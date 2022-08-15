ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Best Spots In Toronto To Get Butter Chicken, According To Locals

A top chef, in the past, had told us which restaurants they believed served the best Indian food in Toronto. But this time we wanted Toronto locals to weigh in. More specifically, we wanted to know which spots in the 6ix served up some of the best butter chicken in the city, according to the layperson. So Narcity asked its readers on Instagram to dish out where they thought would satiate our taste buds the best.
These Are the Most Expensive U.S. Cities to Travel to as a Tourist

A new study from UK company Money determined the ten most expensive cities to travel to based on tourism taxes in the most visited cities in the world. The list includes five cities from the United States in the top ten, with three of those cities topping the list. Tourism taxes in Honolulu, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are the highest in the world. Tourism taxes in Orlando ranked as the fifth highest in the world, while Miami came in eighth.
A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $2,500 If You Look 'Knowledgable In Muscle Building'

Are you the dude whose diet consists of nothing but protein shakes and unseasoned chicken breasts? Well, then this Toronto casting call might just be looking for you. Milo Casting, a Toronto-based agency, is looking to hire fitness geeks and bodybuilders to appear in an upcoming banking campaign. All you got to do is get a real solid pump going, brah!
The Northern Lights Could Be Visible Across All Of Canada This Weekend

You could see the northern lights in Canada this weekend, even as far south of Toronto, because geomagnetic storm activity could strengthen the aurora borealis. "A combination of impacts from solar activity" could give all of Canada the chance to see the northern lights across the sky "in the nights ahead," The Weather Network said on August 18.
Zellers Is Coming Back To Canada In 2023 & Get Ready To Relive Your Childhood

Get ready to be overwhelmed with nostalgia, Canada! The Hudson's Bay Company has announced that they will be bringing the iconic retailer Zellers back to Canada. The Globe and Mail reports that HBC will be opening up new Zellers locations in the company's The Bay department stores as early as 2023.
