Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Rise & Tragic Fall of NYC's Frankie Lymon: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
7 High Rated Amusement Parks Near the Hudson Valley
Do you love thrill rides and roller coasters? Amusement parks attract all kinds of people from all over the country and especially here in the Hudson Valley. Is it the food, water slides, bumper cars or is it the roller coasters? Americans love amusement parks. According to Title Max, approximately 375 million people will visit a roller coaster at least once this year. Some will go more than once. Thankfully, we are not that far from some great amusement parks being here in the Hudson Valley.
Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant has Closed, Fans Left Wondering Why?
The sign on the front door says vacation, but it looks like it's closed for good after asking around. One thing the Hudson Valley has is a ton of great restaurants to enjoy a meal at. From Rhinebeck to Newburgh the choices are endless but one thing that drives me crazy is when you find that one place that you look forward to getting food from has suddenly closed down.
westchesterfamily.com
Tickets for the Blaze: Hudson Valley are on Sale Now!
One of the most popular Halloween events in Westchester just announced that tickets are on sale, and you definitely want to make sure the Blaze: Hudson Valley is on your radar. This fun event takes places from September, 16th-November, 20th (that’s 54 nights!) where you and your family can admire...
Two New Businesses Set to Freshen Up Newburgh, NY Storefronts
The Hudson Valley has had numerous new businesses open within the past year. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY has had new businesses open. J's Seafood Kitchen, Selfie Galore, and Codigo Fama are some of...
Longtime Maywood Pizzeria Owners Evicted
A Maywood pizzeria is closing after 59 years in business after apparently being evicted. Paperwork obtained by Daily Voice shows Angelo's pizzeria was evicted Monday, Aug. 15. Angelo's was opened in 1963 by Mary Mafaro, whose son made the announcement of the Pleasant Avenue shop's closing on Facebook. He did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.
boozyburbs.com
Burger Restaurant Appears Headed to Palisade Avenue
While it’s not confirmed as of yet, changes are coming to downtown Englewood. Some sort of burger restaurant might be opening in the near future on Palisade Avenue. It looks like it’s going to replace U Pie Company, the pizzeria that spent eight years in it’s now shuttered location and a few across the street as well.
57 Dogs Rescued Donations Needed in Newburgh, New York
Earlier this week, social media in the Hudson Valley was full of stories about 54 Miniature Pinschers and 3 other breed dogs who were found living in what could only be described as beyond deplorable conditions. According to an article shared with me that was written by Mary Esparra for...
Masked Men Carjack Midland Park Business Owner For Luxury Sedan
SEE ANYTHING? A Midland Park business owner was robbed by two masked men who sped from the local shopping center with his luxury sedan, authorities said. The armed bandits accosted the merchant outside his shop on Godwin Avenue across from the Midland Park/King's shopping center around 7 a.m., they said.
Alert Center: Clarkstown police say New Hempstead Road reopens in New City as officials execute search warrant
All New Hempstead Road lanes were closed in both directions between Lynhaven Drive and Homestead Lane Wednesday afternoon.
Police: Metro-North service temporarily suspended after body found on tracks
Police say a body was found on the railroad tracks at 5:30 a.m. in Wallkill.
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac
One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m. New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
rcbizjournal.com
Sloatsburg-based Warby Parker Slashes 63 Corporate Jobs; County Tied For Best Credit Rating For NYS; Briefs
Sloatsburg-based Warby Parker Slashes 63 Corporate Jobs. The Sloatsburg-based trendy eyewear brand Warby Parker has cut 15 percent of its corporate staff and lowered its sales outlook for the year as the eyeglasses maker copes with consumers changing shopping habits amid economic uncertainty. The company said it eliminated 63 corporate...
boozyburbs.com
Cookie Concept to Replace Award-Winning Ice Cream Joint
While the local food world has been saddened by the closing of Ice Cream by Mike in Ridgewood, plans appear to be underway for what’s next in the location. Details are slim, but some sort of cookie chain appears to be headed to the village. Names like “Chip” have...
NBC New York
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
ALERT CENTER: Bear spotted outside Monroe restaurant
John Jackson says he was bartending the lunch shift at Captain's Table when he spotted a large black bear who wanted to stop by for lunch.
Fact Check: Is A ‘Serial Killer Hunting’ In Hudson Valley, New York?
Multiple reports on social media say a "serial killer or abductor" is "currently hunting" across the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the City Middletown, New York Police Department took to Facebook to report on social media posts claiming one "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Middletown." Fact Check:...
Why is Goodyear Blimp Landing in Montgomery New York
You never know what you are going to see in the sky in the Hudson Valley. Never was that more true than yesterday at about 6:30 PM when I was finishing up a round of golf at Winding Hills Golf Club in Montgomery, New York when the Goodyear Blimp seemed to appear out of nowhere between the trees.
rocklanddaily.com
Modified Stage II Water Emergency Declared in Rockland County
Mandatory water use restrictions for Rockland are in effect as of today due to the announcement by the Rockland Department of Health of a Modified Stage II Water Emergency. The water emergency was declared because of the Ramapo River's unprecedented low flow levels, which has limited the use of Veolia's Ramapo Valley Well Field. This is a significant water source for Rockland County. As a result, the county is taking proactive measures to limit water consumption.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
