Bob Westfall, Maryville, was honored by the Missouri State Fair August 12 with his participation as one of 11 military flag retreat ceremonies honorees. He is known as the “Flag Guy” in Maryville for his volunteerism in keeping the flags in good shape for each holiday that the Host Lions Club and Boy Scout fly Old Glory. Westfall’s military time included being stationed in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam August 1967 until honorably discharged August 28, 1968 at Fort Lewis, WA. Westfall had several members of his family and friends attend the 5:30 event in front of the Missouri State Fair Historic Administration Building. They were front: Dustin Wolters, Haley Rowe, Shelby Wolters, Angie Wolters, Carolyn Westfall, Bob Westfall, Carolyn Sturm, Shirley Shackelford; middle row: Tammy Thompson, Bob Lager, Lindsay Thompson, Robert Archer, Traci Westfall, Erin Mullins; back: Shane Sims, Christi Wiley, Drew Welch.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO