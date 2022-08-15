Read full article on original website
Two taken to hospital after stolen SUV rolls over on Atwood Ave. overnight
Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash overnight on Madison's east side, with police later determining the car was stolen.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Mendota early Friday morning. According to the UW Police Dept., a passerby reported seeing the body approximately 15 feet from off the pier, floating face down in the water. Emergency crews were called to the location, behind the UW...
Man found dead after crash in Iowa County
ARENA, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is dead Thursday after authorities say his vehicle crashed in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 3:20 p.m. for a crash near County Road K and Knight Hollow Road in Arena. Officials believe the driver, identified as Ralph Reeson,...
Tow truck hauling semi veers into median to avoid hitting vehicles in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tow truck hauling a semi had to veer into the median of US 151 to avoid striking slowed vehicles in front of him in a construction zone, Grant County officials reported. Authorities with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:35 am. on US 151...
Arena man killed in crash, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says
ARENA, Wis. — An Arena man was killed in a crash southeast of the village Thursday afternoon, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it got a call about a crash near the intersection of County Highway K and Knight Hollow Road just after 3:20 p.m.
Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
Name released of Rock Roever man found dead next to van
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Rock Springs man who was found dead last week next to a minivan that had been linked to a crash involving construction equipment the day before. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as Richard Roever and...
Arena Man Arrested After Officials Alerted By 911 Hang Up Call
Iowa County authorities received a 911 hang up call originating from an address on Christina Street in Arena Tuesday around 11pm. A Village of Arena Police Officer responded to the scene and met with several persons and requested the assistance of Iowa County Deputies. As a result, 19 year old Kalen Scott of Arena was arrested for Domestic Battery and Domestic Disorderly Conduct. Scott was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released on bond.
Man shot near downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
‘It’s a huge win’: ATV rider in Columbia County excited by new ordinance allowing off-road vehicles on some county highways
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Most days, Ellen Pulver is out delivering mail on Columbia County roads in her large white van. However, she says you can sometimes find her on her UTV. “It’s more wide open,” said Pulver. “You get to see more stuff, and you’re going a little...
Fitchburg teen charged in fatal shooting at Jefferson Co. rental home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. — A Fitchburg teen has been charged in a shooting in the Town of Sumner last week that left a woman dead. Daiqwaun Lucas, 16, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to court records. A criminal complaint filed with the Jefferson County Circuit Court Friday alleges Lucas shot the woman twice in the back of her...
Suspect arrested after fight on Dane Co. Interstate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fight on I-39/90 in Dane Co. led to the arrest of a suspect from Janesville, who could be facing a fifth-offense OWI charge, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. A WSP statement indicated troopers received word of the confrontation between multiple people around 5 p.m....
East Dubuque Under A State Investigation
State officials confirmed that Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation involving East Dubuque. However, officials have not provided many details as to what they are investigating. A Trooper with the Illinois State Police public information office could not confirm whether the City of East Dubuque was the subject of the investigation or whether the investigation was focused on certain individuals. The Trooper says “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time.”
MPD: Suspects wanted for numerous retail thefts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the community’s help in locating a burglary suspect and a woman he may be with who is accused of retail theft. MPD is encouraging suspects Allen Vasquez Rodriguez, 32, and Hannah Magli, 27, to turn themselves into the...
Complaint: Former Dane Co. deputy’s dashcam caught her faking Festge Park incident
MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is now facing criminal charges after being accused of fabricating an encounter in Festge Park that led to her firing her gun last year. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The criminal charge comes after an investigation by the...
WATCH: Truck catches fire, explodes on interstate near Highway 51
BURKE, Wis. — A truck caught fire and exploded on the interstate near Highway 51 late Friday morning; it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash or fire. Dane County dispatchers said the call first came in just before 11 a.m. as a vehicle that was smoking after hitting the median on westbound I-39/90/94, between highways 51...
Homicide defendant released on $10,000 bail in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal shooting in Wisconsin has been released on $10,000 bail that was initially set at $500,000. Karvel Freeman, 35, of Madison, was released from the jail in La Crosse County where he’s charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Wisconsin Dog Park Takes Trails To Two Pet-Friendly Beaches
And now, for your semi-regular (non-paid) Wisconsin tourism feature. If you're enjoying the beautiful nature that Wisconsin can afford, then I recommend checking out some more sites here, here, and here. But you're most likely here for the dogs and/or the dog parks. But first a confession. I may have...
Dubuque County Health Department Updates it’s COVID-19 Recommendations
According to a news release, Dubuque County Health Department is reporting 136 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths since August 10th. Because many residents in the county are utilizing home testing, the actual number of positive cases is believed to be higher. Hospitalizations have remained steady. or slightly lower.
Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!
The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
