Brain-Eating Amoeba May Have Caused Nebraska Child's Death

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The death of a child in Nebraska was likely caused by an infection with a “brain-eating amoeba” that occurred after the child swam in a local river, state health officials announced this week. In a news release, officials said it...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Colony joins state powers Aledo, Denton Ryan in 3-5A Div. I

When it comes to high school football, Aledo and Denton Ryan are widely considered to be two of the elite programs in Texas. On Jan. 15, 2021, the Bearcats defeated Crosby to earn their 10th state championship and seventh in a span of 10 years, etching their name as one of the greatest dynasties in high school football history. But now, Aledo has Denton Ryan, which has won a total of three state titles, in its way of a 14th consecutive undefeated run through district play. The Raiders, meanwhile, are 48-0 in conference play since 2015.
ALEDO, TX

