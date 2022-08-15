Read full article on original website
Cindy Rentz
4d ago
I dont believe anyone who has paid any attention to what's going on in the Democratic party would vote for any Democrat. that party needs to be broken up and dismantled. they do not have Americans at heart.
Reply(7)
28
Oracle Of Delphi
4d ago
Ohio is as red as ever. The dems will still lose even with the fake media stories to make like they have a chance. That just gets more suburban voters out.
Reply
10
Michelle Roberson
4d ago
Democratic immigrants can't hear you if you tell other people how to lead a better life outside of media and television! We Americans deserve to lead better lives in our own homes! Your balls and your word belong to you!
Reply
4
Related
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
Democrats Just Got a Sign That Midterms Might Not Be So Brutal
Democrats got a bit of good news in Tuesday’s elections that suggests this fall’s midterm elections might not be as brutal as the party once feared. In Minnesota, Democrats lost a special election by just four points in a mostly rural southern Minnesota House district, a much closer margin than then-President Donald Trump’s 10-point victory in 2020.
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
NBC News
'Trump owns him': Governor's race in battleground Wisconsin opens with gloves off
MADISON, Wis. — With the matchup set in Wisconsin’s election for governor, the two main competitors immediately began honing their attacks on each other Wednesday, commencing a three-month sprint to November with mudslinging in what promises to be one of the most consequential races in the country. Just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Poll Reveals Who Democrats Want on the Presidential Ticket in 2024
Voters are not interested in a second-term presidency for Joe Biden, according to a new poll released Wednesday. Maury Blackman, CEO of the data company Premise, announced the results of the Premise Poll in an episode of his podcast, Great Minds Think Data. Poll numbers show voters are interested in...
Karl Rove: After The Midterms It’s Going To Become Apparent That Biden Cannot Win The Democratic Nomination
Karl Rove, Former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the questions swirling around President Biden running for reelection again. Rove commented on if he thinks Biden will run again for reelection in 2024 saying,. “Well, look, he’s...
Washington Examiner
'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger
Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Abbott With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate has raked in record-breaking contributions to unseat the incumbent Republican in Texas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
The candidate, Jerome Segal, said he decided to announce his run for the Democratic nomination after Biden's "embarrassing" Middle East trip earlier this month.
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Challenger Day Before Vote
A new ranked-choice voting system in Alaska is predicted to help the incumbent Republican senator in Tuesday's primary.
Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened
Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions
MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digg.com
Records Reveal That Trump Lawyers Copied Data From Election Systems In Multiple States
In efforts to find evidence of voter fraud and overturn the 2020 election results, Trump-affiliated lawyers, including Sidney Powell, sent teams to access data from voting systems in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada. The Lede. A subpoena of Atlanta-based forensics firm SullivanStrickler found records revealing that Trump-allied lawyers hired the firm...
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Wisconsin holds top billing Tuesday, with a competitive Republican governor's primary highlighting races there.
Support for Manchin-Schumer spending bill could be final blow for 5 most vulnerable House Democrats
The five House Democrats running for re-election in districts won by former President Trump in the 2020 presidential election face a giant hurdle this week that raises doubts about whether they could survive facing off against their Republican challengers in the November midterm elections. The House is set for a...
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Utah Democrats call for Sen. Gene Davis to step down
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A week and a half after a former intern publicly accused state Sen. Gene Davis of sexual misconduct, the Utah Democratic Party is suspending the longtime lawmaker from party-related activities at all levels and has called for him to step down from the Utah Legislature. The decision, announced in a statement issued late Friday night, comes after the allegation exposed a rift in the party over its handling of sexual harassment. In prior statements, the party’s stance was that it couldn’t take action unless it received an official complaint, the Salt Lake Tribune reported....
Americans have increasingly negative views of those in the other political party
Republicans and Democrats increasingly think people in the other party are closed-minded, dishonest, unintelligent and, even, immoral.
NBC News
Latest Trump controversy helps turn 2022 from a referendum into a choice
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... President Biden leans on his Cabinet to tout newly passed Inflation Reduction Act, per NBC’s Mike Memoli. ... NBC’s Ali Vitali and Haley Talbot preview tomorrow’s contests in Alaska. ... Wyoming’s big Liz Cheney vs. Harriet Hageman primary also takes place Tuesday. … And it was exactly one year ago when the Taliban took control of Kabul, Afghanistan.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Comments / 77