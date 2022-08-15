ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Point, WI

Body recovered from Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Mendota early Friday morning. According to the UW Police Dept., a passerby reported seeing the body approximately 15 feet from off the pier, floating face down in the water. Emergency crews were called to the location, behind the UW...
Man found dead after crash in Iowa County

ARENA, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is dead Thursday after authorities say his vehicle crashed in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 3:20 p.m. for a crash near County Road K and Knight Hollow Road in Arena. Officials believe the driver, identified as Ralph Reeson,...
Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
Name released of Rock Roever man found dead next to van

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Rock Springs man who was found dead last week next to a minivan that had been linked to a crash involving construction equipment the day before. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as Richard Roever and...
Arena Man Arrested After Officials Alerted By 911 Hang Up Call

Iowa County authorities received a 911 hang up call originating from an address on Christina Street in Arena Tuesday around 11pm. A Village of Arena Police Officer responded to the scene and met with several persons and requested the assistance of Iowa County Deputies. As a result, 19 year old Kalen Scott of Arena was arrested for Domestic Battery and Domestic Disorderly Conduct. Scott was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released on bond.
Man shot near downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Suspect arrested after fight on Dane Co. Interstate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fight on I-39/90 in Dane Co. led to the arrest of a suspect from Janesville, who could be facing a fifth-offense OWI charge, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. A WSP statement indicated troopers received word of the confrontation between multiple people around 5 p.m....
East Dubuque Under A State Investigation

State officials confirmed that Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation involving East Dubuque. However, officials have not provided many details as to what they are investigating. A Trooper with the Illinois State Police public information office could not confirm whether the City of East Dubuque was the subject of the investigation or whether the investigation was focused on certain individuals. The Trooper says “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time.”
MPD: Suspects wanted for numerous retail thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the community’s help in locating a burglary suspect and a woman he may be with who is accused of retail theft. MPD is encouraging suspects Allen Vasquez Rodriguez, 32, and Hannah Magli, 27, to turn themselves into the...
Complaint: Former Dane Co. deputy’s dashcam caught her faking Festge Park incident

MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is now facing criminal charges after being accused of fabricating an encounter in Festge Park that led to her firing her gun last year. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The criminal charge comes after an investigation by the...
Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!

The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
