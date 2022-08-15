Read full article on original website
Smith County Juvenile Detention Center aims to prevent juveniles from being sent to collapsing state facilities
The juvenile prison system in Texas is facing extreme staffing shortages, leading to worsening problems in what is already a steadily growing crisis. Locally, detention center leaders say part of their mission is to do everything they can to avoid sending juveniles to those collapsing facilities. All five state-run facilities...
Brain-Eating Amoeba May Have Caused Nebraska Child's Death
FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The death of a child in Nebraska was likely caused by an infection with a “brain-eating amoeba” that occurred after the child swam in a local river, state health officials announced this week. In a news release, officials said it...
The Colony joins state powers Aledo, Denton Ryan in 3-5A Div. I
When it comes to high school football, Aledo and Denton Ryan are widely considered to be two of the elite programs in Texas. On Jan. 15, 2021, the Bearcats defeated Crosby to earn their 10th state championship and seventh in a span of 10 years, etching their name as one of the greatest dynasties in high school football history. But now, Aledo has Denton Ryan, which has won a total of three state titles, in its way of a 14th consecutive undefeated run through district play. The Raiders, meanwhile, are 48-0 in conference play since 2015.
