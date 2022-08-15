ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auditions Scheduled for Bridgeport High's All-School Production of Fall Musical "Mary Poppins"

Bridgeport High School Theatre proudly announces auditions for The 2022 Fall All-School Musical of "Mary Poppins." Auditions will be held at the BHS Auditorium and Greenroom 1:30-6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 3-6 p.m. Aug. 29 (makeup and/or callbacks). Auditions are open to all BHS students grades 9-12 and Bridgeport Middle School students grades 6-8. Audition sign-up sheets, packets, and materials will be available in the BHS Theatre lobby (at the box office window) and/or the BMS office beginning Aug. 24. Audition information is also available by request by emailing bridgeporttheatre@gmail.com.
