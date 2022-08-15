PHILADELPHIA ENERGY AUTHORITY, CITY OFFICIALS KICK OFF FOURTH ANNUAL SOLAR WEEK WITH IMPRESSIVE CLEAN ENERGY MILESTONES FROM THE LAST YEAR

Read full article on original website
It was summer, several years ago, when Villena Brown’s electricity was shut off. Her West Philadelphia row home got “very, very hot.”. “You have to see you and your kids hot,” she said. “And there was nothing you could do. I had no electric, no lights, no air.”
South Philly's Devils Den Will Close it Doors After 14 Years
- After fourteen years on 11th street in South Philadelphia, The Devil's Den is closing its doors on October 10; owner Erin Wallace made the announcement on the bar's Instagram account. See post below. Devil's Den Instagram Post. It's with a heavy heart that after 14 amazing years, our time...
morethanthecurve.com
Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property
Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
CBS News
Brown's Super Stores boost minority-owned businesses in Philadelphia grocery stores
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- August is Black Business Month and all month long we are celebrating local businesses that are making an impact in the community. One area grocery store chain is making it a mission to bring products from minority-owned businesses to their stores. "Brown's Super Stores, we are operating...
Amtrak looking to fill over 4,000 new full-time positions through hiring events
According to Amtrak, they have more than 4,000 positions available that include project management, finance, technology, onboard services, electrical, customer service and many more.
Philadelphia reinstates test score cutoff for magnet schools
Philadelphia school district officials announced Tuesday they will resume using state standardized test scores as a criterion for admission to the city’s most selective high schools for the class that will start ninth grade in September 2023, but the acceptable minimum scores are being reevaluated, they said. The cutoff score on the state test — the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment or PSSA — for each magnet school “will be adjusted this...
fb101.com
IRON CHEF CHEF JOSE GARCES ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF BUENA ONDA IN RITTENHOUSE AS PART OF A NATIONAL EXPANSION
James Beard award-winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces announces the grand opening of Buena Onda in Rittenhouse Square on Friday, August 12th. The new location is located at 114 S. 20th Street, next to Chef’s famed Village Whiskey. Buena Onda is Chef’s famed taqueria that is inspired by the spirit and good vibes of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The new Rittenhouse location features indoor and outdoor seating for 48 guests, Baja-inspired vibes, a new interior design, and a new Buena Onda marketplace. Buena Onda Rittenhouse represents not just a new restaurant and concept for Center City and Rittenhouse, but this is the first location to debut as part of a larger national expansion. Buena Onda will also open a location on the Main Line this September. Additionally, this location is one of the models for franchising of the Philly-born brand that will expand from Philadelphia to America. Each new location will offer Buena’s signature dishes such as environmentally conscious seafood tacos, classic tacos, Buena bowls, nachos, guacamole, chips and salsa, rice and beans, churros and many other offerings. Garces fans can also pair their favorite dishes with drinks that will include margaritas (classic, baja, frozen and seasonal), beer, wine, sangria, sodas and more. Buena Onda Rittenhouse and Fairmount (1901 Callowhill Street) will both be open for lunch, dinner and happy hour, with indoor and outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. Hours for both locations will be Monday to Sunday, seven days a week, 11:00am to 9:00pm. (Buena Onda Rittenhouse will be closed Sunday, August 14th for staff training). Buena Onda delivers on all major platforms, including Door Dash, Caviar, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. Share the good vibes on social media at @BuenaOndaTacos #GarcesGoodVibes.
Driver Alert: Lane Closures on 76/Schuylkill Expressway Tomorrow
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between South Street and Interstate 676 on Wednesday, August 17, from approximately 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon for placement of concrete related to overhead viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Grocery Outlet's Opening Eliminates Food Desert in North Philadelphia
Grocery Outlet recently opened its newest location in Philadelphia’s Sharswood neighborhood, which up until this opening had been a food desert. Located at 2077 Ridge Ave. in North Philadelphia, the store is a welcome addition to the Sharswood Ridge shopping center, the extreme-value grocery retailer said in a statement.
wooderice.com
Muncho Pizza Officially Launches in University City and They Make The Pizza While En Route to Your Door
Muncho is launching their newest neighborhood, University City, starting on August 19th after a successful soft launch the previous two weekends. They have been piloting in Fairmount since November 2021 and are looking forward to expanding. Muncho is the first of its kind in pizza delivery. They deliver hot out...
CBS News
Bridge shutdown in Ridley Park threatening local businesses, EMS response times
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- A bridge shutdown is threatening businesses in one prominent Philadelphia suburb. It abruptly closed in Delaware County. The bridge is in the center of Ridley Park and leads to its normally bustling business district. The bridge has been in existence since 1904 and was rebuilt...
Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
See Which Local Areas Are Among the Top Ten Philadelphia Region Zip Codes with Largest Home Price Increases
The two Bucks County areas made the list of the Philadelphia areas to see a hike in housing prices.Image via iStock. Pipersville and Telford made a recent list of ten Philadelphia-area zip codes to see significant increases in housing prices back in July. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the price increases for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
billypenn.com
Inflation Reduction Act money for Philly; Meet the Gun Violence Archive; Cult-favorite chicken fingers | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. How Philly will benefit from new federal infrastructure funds. President Biden yesterday signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which means millions more in infrastructure funding...
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Expanded Trinity in Fairmount
This well-loved house is move-in ready — or you could update it if you prefer. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. This week’s featured trinity has been on the market for a while — almost 100 days, to...
fox29.com
'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council
PHILADELPHIA - Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council. "As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.
‘It’s going to be hard’: Philly’s Roundhouse presents redevelopment challenge
Sometime next year, Philadelphia will solicit bids from real estate developers interested in acquiring the Roundhouse, a complicated piece of Philadelphia history located in a static corner of the city. The response could be underwhelming. Property advisors and preservationists say the blocklong parcel at 7th and Race streets, which includes...
