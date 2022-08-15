Read full article on original website
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Cat reunites with family after going missing for 11 years
When her one-year-old kitten Ziggy vanished in 2011, Ruth Orme of North Hertfordshire, England, was devastated. As suddenly as he disappeared, the cat popped up again this summer.
PETS・
