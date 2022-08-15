Read full article on original website
Michel Deroy
Michel Deroy, 84, former President and CEO of Docks de France, a French food company, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Jacksonville Baptist Medical Center. Born on April 18, 1938, in Paris, France, he married Virginia (Lyn) Lindskog in 1963. Shortly after his marriage to Lyn, Michel joined Docks de France, one of the largest grocery store chains in France, with subsidiaries in Spain and the United States. In the 1970s, under Michel’s leadership, the company acquired Jacksonville-based Lil Champ convenience stores, and in the 1980s, added Jiffy stores to their portfolio, giving them more than 400 convenience stores throughout the state of Florida. Today, these stores are owned and operated by Circle K.
Thomas Mekara
Thomas Michael Mekara Sr., 82, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Aug. 12, 2022, in Fernandina Beach. Born on Sept. 15, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Florence Wells Mekara and Peter Mekara, he grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and left high school his junior year to serve honorably in the U.S. Navy. After his military service, he wed his long life bride, Daren Estelle Genutis. They were happily married for 47 years.
