Nacogdoches, TX

CBS DFW

Bicyclist dead after slamming into semi-trailer on Texas highway

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW,COM) - Roy McCarty, 71, of Palestine was killed after he rode out on his bicycle in front of a truck tractor and struck an attached semi-trailer. It happened on Aug. 18 on US79 one mile southwest of Palestine in Anderson county.Police said the truck driver tried to avoid hitting McCarty by veering to the shoulder of the roadway. But McCarty still managed to hit the semi-trailer. Police haven't yet determined why McCarty was riding his bike on the roadway. The driver of the truck tractor, John Looney, 51, of Buffalo was not injured.The investigation is on-going. 
PALESTINE, TX
Downtown Trick Or Treat Gets An Overhaul For 2022 In Lufkin, Texas

Now that school has started we turn our attention to Halloween. Planning is always key for a successful event, and this year Visit Lufkin is starting early. Their family-friendly Downtown Trick Or Treat has always been a kid's favorite. Not only do you get a ton of candy, but you also get to check out all the shops.
LUFKIN, TX
Historic Jefferson Ave Home For Sale In Lufkin, Texas

This is one home growing up in Lufkin that you can't miss. The contrasting brick and the design on the fireplace are immediately recognizable. The home is located at 476 Jefferson Avenue in Lufkin, Texas and it at one time was owned by someone very important. Jefferson Avenue was a pretty pricy street to live on when the home was built in 1934.
LUFKIN, TX
Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas

Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

