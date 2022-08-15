Read full article on original website
KMOV
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in St. Charles County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after being hit by a car in St. Charles County Thursday night. Missouri State Highway Patrol said Jeffrey Hunt, 58, attempted to cross the road at Highway 94 just north of Twillman Drive when he was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. Hunt was found dead at the scene by St. Charles City Fire Department.
O’Fallon Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash in St. Charles County
An O'Fallon man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2010 Harley Davidson “Ultra Limited” driven by 53-year-old Paul W. Atherton of O'Fallon, was on Highway N at Meadow Woods Lanes just before 8 p.m. when the driver lost control and the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway and Atherton was ejected from the bike.
Video: Man rescued from car submerged in floodwater in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Flooding in July was historic in the St. Louis area, and parts of St. Charles County were hit hard. First responders who rescued people from floodwaters shared the rescue of a man trapped inside his car. St. Charles County first responders slowly made their way to a car nearly submerged in floodwater. Once there, they found a driver sitting in […]
mymoinfo.com
Busy Year For The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department
(St. Francois County) It’s been a busy first seven months of the year for the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department. Alex Shumate is a corporal with the department. He says they’ve responded to a total of 12,645 calls for service so far in 2022. In addition, Shumate...
2 Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
KMOV
Former St. Charles County deputy charged with killing neighbor’s dog to appear in court
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former St. Charles County deputy will be in court Friday after he was charged with killing his neighbor’s dog. Former deputy Ryan Kuehner was confronted on video after his neighbor accused him of shooting his dog, Apollo. Apollo later died after he was hit in the lung with a projectile from a pellet gun.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports fatal accident near Kansas border
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal accident on Highway 75 near the Kansas border Wednesday afternoon. A sheriff’s office press release says two vehicles collided head-on, killing all occupants. There were two occupants of a KIA Forte, 82-year-old Dennis Podliska and 80-year-old...
Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday. Eleven counties are included in the watch.
Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Charles caretaker charged with elder abuse
A woman serving as a caretaker for multiple senior citizens in St. Charles faces a criminal charge for elder abuse.
Four arrested in high-profile drug bust near Mt. Vernon, Illinois
Authorities served a warrant for a high-profile drug bust Tuesday morning near Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
mycouriertribune.com
Two clerks indicted for stealing $663,000 from small town in St. Louis County
(The Center Square) – Two former employees of Flordell Hills, a municipality with a population of less than 1,000 in St. Louis County, were indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday for stealing $663,000 over six years. According to a 2021 financial report filed with the Missouri Auditor, Flordell...
Repeat thieves hit 4 St. Louis Co. stores, stealing high-cost items
Police are searching for two people accused of stealing electronics and other high-cost items at four St. Louis County stores.
nodawaynews.com
Local veteran honored at the 2022 Missouri State Fair
Bob Westfall, Maryville, was honored by the Missouri State Fair August 12 with his participation as one of 11 military flag retreat ceremonies honorees. He is known as the “Flag Guy” in Maryville for his volunteerism in keeping the flags in good shape for each holiday that the Host Lions Club and Boy Scout fly Old Glory. Westfall’s military time included being stationed in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam August 1967 until honorably discharged August 28, 1968 at Fort Lewis, WA. Westfall had several members of his family and friends attend the 5:30 event in front of the Missouri State Fair Historic Administration Building. They were front: Dustin Wolters, Haley Rowe, Shelby Wolters, Angie Wolters, Carolyn Westfall, Bob Westfall, Carolyn Sturm, Shirley Shackelford; middle row: Tammy Thompson, Bob Lager, Lindsay Thompson, Robert Archer, Traci Westfall, Erin Mullins; back: Shane Sims, Christi Wiley, Drew Welch.
This Man Has Been on FBI & Missouri’s Most Wanted List 28 Years
We're approaching the 28th anniversary of a heinous crime in Missouri. The man who allegedly is responsible is still at large and still on the FBI and Missouri's most wanted list. The man in question is Timothy Coombs. He has several aliases including James Wilson, William Patterson, Cal Liberty and...
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
Argument over debt leads to deadly St. Louis County shooting
An argument over a debt turned deadly shooting over the weekend in north St. Louis County.
KMBC.com
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
advantagenews.com
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
$10k reward offered in missing Woman’s case
A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information about a woman missing since January.
