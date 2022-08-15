Read full article on original website
ToquiNotes: Unofficial King of Dance Entertainment of the Italian Heritage Festival - Bridgeport's Spike Aman
Count yours truly among those who like to see the official entertainment lineup released by the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival for its annual event. This year, the first festival since 2019 due to COVID-19, was no exception. The Italian Festival, which does great work to provide free entertainment for...
Auditions Scheduled for Bridgeport High's All-School Production of Fall Musical "Mary Poppins"
Bridgeport High School Theatre proudly announces auditions for The 2022 Fall All-School Musical of "Mary Poppins." Auditions will be held at the BHS Auditorium and Greenroom 1:30-6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 3-6 p.m. Aug. 29 (makeup and/or callbacks). Auditions are open to all BHS students grades 9-12 and Bridgeport Middle School students grades 6-8. Audition sign-up sheets, packets, and materials will be available in the BHS Theatre lobby (at the box office window) and/or the BMS office beginning Aug. 24. Audition information is also available by request by emailing bridgeporttheatre@gmail.com.
Bridgeport Looking to Make Demolition Process in City Easier as Matter Set to be Considered by Council
Bridgeport is fortunate in that most of its housing stock is either relatively new or been well maintained. In fact, City Manager Brian Newton said the number of structures being considered for demolition is not even in double figures. To make sure the numbers never get out of hand, and...
Photos: Large Crowd Gathers in City as Ribbon Cut on AeroTech Park Earth Work Completion at Airport
Plenty of local, county, and state officials were in Bridgeport Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the $15 million excavation project that made way for a new AeroTech Park in the city. The acreage created will host a new terminal and amenities as well as more than 80 acres for new business.
Deadly I-79 Wreck Requires Hours of Cleanup Work as Result of Fuel Spill; Bridgeport Fire Helps at Scene
The Bridgeport Fire Department was among multiple agencies that responded to a Marion County wreck Tuesday that resulted in a fatality. As a result of the wreck, Valley Volunteer Fire Department was among those charged with cleaning up the diesel fuel and oil left after the incident. The VVFD recently...
