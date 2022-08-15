Do you love thrill rides and roller coasters? Amusement parks attract all kinds of people from all over the country and especially here in the Hudson Valley. Is it the food, water slides, bumper cars or is it the roller coasters? Americans love amusement parks. According to Title Max, approximately 375 million people will visit a roller coaster at least once this year. Some will go more than once. Thankfully, we are not that far from some great amusement parks being here in the Hudson Valley.

WOODBURY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO