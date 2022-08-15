Read full article on original website
Eastern Idaho State Fair exhibitor deadlines near
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho State Fair exhibitor deadlines are quickly approaching, and now is the chance to submit your award-winning entry to the 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair. The entry dates for Home Arts Departments vary from August 26 – September 1. All livestock entry forms...
Fresh fruit and vegetables coming to Idaho schools through grant program
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho students at 118 elementary schools across the state will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. The...
Volunteers needed for Annual Portneuf River Cleanup Saturday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello is looking for volunteers to help clean up trash and debris from the banks and main channel of the Portneuf River on Saturday. If you can volunteer, meet at Pacific Recycling Trailhead (on N. Main just off Kraft Rd.) from 10...
3 things to know this morning – August 18, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Idaho residents will see 12% lower health insurance costs. Governor Brad Little approved a new “Leading Idaho” waiver, which will take effect at the start of next year. The money will be taken out of a state re-insurance program created two years ago.
Annual free zoo day at Zoo Idaho set August 20
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Zoo Idaho and Connections Credit Union are teaming up to provide free admission to Zoo Idaho Saturday, August 20. Zoo Idaho will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Connections Credit Union will also be hosting a free BBQ with hotdogs and beverages while...
Apartment fire in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday night around 5:00 p.m. It was on the 200 block of Melbourne Dr. in Idaho falls. On scene you could see a few windows were broken out on the bottom and top floors...
Low water levels continue at American Falls Reservoir
AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In American Falls, the reservoir may be low, but that hasn’t stopped local families from enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. As of Friday, the reservoir is currently 14% full and when trying to board your boat, there is plenty of sand to get there.
Pocatello City Council passes 2023 budget
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello City Council narrowly approved the budget for the upcoming year in a tie vote that was broken by Mayor Brian Blad. The embattled city council passed the over 32 million dollar appropriation for the city budget for fiscal year 2023. Council members Linda...
Hot and dry summer is leading to more hot and dry conditions in the coming months
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Climate Prediction Center has just predicted we are most likely going to see above average temperatures and dry conditions for the long term future. This timeline prediction goes all the way into November. The summer, we have seen so far has been overall...
FY21 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report of Bannock County approved by independent auditor
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday, June 28, the Bannock County Clerk’s Office presented the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report of Bannock County for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2021. The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report is a thorough and detailed presentation of the County’s financial condition.
3 things to do this weekend – August 19, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:. 1. You’ll have a chance to show off your cars tomorrow at the Snake River Truck & Off-Road Show. The show starts at 8 am and goes until 3 pm at McCowin Park in Idaho Falls. Come check out old and stylish vehicles.
School buses hitting the roads again – Here’s some rules of the road you need to know
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – School buses are hitting the road again, and bus drivers are asking drivers to be aware of and follow the laws. Knowing what to do when encountering a school bus will help keep everyone involved safe, especially children coming off the bus. It’s important...
