Plains, GA

Post-Searchlight

Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony

Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

A Sumter County Homecoming

It was all so very Sumter County. A white tent was raised to welcome celebrants. Under the white tent there were little white wedding chairs and tables with not only table clothes, but also table overlays and in the center was a beautifully made Leon Holloway special, marking yet another one of our important moments. The room was wisely set, as there was audience sitting, then the grace of a space to mingle with our neighbors as we love to do, and oh how we made use of the space! A banquet table ready to offer us a feast lined the back of the tent. And of course, there was another table full of gifts for us to remember the day by.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Plains, GA
Entertainment
City
Plains, GA
Plains, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Local
Georgia Government
Americus Times-Recorder

SUMTER COUNTY RESIDENT WINS DISTINGUISHED AWARD FOR YOUTH INFLUENCE

(TUCKER, Ga., August 12, 2022) — Dr. Crystal R. Perry of Sumter County was recently awarded the William H. Booth Award for the Southwest District which recognizes the outstanding work of Georgia extension agents involved in the 4-H program. The Booth Awards, sponsored by Georgia Electric Membership Corp., were...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany community center now named after Civil Rights leader

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Holly Homes Community Center is now named after Mamie Nell “Mimi” Ford Jones, a Civil Rights activist. The process to rename the community center started about a year and a half ago. And now, other activists who advocated for the change get to see it come into fruition.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group

There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Rosalynn Carter
WALB 10

Life Preparatory School for Boys facing demolition after storm

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The New Life Preparatory School for Boys, an Albany Private School, was seriously damaged during last week’s storm. King Randall, X for Boys founder, said the building is facing potential demolition because of the damage. The youth leader said students were in the gym playing basketball...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Robinson makes cut for SGTC barber post

AMERICUS, GA – Andre Robinson of Americus has been hired as the full-time Barbering instructor at South Georgia Technical College, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. Robinson has been an adjunct Barbering instructor for SGTC since August of 2019. He will report to Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers.
AMERICUS, GA
Cordele Dispatch

City commission meeting goes well

The City Commission meeting was held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom at 5:30 p.m. with Commissioners Vesta Beal-Shephard, Isaac Owens, Wesley Rainey, and Chairman Joshua Deriso in attendance. The meeting agenda included several speakers to give reports, updates, and presentations. The Downtown Cordele Director, Monica...
CORDELE, GA
eastcobber.com

EAST COBB MOM CREATES PROGRAM FOR OLDER WOMEN, “WE’RE NOT DEAD YET”

East Cobber Neeahtima Dowdy, creator of We’re Not Dead Yet: Women Rocking their Next Chapter, is on a mission to motivate and inspire women over 40, 50, 60 and beyond to live their best life now. “Society isn’t the problem anymore,” Neeahtima said. “Over-50 and over-60 influencers have huge...
COBB, GA
WTVM

Columbus Technical College offers tuition-free classes, textbooks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “We are happy to work with the state of Georgia and with our technical college systems of Georgia partners to make those opportunities available to students here,” says Denise Wells, Columbus Tech’s Director of Public Relations, “There are I think now over 80 courses that fall under that parameter that will allow students to attend essentially tuition-free.”
COLUMBUS, GA
southgatv.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Monroe High vs. Mitchell County

ALBANY, GA – The first High School football matchup of the season in South Georgia was rain-filled, but it did not stop Monroe High from coming away with a 21-14 win. The Golden Tornadoes shut out the Eagles in the first half with a 19-0 score that featured a passing touchdown from Corey Randle, a rushing touchdown from Jordan Washington, and a defensive score to close out the half.
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Ryan Nelson reignites passion and energy at Glenwood

4The Ryan Nelson era has kicked off with the Glenwood football team. Coach Nelson was tabbed as the head coach last November, but it’s more of a homecoming for the Phenix City native. Back in 2018, Coach Nelson was also the Offensive Coordinator for the Central Red Devils with they won the 2018 AHSAA State […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
southgatv.com

Lake Blackshear water rescue

LAKE BLACKSHEAR, GA – Crisp County Sheriff’s deputies say two people are safe and back on dry land after a Wednesday afternoon water rescue on Lake Blackshear. Crisp County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Haley Little says 911 got the call around 4:45pm in regards to two people on a sinking boat near Flintview.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Local schools react to circulating social media threats

----- Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office shared a message on their Facebook page about being made aware of a vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media. According to the CCSO, the threat is not valid. Officials say the Crisp County School System is...
CRISP COUNTY, GA

