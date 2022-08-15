ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynolds County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Madison Co. authorities searching for missing man

Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Mississippi Co. coroner confirmed the death of...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Washington County Crash

(Washington County, MO) A Potosi woman, 22 year old Kendra A. Roux, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one car wreck in Washington County Thursday afternoon about 1:15. Highway Patrol reports show Roux was driving west on Highway 8, just west of Highway 185, when the car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a utility pole. Roux, who was not wearing her seat belt at the time, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
howellcountynews.com

Mtn. View woman charged with shooting

A Mountain View woman was charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting a man on County Road 3530. Amanda L. Elliott faces charges of first degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, third degree assault of a special victim, and resisting/interfering with arrest. According to a...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Reynolds County, MO
City
Lesterville, MO
City
Ellington, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
houstonherald.com

Woman faces drug, weapons charges

A Willow Springs woman was arrested Thursday afternoon on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Nikki R. Rogers, 35, of Willow Springs, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a weapon and having illegal window tint. She was taken to the Howell...
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash Backs Up Traffic on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington

(Farmington) Traffic was backed up for a while Wednesday afternoon on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington after a multi-vehicle accident took place. An officer with the Farmington Police Department tells Regional Radio that a vehicle was on Vandergriff Street, pulling onto Karsch but struck a vehicle traveling west on Karsch. The...
FARMINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

Desloge Buys Salt for Winter Roads

(Desloge, MO) Desloge officials are purchasing road salt for the winter season. Mayor Dave Shaw says they're always looking ahead to be prepared by purchasing their road materials early.
DESLOGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sedgewickville Woman Dead At The Scene Of A Crash In Bollinger County

(Bollinger County) A woman from Sedgewickville died Wednesday morning in a car accident in Bollinger County. 62-year-old Ena Mayberry was traveling north on Highway ‘B’, three miles south of Scopus, when she ran her vehicle off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Mayberry was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft
kfmo.com

Farmington Water Main Work

(Farmington, MO) The west bound lane of Ste. Genevieve Avenue, in Farmington, will be closed periodically during construction of a new water main. The work will begin Monday, August 22nd and will run between Karsch Boulevard and Veterans Drive. Construction will be performed by CE Contracting. For more information, you can contact the Farmington Public Works Department at 573-756-0608.
FARMINGTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Rolla man arrested following long-term drug investigation

A Rolla man is arrested following a long-term drug investigation. The Rolla Police Department says it executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Savannah Court Thursday. During the search, officers found cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, suboxone, Percocet, and a handgun. George Barsoum, 23, was taken into...
ROLLA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man arrested for allegedly pulling knife on De Soto man

A 25-year-old Arnold man was arrested for allegedly threatening a De Soto man with a knife. However, the Arnold man was scared away when the other man pulled out a gun, Arnold Police reported. The incident occurred just before noon on Aug. 1 after the two men began arguing outside...
DE SOTO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ozarkradionews.com

Howell County Sheriff’s Office Now Issuing Arms to Officers

West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Department has made a big step forward in being able to provide for their officers in the form of issuing service pistols to deputies. Previously, like many other counties in the area, Howell County Deputies have had to procure much...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Resinger Has Court Date

(Farmington, MO) A Farmington man, 45 year old William J. Resinger Jr., will make an appearance in St. Francois County Court Thursday, August 25th. Resinger has a counsel status hearing on charges of second degree child molestation involving a child less than 12 years of age. Reports indicate he is alleged to have initiated an incident with a female juvenile between 2011 to 2013. The incidents of abuse are said to have continued for several years. Resinger was booked into the St. Francois County jail on a bond of $150,000.
FARMINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault

(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Fine Arts Academy Upcoming Production

(Park Hills, MO) Directors with the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy have another production coming to the Parkland September 29th through October 1st. The show is titled "Play That Goes Wrong". The Theater Director at the Academy, Jason Carr, says this show is a different style than previous productions.
PARK HILLS, MO
suntimesnews.com

Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
WOMI Owensboro

Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky

Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
MISSOURI STATE
howellcountynews.com

Hospital receives Level III Stroke Center Designation

Texas County Memorial Hospital received their designation as a “Level III Stroke Center” hospital after a thorough review by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) Time Critical Diagnosis Unit. The designation was first given to TCMH in 2014. Every four years the hospital goes through...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy