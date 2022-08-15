Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Live it up, champs: Midway girls enjoy lively welcome-home party
One of the questions they always ask you whenever you win a championship: How are you going to celebrate?. In the case of Midway’s Little League World Series championship team, they didn’t need to hire a party planner. The party waited for them. A crowd of around 200...
Mart, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mart. The Bosqueville High School football team will have a game with Mart High School on August 18, 2022, 15:45:00. The Bosqueville High School football team will have a game with Mart High School on August 18, 2022, 16:45:00.
KCEN TV NBC 6
'He's challenging me:' Moody football star hopes to break dad's record at school, rebuild their relationship
MOODY, Texas — When the season starts Friday, Aug. 26, Keith Dailey will be starting more than a football season. He will be chasing records and mending a relationship along the way. "It definitely hardened me. I realized that I had to grow up faster than other kids," said...
22-Year-Old Juliet Dedeluk Dead Following Pedestrian Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
Texas DPS reported that a 22-year-old Waco woman was pronounced dead after being struck by a Ford F-150 on Tuesday. Around 10:40 PM on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to [..]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend
FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
inforney.com
New battery distribution center opens in Temple
(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding its manufacturing operations in Texas, this time, East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. East Penn held its grand opening this week for its new battery finishing and distribution center in Temple after local and state leaders toured the facility. "As...
A Killeen, Texas Entrepreneur Is Launching a Local Podcast
I could not be more proud of this Killeen, Texas native, s. Shaniqua Thomas is most definitely a self-made boss here in Killeen, Texas. There’s just no other way to describe this young lady, and I couldn't be more proud of her. Shaniqua is the owner and operator of...
WacoTrib.com
Classie Ballou tribute Sunday at The Backyard
More than a dozen Waco-area musicians will pay tribute to the late Waco guitarist and performer Classie Ballou on his birthday in a concert from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. Admission is a donation at the door. Johnny Joe Ramos will start the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas
Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
News Channel 25
More rain chances Thursday in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — It was great to see parts of Central Texas get some well-needed rain yesterday evening. The good news is that those that missed out will have the shot at more rain chances later on today. Highs will only be able to climb into the mid 90s...
fox44news.com
Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS
AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at a location in south Waco by Special Agents. He is a high-risk sex offender.
dailytrib.com
Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College
Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple Police react to viral TikTok video
A mom in Oklahoma taught her son how to react to an active shooter at school. We asked local police what they thought of the video.
WacoTrib.com
Construction prep, new Waco ISD principals mark beginning of school year
Waco Independent School District families can expect a few changes this year as class begins Tuesday, starting with new faces in campus leadership. In addition to 12 new principals at various Waco schools, students will also see stricter security measures, relaxed pandemic protocols and some changes related to upcoming construction at Waco High School and other campuses.
WacoTrib.com
Waco plays look at gospel joy, gay relationships
Plays by two young Waco theater companies eager to stretch themselves will celebrate joy in one case and examine gay relationships in another. The former comes in Silent House Theatre Company’s production of “Godspell,” the first musical for the company and one staged in the round at the Waco Civic Theatre.
saladovillagevoice.com
Meet the new Salado High School teachers and staff
Salado students return to class Aug. 17. The following are new teachers and staff at Salado High School for 2022-23 school year. Education and Certifications: Lamar University, Masters in School Counseling, Tarleton State University, B.S. in Family and Consumer Sciences, Servsafe Food Managers Certification. Teaching Experience: 13 years. Subjects and...
News Channel 25
Faces of Fort Hood: William Brummett
FORT HOOD, TX — Central Texans are connected to Fort Hood in many ways, including making the surrounding community their home after serving there. Meet William Brummett, Fort Hood veteran and commander of VFW Post 9191 in Killeen. Though he now calls Killeen home Brummett grew up in Nashville,...
KWTX
Gatesville residents pay hundreds more on electric bills after meters change
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A complete shock for Gatesville resident Paige Burkham came in the mail. She received her electric bill, alerting her that she owes over $600 for her one bedroom one bath home. Her last bill was just $94. “Like our bill says we use like 4,000 kWh...
everythinglubbock.com
McGregor Teen Girls Found Safe
MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – 14-year-olds Aysha Cross and Emiliee Soloman have been the center of attention in Central Texas since they first went missing last Wednesday. An Amber Alert was sent out yesterday after officials said they received a screenshot from one of the girls’s Snapchat stories with the message “help.”
WacoTrib.com
Waco High, city ballfield work to proceed with caution after WWI-era "practice bombs" found
Despite discovery of what officials believe are two inert World War I-era “practice bombs” near Waco High School and construction sites for the school’s replacement and new Lake Air Little League ballfields, work at the sites will continue. Both projects are on land that once was a...
Comments / 0