Howell, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Pro Wrestling To Support A Great Cause

I can count the number of times I’ve talked about wrestling in the 25+ years I have been doing this segment on one hand. As a matter of fact I only need one finger because today is a first. This is not high school or college wrestling which happens to be exceptional in New Jersey. This is the stuff that I admittedly watched when I was young on many Saturdays and has somehow gone mainstream…at least I think so.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
One of the Best Places in New Jersey for Mac and Cheese is Located in Point Pleasant Beach

I'm pretty sure that I would be right to say a majority of people love a good dish of macaroni and cheese, or "mac and cheese" as it has become better known as. Delicious creamy cheddar cheese and tasty cooked-to-perfection pasta. Maybe a bit well down on the top and edges? I am getting hungry just thinking about a great bowl of mac and cheese.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home

BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
BRICK, NJ
These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping

One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

