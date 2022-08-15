ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monsey, NY

Missing Port Jervis Woman Found Dead, Police Say

A missing Hudson Valley woman who police have spent hundreds of hours searching for has been found dead in a wooded area. Orange County resident, Brittany Hendershot, age 19, of Port Jervis, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, but was officially reported missing to police on Tuesday, July 5 by her mother.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Rockland Man Sentenced For Fatally Shooting 2 Women In Valley Cottage

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced for murdering two women at a Hudson Valley home in 2020. Rockland County resident Robert Williams III, of Hillcrest, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Kathleen Castor and her mother, 63-year-old Wanda Castor, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Viznitzer Rebbe to Spend Shabbos in New Square

Hundreds of Viznitzer Chassidim will join their Rebbe as he spends Shabbos in New Square. The occasion is the Shabbos Sheva Brochos of the granddaughter of the Admorim of Skver and Viznitz--a daughter of Rav Yaakov Yosef Hager, a son of the Viznitzer Rebbe and son-in-law of the Skverer Rebbe.
NEW SQUARE, NY
Suspect nabbed for caught-on-video shooting of driver in the Bronx

A suspect has been nabbed for shooting into a car in the Bronx, killing the driver, police said Tuesday. Cesar Santana, 27, was arrested Monday for murder, manslaughter and gun possession for allegedly shooting 19-year-old Travis Griffiths on July 22. On August 3, the NYPD released surveillance video of the shooting and asked the public’s help identifying the killer. Griffiths pulled up in his ...
BRONX, NY

