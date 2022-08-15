ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 77

Cindy Rentz
4d ago

I dont believe anyone who has paid any attention to what's going on in the Democratic party would vote for any Democrat. that party needs to be broken up and dismantled. they do not have Americans at heart.

Reply(7)
28
Oracle Of Delphi
4d ago

Ohio is as red as ever. The dems will still lose even with the fake media stories to make like they have a chance. That just gets more suburban voters out.

Reply
10
Michelle Roberson
4d ago

Democratic immigrants can't hear you if you tell other people how to lead a better life outside of media and television! We Americans deserve to lead better lives in our own homes! Your balls and your word belong to you!

Reply
4
Vice

Democrats Just Got a Sign That Midterms Might Not Be So Brutal

Democrats got a bit of good news in Tuesday’s elections that suggests this fall’s midterm elections might not be as brutal as the party once feared. In Minnesota, Democrats lost a special election by just four points in a mostly rural southern Minnesota House district, a much closer margin than then-President Donald Trump’s 10-point victory in 2020.
MINNESOTA STATE
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
Person
Nate Silver
The Independent

Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
#Democrats#Republicans
The Associated Press

Utah Democrats call for Sen. Gene Davis to step down

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A week and a half after a former intern publicly accused state Sen. Gene Davis of sexual misconduct, the Utah Democratic Party is suspending the longtime lawmaker from party-related activities at all levels and has called for him to step down from the Utah Legislature. The decision, announced in a statement issued late Friday night, comes after the allegation exposed a rift in the party over its handling of sexual harassment. In prior statements, the party’s stance was that it couldn’t take action unless it received an official complaint, the Salt Lake Tribune reported....
UTAH STATE
NBC News

Latest Trump controversy helps turn 2022 from a referendum into a choice

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... President Biden leans on his Cabinet to tout newly passed Inflation Reduction Act, per NBC’s Mike Memoli. ... NBC’s Ali Vitali and Haley Talbot preview tomorrow’s contests in Alaska. ... Wyoming’s big Liz Cheney vs. Harriet Hageman primary also takes place Tuesday. … And it was exactly one year ago when the Taliban took control of Kabul, Afghanistan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE

