blockworks.co
Crypto Prices Collapse Across the Board, Dragged by Bitcoin and Ether
Weak bitcoin and ether prices have triggered a market-wide downturn as the US dollar continues to strengthen. Crypto prices are deep in the red. Over the past week, digital assets have shed more than 10% from their collective capitalizations — representing more than $111 million in lost nominal value.
blockworks.co
Steve Cohen Taps Hacker ‘Acidphreak’ as First Trader for Crypto Startup
Blockworks exclusive: Hiring “Acidphreak” reflects Cohen’s deep conviction in staffing his new venture with crypto-native talent, sources say. Steve Cohen has hired self-styled cyberpunk and reformed hacker “Acidphreak” as the first — and, so far, only — portfolio manager to lead investments for his new crypto-only asset manager.
blockworks.co
Mercado Libre Broadens Crypto Offerings in Brazil
Latin American e-commerce company has launched a token aimed at generating crypto rewards as cashback on purchases. Latin American e-commerce company Mercado Libre has launched a token in Brazil, aimed at generating crypto cashback rewards on purchases, as well as the ability to pay for goods on its platform. Dubbed...
blockworks.co
Latest in Crypto Hiring: Yuga Labs, Offchain Labs Add Execs
Genesis restructures leadership as CEO set to step down; Citi taps crypto leaders. Yuga Labs named Chris Fortier its new vice president of product and will support the team broadly across Web3, metaverse, NFT and product initiatives. Fortier previously worked at Rally.io where he oversaw its social token and NFT...
blockworks.co
Monochrome After Spot in Crowded Australian Crypto ETF Market
The Australian securities regulator has paved the way for asset manager Monochrome to list its crypto ETFs, but there’s loads of competition. Bitcoin-focused asset management firm Monochrome wants to add more exchange-traded funds (ETFs) the already crowded list of Australian crypto spot vehicles. Monochrome said Tuesday its partner Vasco...
24/7 Wall St.
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
blockworks.co
Robinhood Slashes Offer To Buy Crypto Exchange Ziglu by 60%
The offer this week tanked from $170 million to $72.5 million. Robinhood has slashed its offer to acquire London-based crypto exchange Ziglu. The acquisition price tag recently went from $170 million to $72.5 million — 60% less than the original price tag, according to a source familiar with the matter.
blockworks.co
A16z-backed Real Estate Firm to Dabble in Crypto: Report
Adam Neumann, the ex-WeWork founder, reportedly plans to set up a wallet that can store cryptocurrencies for new venture. Adam Neumann’s striking return to the real estate market has sparked controversy over whether the infamous WeWork founder deserves a second chance. But this time, his new billion-dollar venture Flow...
blockworks.co
Vet Recruiter: Crypto and Wall Street ‘Don’t Speak the Same Language’
The last few months haven’t been kind to job seekers looking to move into crypto. Spates of layoffs — including blue-chip companies from Coinbase to BlockFi to Genesis — induced by the dual meltdown of Terra stablecoin UST and the digital assets lending market have become the norm. Would-be Web3 jumpers from cushy traditional finance seats have suddenly found fundamental stock valuations and grading mezzanine debt tranches far more interesting. And stable.
blockworks.co
NFTfi Partners With Safe To Create First NFT Rights Management Wallet
Wallet enables NFT owners to retain ownership while transferring assets for loan or rental purposes. The NFT lending protocol NFTfi and digital asset manager Safe, formerly Gnosis Safe, partnered to develop a new product for non-fungible token owners intended to provide added value to digital assets. Usually, an NFT owner’s...
blockworks.co
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Cuts 80% of Staff Amid Police Investigation
The flailing lender is managing “pending proceedings” with Singapore law enforcement. Singapore-based cryptocurrency lender Hodlnaut is laying off most of its staff and announced “pending proceedings” with local police. The firm said in an update on Friday that it is handling inquiries from the Singapore attorney...
blockworks.co
Coinbase Insider Traders Profit $1.5M Since 2018: Academic Study
University of Technology Sydney academics say they’ve proven multiple cases of insider trading around Coinbase listings yet to be prosecuted. US federal regulators last month charged a former Coinbase employee with insider trading. Now, academics have found more staff at the leading crypto exchange could be up to no good.
blockworks.co
Venture Capitalist Launches $200M Crypto Fund as Web3’s ‘Missing Layer’
Blockworks exclusive: Shima Capital’s private crypto fund, which focuses on pre-seed and seed investments, debuts with about $200 million. Shima Capital, led by a venture capitalist with crypto experience, has raised $200 million for a new vehicle keying in on early-stage private crypto plays. The Yida Gao-led firm’s limited...
blockworks.co
Ethereum Fork May Be Doomed To ‘Fail,’ but Chandler Guo Is All In. Again.
Leaving miners behind is “irresponsible” at best, says ex-miner Chandler Guo. Chandler Guo knows Ethereum better than most. Born in rural China, home to blue-collar trades and untold acres of farmland, Guo has cultivated a notable crypto following from his humble roots in a province known for coal mining. The high school graduate — he never went to college — has been an early ether miner. He’s helped initial coin offerings (ICOs) get off the ground, and he’s backed a slew of startups that went on to alter corners of crypto itself.
blockworks.co
Sudoswap Erupts as NFT Traders Capitalize on Royalty-Free Sales
The NFT ecosystem has gained a decentralized exchange in Sudoswap, but its royalty-free model means traders can sidestep creators. The NFT ecosystem has relied on centralized marketplaces, most prominently OpenSea, for practically its entire existence. Now, decentralized alternative Sudoswap is gaining traction — fast. Sudoswap aims to shake up...
blockworks.co
Celsius Gets Court Blessing to Sell Mined Bitcoin
“At bottom, this is a business judgment decision. It may be very wrong, but we will see,” Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn said at the second-day hearing. Cryptocurrency lender Celsius’ mining business has been a contentious issue during its bankruptcy proceedings, but the firm has received approval to mine and sell bitcoin to support operations.
blockworks.co
Alleged Crypto Ransomware Money Launderer Extradited to US
The Russian citizen was extradited from the Netherlands to face charges of laundering proceeds from crimes paid in crypto. A 29-year-old Russian citizen has been extradited from the Netherlands to the US to face money laundering charges involving tens of millions of dollars in crypto-ransomware proceeds. The US Department of...
blockworks.co
Meme Stocks Are Back — and They’ve Brought Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
Meme stocks are pumping and so are meme coins, echoing the headiest highs of last year. But what’s driving their sudden resurgence?. The frenzy around meme stocks is back, echoing the headiest highs of last year — and it’s spilling over into meme cryptocurrencies such as dogecoin and shiba inu.
