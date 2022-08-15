ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monsey, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

7 High Rated Amusement Parks Near the Hudson Valley

Do you love thrill rides and roller coasters? Amusement parks attract all kinds of people from all over the country and especially here in the Hudson Valley. Is it the food, water slides, bumper cars or is it the roller coasters? Americans love amusement parks. According to Title Max, approximately 375 million people will visit a roller coaster at least once this year. Some will go more than once. Thankfully, we are not that far from some great amusement parks being here in the Hudson Valley.
WOODBURY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Tickets for the Blaze: Hudson Valley are on Sale Now!

One of the most popular Halloween events in Westchester just announced that tickets are on sale, and you definitely want to make sure the Blaze: Hudson Valley is on your radar. This fun event takes places from September, 16th-November, 20th (that’s 54 nights!) where you and your family can admire...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
City
Monsey, NY
Daily Voice

Longtime Maywood Pizzeria Owners Evicted

A Maywood pizzeria is closing after 59 years in business after apparently being evicted. Paperwork obtained by Daily Voice shows Angelo's pizzeria was evicted Monday, Aug. 15. Angelo's was opened in 1963 by Mary Mafaro, whose son made the announcement of the Pleasant Avenue shop's closing on Facebook. He did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.
MAYWOOD, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Burger Restaurant Appears Headed to Palisade Avenue

While it’s not confirmed as of yet, changes are coming to downtown Englewood. Some sort of burger restaurant might be opening in the near future on Palisade Avenue. It looks like it’s going to replace U Pie Company, the pizzeria that spent eight years in it’s now shuttered location and a few across the street as well.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac

One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m. New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
WOODBURY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Sloatsburg-based Warby Parker Slashes 63 Corporate Jobs; County Tied For Best Credit Rating For NYS; Briefs

Sloatsburg-based Warby Parker Slashes 63 Corporate Jobs. The Sloatsburg-based trendy eyewear brand Warby Parker has cut 15 percent of its corporate staff and lowered its sales outlook for the year as the eyeglasses maker copes with consumers changing shopping habits amid economic uncertainty. The company said it eliminated 63 corporate...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
boozyburbs.com

Cookie Concept to Replace Award-Winning Ice Cream Joint

While the local food world has been saddened by the closing of Ice Cream by Mike in Ridgewood, plans appear to be underway for what’s next in the location. Details are slim, but some sort of cookie chain appears to be headed to the village. Names like “Chip” have...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
rocklanddaily.com

Modified Stage II Water Emergency Declared in Rockland County

Mandatory water use restrictions for Rockland are in effect as of today due to the announcement by the Rockland Department of Health of a Modified Stage II Water Emergency. The water emergency was declared because of the Ramapo River's unprecedented low flow levels, which has limited the use of Veolia's Ramapo Valley Well Field. This is a significant water source for Rockland County. As a result, the county is taking proactive measures to limit water consumption.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mix 103.9

The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

