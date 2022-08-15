“My last album was seven years ago, and money was always an issue,” says Garrison Bailey (Groove Kitties). “I also had moved to Pennsylvania for five years, and music was put on the back burner for a while. I work at UCSD and I oversee five morgues, plus all the fetal demise cases. It is not an easy job, and I needed to do something to lower my blood pressure and to get my mind out of grief for a while. I had enough money to have one song produced; instead, I decided I would buy the recording equipment and try to create an album on my own.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO