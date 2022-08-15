Read full article on original website
Goodwill to Open New Bookstore in Nacogdoches, Texas on August 19
Goodwill Central East Texas is inviting book lovers to a grand opening this Friday morning at 8. The Goodwill Bookstore and Donation Center will be opening their doors to the public at their location at 2421 North Street in Nacogdoches. The store will be showcasing hundreds upon hundreds of books,...
The 10th annual I Am Beautiful Movement Workshop is set for August 27th in Henderson, Texas
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. The 10th Annual I Am Beautiful Movement Workshop on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10 AM - 2 PM at the Pinnacle Venue 7721 County Road 468 W Henderson, Texas.
Something Yummy Is Going In The Old Which Wich Building In Lufkin, Texas
Just as the dust settled from Lufkin losing our Which Wich and our Five Guys in the South Loop Crossing Shopping Center, we are getting something new. This new place will be where Which Wich was at 4505 South Medford Drive in Suite #313 in Lufkin. There are already signs...
Bicyclist dead after slamming into semi-trailer on Texas highway
CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW,COM) - Roy McCarty, 71, of Palestine was killed after he rode out on his bicycle in front of a truck tractor and struck an attached semi-trailer. It happened on Aug. 18 on US79 one mile southwest of Palestine in Anderson county.Police said the truck driver tried to avoid hitting McCarty by veering to the shoulder of the roadway. But McCarty still managed to hit the semi-trailer. Police haven't yet determined why McCarty was riding his bike on the roadway. The driver of the truck tractor, John Looney, 51, of Buffalo was not injured.The investigation is on-going.
Register Now For Fall Sports At Lufkin Parks And Recreation
School is in session across East Texas, but there is one more thing you need to do for your kids. Don't miss fall youth soccer sign-ups in Lufkin. Registration for all fall sports is closing soon. There are many sports for your kids to participate in at Lufkin Parks and Recreation.
Lufkin Mexican Food Favorite Adding Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
When one door closes another door opens is how the saying goes, and this also applies to restaurant doors. Recently Nacogdoches residents were sad to hear that Nac Cocina, in the old Posado's building at 1315 North Street, abruptly closed for good. Mia Cocina/Nac Cocina was only open for about...
Downtown Trick Or Treat Gets An Overhaul For 2022 In Lufkin, Texas
Now that school has started we turn our attention to Halloween. Planning is always key for a successful event, and this year Visit Lufkin is starting early. Their family-friendly Downtown Trick Or Treat has always been a kid's favorite. Not only do you get a ton of candy, but you also get to check out all the shops.
Nacogdoches Chamber Reveals Businesses and Citizen of the Year
Tuesday, September 27, the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce will be presenting their 100th Annual Meeting and Membership Banquet. The event will be held at the Fredonia Hotel and Convention Center beginning at 6 p.m. One of the highlights of the banquet will be the presentation of the Gary Justice...
Historic Jefferson Ave Home For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
This is one home growing up in Lufkin that you can't miss. The contrasting brick and the design on the fireplace are immediately recognizable. The home is located at 476 Jefferson Avenue in Lufkin, Texas and it at one time was owned by someone very important. Jefferson Avenue was a pretty pricy street to live on when the home was built in 1934.
Whitehouse ISD mourns recent graduate killed in head-on crash
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD is mourning the loss of a recent graduate and offering counseling services to its students and staff. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Molly L. Reck, 18, of Tyler, died in a head-on collision Wednesday on FM 346 just outside of the city of Whitehouse.
Fake Facebook Post Warning Of Active Serial Killer Spreading In Lufkin, Texas
Don't believe anything you read online, and only half of what you see. That's basically the advice from the Lufkin Police Department. They recently made a post on Facebook to make it very clear that there is not a serial killer in the area. That's the same social media platform where the rumor had been spreading.
Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
TX Dept of Criminal Justice Hosting Mega-Hiring Event in Lufkin
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will be hosting a Mega-Hiring Event on Saturday, August 20 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin. The event will start at 9 a.m. and last throughout most of the afternoon. If you are tired of going from job to job, maybe it's...
NPD Releases Door-To-Door Sales Permits For Nacogdoches, Texas
The Nacogdoches Police department has been issuing door-to-door sales permits for a long time. Now they have decided for the safety of the public and the permit holders to release that information to the public consistently. If someone comes to your door to sell something, they must have a permit...
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in West & East Texas
The sun rises in the east and sets in the west and it seems that from a recent drawing anyway, Texas Lottery wins rose in the east and set in the west.
Tatum, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Harmony High School football team will have a game with Tatum High School on August 18, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
