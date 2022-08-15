Back on June 11th a fire did serious damage to the kitchen at the McDonald’s restaurant at 79th and Evergreen Way in Everett, Washington. The restaurant closed for a few days, and then a week, and then a few weeks and a month. After seeing a flurry of activity there this past week we checked and got word from McDonald’s that the restaurant is expected to open Saturday August 20th.

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO