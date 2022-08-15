Read full article on original website
GIANT fm Sports announces 2022 high school football broadcast schedule
GIANT fm Sports has announced its broadcast schedule for the upcoming Indiana High School Athletic Association football season. The Shelbyville-based radio station (96.5 fm/1520 am) has a minimum of 10 games on the 2022 schedule that also can be heard via the GIANT fm app. The broadcast season kicks off...
Prep Report: Shelbyville volleyball overcomes slow start to defeat Southwestern
Shelbyville volleyball spotted visiting Southwestern the first 11 points in its season-opening match Tuesday and, eventually, the first set before rallying to win the next three. The Golden Bears prevailed 16-25, 25-22, 25-10, 25-13 to collect the first win for new head coach Katie Winters. Shelby Lasure and Ashlyn Turner...
Foundation set to grow Golden Bears football program in 2022
A strong and sturdy house must have a great foundation. Brian Glesing believes he poured one in 2021 despite a one-win season interrupted for three weeks by a pandemic. “We are building for what it needs to be to be a championship team,” said Shelbyville’s second-year football coach. “Five years down the road, what’s this program going to look like?
Superintendent assessing morning traffic congestion around Shelbyville High School
Shelbyville Central Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Vance knows there is a traffic flow problem at Shelbyville High School. “The concern is, and we have talked to law enforcement about this, we are trying to keep Miller St. as clear as we can,” said Vance after Wednesday’s monthly school board meeting at the school system’s administrative building. “We are not sure what we are going to do yet. Once we do, if and when we make a change, we will give our parents and students plenty of time to get used to another change. We are aware of the concerns and we have some concerns as well.”
Downtown Shelbyville will be the site for Shelby County Cornstock on September 4
It's called an all day festival of peace, love and music for the whole family. Shelby County Cornstock hopes to bring that and more to Shelbyville's downtown on Sunday, September 4. Organizer DL Sanders says the new venue caught his eye as the downtown renovation project was reaching its conclusion.
City of Shelbyville focus of Spotlight event hosted by Indy Chamber
Mayor Tom DeBaun and the City of Shelbyville was featured Friday morning in an Indy Chamber Spotlight at Blessings Opera House . The discussion was hosted by Indy Chamber CEO and President Michael Huber and Vice President of Regional Economic Development Sarah Iglehart.
Former state senator, Indy casino executive sentenced for criminal election finance schemes; case with former Centaur officials
Darryl Brent Waltz, 48, of Greenwood, and John Keeler, 72, of Indianapolis, were each sentenced for devising and participating in election finance schemes. Waltz pleaded guilty to receiving fictitious donations and for lying and misleading FBI agents who were investigating these illegal contributions and was sentenced to ten months in federal prison. Keeler pleaded guilty to causing the filing of a false tax return and was sentenced to two months in federal prison.
