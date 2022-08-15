ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francois County, MO

KMOV

Pedestrian hit by car, killed in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after being hit by a car in St. Charles County Thursday night. Missouri State Highway Patrol said Jeffrey Hunt, 58, attempted to cross the road at Highway 94 just north of Twillman Drive when he was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. Hunt was found dead at the scene by St. Charles City Fire Department.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

O’Fallon Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash in St. Charles County

An O'Fallon man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2010 Harley Davidson “Ultra Limited” driven by 53-year-old Paul W. Atherton of O'Fallon, was on Highway N at Meadow Woods Lanes just before 8 p.m. when the driver lost control and the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway and Atherton was ejected from the bike.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Video: Man rescued from car submerged in floodwater in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Flooding in July was historic in the St. Louis area, and parts of St. Charles County were hit hard. First responders who rescued people from floodwaters shared the rescue of a man trapped inside his car. St. Charles County first responders slowly made their way to a car nearly submerged in floodwater. Once there, they found a driver sitting in […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

2 Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports fatal accident near Kansas border

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal accident on Highway 75 near the Kansas border Wednesday afternoon. A sheriff’s office press release says two vehicles collided head-on, killing all occupants. There were two occupants of a KIA Forte, 82-year-old Dennis Podliska and 80-year-old...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Local veteran honored at the 2022 Missouri State Fair

Bob Westfall, Maryville, was honored by the Missouri State Fair August 12 with his participation as one of 11 military flag retreat ceremonies honorees. He is known as the “Flag Guy” in Maryville for his volunteerism in keeping the flags in good shape for each holiday that the Host Lions Club and Boy Scout fly Old Glory. Westfall’s military time included being stationed in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam August 1967 until honorably discharged August 28, 1968 at Fort Lewis, WA. Westfall had several members of his family and friends attend the 5:30 event in front of the Missouri State Fair Historic Administration Building. They were front: Dustin Wolters, Haley Rowe, Shelby Wolters, Angie Wolters, Carolyn Westfall, Bob Westfall, Carolyn Sturm, Shirley Shackelford; middle row: Tammy Thompson, Bob Lager, Lindsay Thompson, Robert Archer, Traci Westfall, Erin Mullins; back: Shane Sims, Christi Wiley, Drew Welch.
MARYVILLE, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri

Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
DEFIANCE, MO
advantagenews.com

Murder investigations in St. Clair County

A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, IL

