Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Rise & Tragic Fall of NYC's Frankie Lymon: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
Related
rocklanddaily.com
TEHILLIM: Skverer Rebbe's Daughter Collapsed, Transferred to Hospital in Critical Condition
As the town of New Square is preparing for a joyous Shabbos sheva brochos of the Rebbe's granddaughter, the sad news rippled through the shtetl that Rebbetzin Tziporah Goldman, a daughter of the Rebbe, has collapsed. Hatzolah rushed to the home and performed resuscitation maneuvers. The patient was transferred to...
Relatives of Rockland murder victims 'wish no harm' on killer after sentencing
The family of two women killed in 2020 in Rockland County are speaking out after the sentencing of the killer.
2 men from Monsey arrested in Garnerville motel robbery
Haverstraw police say two men were arrested after holding a man at gunpoint and forcing him to transfer money through a mobile app.
3-year-old girl falls out window in the Bronx, rushed to hospital
A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling out a window in the Bronx Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing Port Jervis Woman Found Dead, Police Say
A missing Hudson Valley woman who police have spent hundreds of hours searching for has been found dead in a wooded area. Orange County resident, Brittany Hendershot, age 19, of Port Jervis, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, but was officially reported missing to police on Tuesday, July 5 by her mother.
Harrison man charged with breaking into Rye home and assaulting person
Authorities say they were called Wednesday around 2 a.m. and were told that three men had broken into the home, all while the residents and guests were inside.
rocklanddaily.com
Detective Reginald Anderson to Retire After 40 Years on Spring Valley Police Force
This afternoon at 1:00, Det. Reggie Anderson formally concluded a remarkable tenure of dedication to the residents of Spring Valley. Beyond his work on the Spring Valley Police Department, Detective Anderson is known in the community as a true public servant, and has given much of his time and energy to the youth of Spring Valley.
Rockland Man Sentenced For Fatally Shooting 2 Women In Valley Cottage
A 34-year-old man has been sentenced for murdering two women at a Hudson Valley home in 2020. Rockland County resident Robert Williams III, of Hillcrest, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Kathleen Castor and her mother, 63-year-old Wanda Castor, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: 2 people in pool struck by falling tree, 1 killed
The NYPD says two people were struck by a falling tree while in a pool in the Bronx, killing one.
Hudson Valley murderer sentenced to life in prison
Robert Williams, of Hillcrest, was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder for the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Kathleen and 63-year-old Wanda Castor in May 2020.
Body of Missing Orange County Woman Found in Wallkill, NY
A woman from the Hudson Valley who went missing in early July of 2022 has died. It's a tragic update from the New York State Police regarding 21-year-old Brittany Hendershot. Back on July 15th, 2022, Hendershot was reported missing on the Port Jervis Police Department Facebook page. According to the...
Police Say Lower Hudson Valley Man Drove 3X Legal Limit on Thruway
Officials say they pulled over a vehicle on the Thruway in Orange County for multiple violations. What police say they also found was that the driver had no business being on the road that particular night. Officials say a local man is now facing several charges, including Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rocklanddaily.com
Viznitzer Rebbe to Spend Shabbos in New Square
Hundreds of Viznitzer Chassidim will join their Rebbe as he spends Shabbos in New Square. The occasion is the Shabbos Sheva Brochos of the granddaughter of the Admorim of Skver and Viznitz--a daughter of Rav Yaakov Yosef Hager, a son of the Viznitzer Rebbe and son-in-law of the Skverer Rebbe.
21-year-old Yonkers man accused of killing woman, leaving body in apartment for days
Deshawn Nunez is accused of fatally stabbing Renee Spencer.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rockland man sentenced to life in prison for murders of his ex- and her mother
NEW CITY – The man convicted of killing his former girlfriend and her mother in their Valley Cottage home on May 26, 2020 was sentenced in Rockland County Court on Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Williams III, 34, of Hillcrest, who had a...
Former Stony Point police chief dies at 65
Chief Daniel Ricci suddenly died at age 65 earlier this week.
Troopers locate missing elderly woman in Delaware County
On August 12th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to Huckleberry Hill Road in the Town of Middletown for a report of a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia.
Suspect nabbed for caught-on-video shooting of driver in the Bronx
A suspect has been nabbed for shooting into a car in the Bronx, killing the driver, police said Tuesday. Cesar Santana, 27, was arrested Monday for murder, manslaughter and gun possession for allegedly shooting 19-year-old Travis Griffiths on July 22. On August 3, the NYPD released surveillance video of the shooting and asked the public’s help identifying the killer. Griffiths pulled up in his ...
NYPD: Suspect robs TD Bank on East 149th Street for the third time
Police say the man accused of robbing a number of TD banks in the Bronx has struck again.
Comments / 1