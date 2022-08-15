Read full article on original website
‘Waging Peace. Fighting Disease. Building Hope.’Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter focus on giving back to Georgia hometown
After traveling the world and campaigning across the country, former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter have shifted their efforts to giving back to the place they were both born and raised.
Post-Searchlight
Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony
Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
Americus Times-Recorder
A Sumter County Homecoming
It was all so very Sumter County. A white tent was raised to welcome celebrants. Under the white tent there were little white wedding chairs and tables with not only table clothes, but also table overlays and in the center was a beautifully made Leon Holloway special, marking yet another one of our important moments. The room was wisely set, as there was audience sitting, then the grace of a space to mingle with our neighbors as we love to do, and oh how we made use of the space! A banquet table ready to offer us a feast lined the back of the tent. And of course, there was another table full of gifts for us to remember the day by.
wfxl.com
Albany Housing Authority renames community center after civil rights activist
The Albany Housing Authority has renamed their Holley Homes community center after a civil rights activist. Miss Mimi Jones grew up in Albany and was involved in the integration of a swimming pool in St. Augustine. The event made national headlines after a man poured acid in the pool filled...
Americus Times-Recorder
SUMTER COUNTY RESIDENT WINS DISTINGUISHED AWARD FOR YOUTH INFLUENCE
(TUCKER, Ga., August 12, 2022) — Dr. Crystal R. Perry of Sumter County was recently awarded the William H. Booth Award for the Southwest District which recognizes the outstanding work of Georgia extension agents involved in the 4-H program. The Booth Awards, sponsored by Georgia Electric Membership Corp., were...
WALB 10
Albany community center now named after Civil Rights leader
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Holly Homes Community Center is now named after Mamie Nell “Mimi” Ford Jones, a Civil Rights activist. The process to rename the community center started about a year and a half ago. And now, other activists who advocated for the change get to see it come into fruition.
wfxl.com
Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group
There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
WTVM
Pet of the Week: Three pups at Humane Society of Harris Co. in need of homes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three pups are looking for their ‘furever’ homes - and they’re all just too cute to say no!. Chief is a 7-year-old, 63-pound shepherd mix. He does have allergies and takes medication for them - he also enjoys medicated baths. Chief is not...
WALB 10
Life Preparatory School for Boys facing demolition after storm
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The New Life Preparatory School for Boys, an Albany Private School, was seriously damaged during last week’s storm. King Randall, X for Boys founder, said the building is facing potential demolition because of the damage. The youth leader said students were in the gym playing basketball...
southgatv.com
Robinson makes cut for SGTC barber post
AMERICUS, GA – Andre Robinson of Americus has been hired as the full-time Barbering instructor at South Georgia Technical College, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. Robinson has been an adjunct Barbering instructor for SGTC since August of 2019. He will report to Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers.
GBI responds to backlog in autopsies directly affecting Muscogee County
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Columbus has seen an uptick in violent crime over the last few weeks including several deadly shootings. Closure and justice for the victims is a long process made even longer by delays at the state crime lab in Atlanta. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan describes the recent timeline he has seen […]
Cordele Dispatch
City commission meeting goes well
The City Commission meeting was held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom at 5:30 p.m. with Commissioners Vesta Beal-Shephard, Isaac Owens, Wesley Rainey, and Chairman Joshua Deriso in attendance. The meeting agenda included several speakers to give reports, updates, and presentations. The Downtown Cordele Director, Monica...
eastcobber.com
EAST COBB MOM CREATES PROGRAM FOR OLDER WOMEN, “WE’RE NOT DEAD YET”
East Cobber Neeahtima Dowdy, creator of We’re Not Dead Yet: Women Rocking their Next Chapter, is on a mission to motivate and inspire women over 40, 50, 60 and beyond to live their best life now. “Society isn’t the problem anymore,” Neeahtima said. “Over-50 and over-60 influencers have huge...
WTVM
Columbus Technical College offers tuition-free classes, textbooks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “We are happy to work with the state of Georgia and with our technical college systems of Georgia partners to make those opportunities available to students here,” says Denise Wells, Columbus Tech’s Director of Public Relations, “There are I think now over 80 courses that fall under that parameter that will allow students to attend essentially tuition-free.”
southgatv.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Monroe High vs. Mitchell County
ALBANY, GA – The first High School football matchup of the season in South Georgia was rain-filled, but it did not stop Monroe High from coming away with a 21-14 win. The Golden Tornadoes shut out the Eagles in the first half with a 19-0 score that featured a passing touchdown from Corey Randle, a rushing touchdown from Jordan Washington, and a defensive score to close out the half.
Ryan Nelson reignites passion and energy at Glenwood
4The Ryan Nelson era has kicked off with the Glenwood football team. Coach Nelson was tabbed as the head coach last November, but it’s more of a homecoming for the Phenix City native. Back in 2018, Coach Nelson was also the Offensive Coordinator for the Central Red Devils with they won the 2018 AHSAA State […]
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Johnny Cauley a shutdown cornerback for Monroe
ALBANY — They call him”Stretch” because of his tall, thin build, but Monroe senior cornerback Johnny Cauley is not going to let his opponents stretch the field this year if he has his way.
southgatv.com
Lake Blackshear water rescue
LAKE BLACKSHEAR, GA – Crisp County Sheriff’s deputies say two people are safe and back on dry land after a Wednesday afternoon water rescue on Lake Blackshear. Crisp County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Haley Little says 911 got the call around 4:45pm in regards to two people on a sinking boat near Flintview.
wfxl.com
Local schools react to circulating social media threats
----- Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office shared a message on their Facebook page about being made aware of a vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media. According to the CCSO, the threat is not valid. Officials say the Crisp County School System is...
Man spends 18 extra days in Georgia jail despite being ordered for release
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Curtis Lee Fletcher, 50, was arrested in January 2018 and charged with burglary. Fletcher got out on probation in 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of criminal damage. He ended up back in jail last year on a probation violation. Last month, a judge terminated the balance of his probation […]
