State officials confirmed that Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation involving East Dubuque. However, officials have not provided many details as to what they are investigating. A Trooper with the Illinois State Police public information office could not confirm whether the City of East Dubuque was the subject of the investigation or whether the investigation was focused on certain individuals. The Trooper says “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time.”

EAST DUBUQUE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO