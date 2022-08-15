Michel Deroy, 84, former President and CEO of Docks de France, a French food company, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Jacksonville Baptist Medical Center. Born on April 18, 1938, in Paris, France, he married Virginia (Lyn) Lindskog in 1963. Shortly after his marriage to Lyn, Michel joined Docks de France, one of the largest grocery store chains in France, with subsidiaries in Spain and the United States. In the 1970s, under Michel’s leadership, the company acquired Jacksonville-based Lil Champ convenience stores, and in the 1980s, added Jiffy stores to their portfolio, giving them more than 400 convenience stores throughout the state of Florida. Today, these stores are owned and operated by Circle K.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO