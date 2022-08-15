Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Madison Co. authorities searching for missing man
Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Mississippi Co. coroner confirmed the death of...
kfmo.com
Washington County Crash
(Washington County, MO) A Potosi woman, 22 year old Kendra A. Roux, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one car wreck in Washington County Thursday afternoon about 1:15. Highway Patrol reports show Roux was driving west on Highway 8, just west of Highway 185, when the car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a utility pole. Roux, who was not wearing her seat belt at the time, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi.
mymoinfo.com
Search is Underway for Missing Madison County Man
(Madison County) A search is underway this Friday for a missing person. Here’s Kyle Rogers, he’s a dispatcher for Madison County 9-1-1. Rogers says there is a possibility Blair may have some type of medical condition.
howellcountynews.com
Mtn. View woman charged with shooting
A Mountain View woman was charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting a man on County Road 3530. Amanda L. Elliott faces charges of first degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, third degree assault of a special victim, and resisting/interfering with arrest. According to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonherald.com
Woman faces drug, weapons charges
A Willow Springs woman was arrested Thursday afternoon on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Nikki R. Rogers, 35, of Willow Springs, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a weapon and having illegal window tint. She was taken to the Howell...
mymoinfo.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Backs Up Traffic on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington
(Farmington) Traffic was backed up for a while Wednesday afternoon on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington after a multi-vehicle accident took place. An officer with the Farmington Police Department tells Regional Radio that a vehicle was on Vandergriff Street, pulling onto Karsch but struck a vehicle traveling west on Karsch. The...
kfmo.com
Desloge Buys Salt for Winter Roads
(Desloge, MO) Desloge officials are purchasing road salt for the winter season. Mayor Dave Shaw says they're always looking ahead to be prepared by purchasing their road materials early.
mymoinfo.com
Sedgewickville Woman Dead At The Scene Of A Crash In Bollinger County
(Bollinger County) A woman from Sedgewickville died Wednesday morning in a car accident in Bollinger County. 62-year-old Ena Mayberry was traveling north on Highway ‘B’, three miles south of Scopus, when she ran her vehicle off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Mayberry was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phelps County traffic stop turns into a drug bust
Two suspects were under arrest for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop by a Phelps County deputy.
kfmo.com
Farmington Water Main Work
(Farmington, MO) The west bound lane of Ste. Genevieve Avenue, in Farmington, will be closed periodically during construction of a new water main. The work will begin Monday, August 22nd and will run between Karsch Boulevard and Veterans Drive. Construction will be performed by CE Contracting. For more information, you can contact the Farmington Public Works Department at 573-756-0608.
kjluradio.com
Rolla man arrested following long-term drug investigation
A Rolla man is arrested following a long-term drug investigation. The Rolla Police Department says it executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Savannah Court Thursday. During the search, officers found cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, suboxone, Percocet, and a handgun. George Barsoum, 23, was taken into...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man arrested for allegedly pulling knife on De Soto man
A 25-year-old Arnold man was arrested for allegedly threatening a De Soto man with a knife. However, the Arnold man was scared away when the other man pulled out a gun, Arnold Police reported. The incident occurred just before noon on Aug. 1 after the two men began arguing outside...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ozarkradionews.com
Howell County Sheriff’s Office Now Issuing Arms to Officers
West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Department has made a big step forward in being able to provide for their officers in the form of issuing service pistols to deputies. Previously, like many other counties in the area, Howell County Deputies have had to procure much...
kfmo.com
Resinger Has Court Date
(Farmington, MO) A Farmington man, 45 year old William J. Resinger Jr., will make an appearance in St. Francois County Court Thursday, August 25th. Resinger has a counsel status hearing on charges of second degree child molestation involving a child less than 12 years of age. Reports indicate he is alleged to have initiated an incident with a female juvenile between 2011 to 2013. The incidents of abuse are said to have continued for several years. Resinger was booked into the St. Francois County jail on a bond of $150,000.
kfmo.com
Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault
(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
kfmo.com
Fine Arts Academy Upcoming Production
(Park Hills, MO) Directors with the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy have another production coming to the Parkland September 29th through October 1st. The show is titled "Play That Goes Wrong". The Theater Director at the Academy, Jason Carr, says this show is a different style than previous productions.
suntimesnews.com
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Has First Confirmed Case of Monkey Pox
(Park Hills) The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in St. Francois County. The health department in Park Hills is investigating the background of the case. Kim Ashley provides an update on the national health emergency. There are now 19 confirmed cases of the Monkey Pox in Missouri.
howellcountynews.com
Hospital receives Level III Stroke Center Designation
Texas County Memorial Hospital received their designation as a “Level III Stroke Center” hospital after a thorough review by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) Time Critical Diagnosis Unit. The designation was first given to TCMH in 2014. Every four years the hospital goes through...
Comments / 0