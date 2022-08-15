ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Live it up, champs: Midway girls enjoy lively welcome-home party

One of the questions they always ask you whenever you win a championship: How are you going to celebrate?. In the case of Midway’s Little League World Series championship team, they didn’t need to hire a party planner. The party waited for them. A crowd of around 200...
WACO, TX
B106

Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend

FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
KILLEEN, TX
inforney.com

New battery distribution center opens in Temple

(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding its manufacturing operations in Texas, this time, East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. East Penn held its grand opening this week for its new battery finishing and distribution center in Temple after local and state leaders toured the facility. "As...
TEMPLE, TX
US105

A Killeen, Texas Entrepreneur Is Launching a Local Podcast

I could not be more proud of this Killeen, Texas native, s. Shaniqua Thomas is most definitely a self-made boss here in Killeen, Texas. There’s just no other way to describe this young lady, and I couldn't be more proud of her. Shaniqua is the owner and operator of...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Classie Ballou tribute Sunday at The Backyard

More than a dozen Waco-area musicians will pay tribute to the late Waco guitarist and performer Classie Ballou on his birthday in a concert from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. Admission is a donation at the door. Johnny Joe Ramos will start the...
WACO, TX
B106

10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas

Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

More rain chances Thursday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — It was great to see parts of Central Texas get some well-needed rain yesterday evening. The good news is that those that missed out will have the shot at more rain chances later on today. Highs will only be able to climb into the mid 90s...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS

AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at a location in south Waco by Special Agents. He is a high-risk sex offender.
WACO, TX
dailytrib.com

Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College

Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Construction prep, new Waco ISD principals mark beginning of school year

Waco Independent School District families can expect a few changes this year as class begins Tuesday, starting with new faces in campus leadership. In addition to 12 new principals at various Waco schools, students will also see stricter security measures, relaxed pandemic protocols and some changes related to upcoming construction at Waco High School and other campuses.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco plays look at gospel joy, gay relationships

Plays by two young Waco theater companies eager to stretch themselves will celebrate joy in one case and examine gay relationships in another. The former comes in Silent House Theatre Company’s production of “Godspell,” the first musical for the company and one staged in the round at the Waco Civic Theatre.
WACO, TX
saladovillagevoice.com

Meet the new Salado High School teachers and staff

Salado students return to class Aug. 17. The following are new teachers and staff at Salado High School for 2022-23 school year. Education and Certifications: Lamar University, Masters in School Counseling, Tarleton State University, B.S. in Family and Consumer Sciences, Servsafe Food Managers Certification. Teaching Experience: 13 years. Subjects and...
SALADO, TX
News Channel 25

Faces of Fort Hood: William Brummett

FORT HOOD, TX — Central Texans are connected to Fort Hood in many ways, including making the surrounding community their home after serving there. Meet William Brummett, Fort Hood veteran and commander of VFW Post 9191 in Killeen. Though he now calls Killeen home Brummett grew up in Nashville,...
KILLEEN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

McGregor Teen Girls Found Safe

MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – 14-year-olds Aysha Cross and Emiliee Soloman have been the center of attention in Central Texas since they first went missing last Wednesday. An Amber Alert was sent out yesterday after officials said they received a screenshot from one of the girls’s Snapchat stories with the message “help.”
MCGREGOR, TX

