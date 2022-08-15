Read full article on original website
Related
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Jonah Hill Won’t Promote His Upcoming Movies Because of Anxiety Attacks
Jonah Hill has directed and starred in Stutz, a documentary about his therapist and mental health— but he won’t be hitting the media circuit to promote it. In an open letter published via Deadline, Hill shared the ways his mental health has been negatively impacted by press appearances. “Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events,” he wrote.
Olivia Jade & Jacob Elordi Reportedly Split After 3 Mos. Of Dating
Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi have reportedly called it quits! The gorgeous young couple are going their separate ways after three months of dating, according to US Weekly. The 22-year-old social media micro-influencer is said to be “single, having fun, and living it up” with her friends, while her Euphoria star ex, 25, is “completely focused” on building his Hollywood career.
Watch JoJo Siwa Debut a Mullet on TikTok
JoJo Siwa transformed her hair into a mullet for the algorithm. In a TikTok posted on Monday, August 15, the 19-year-old debuted a blonde mullet hairstyle — short hair in the front and on the sides but longer (in JoJo's case, much longer) in the back. “What f*ck? Did you just call me ‘mullet daddy?’” the audio JoJo lip-synched to as she made faces said. “It's giving….🤠🤠🤠,” JoJo wrote in the post's caption.
Comments / 0