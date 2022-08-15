ASHLAND, Ore. – Two days after first arriving in the Pacific Northwest, the 11th-ranked Concordia University Volleyball team opened its 2022 season by knocking off a pair of Cascade Collegiate Conference opponents. It was far from a cakewalk on Thursday (Aug. 18). The Bulldogs brushed themselves off after dropping the first set and defeated No. 19 Oregon Tech, 29-31, 26-24, 25-19, 25-17. Then in the night cap, the visitors from Nebraska needed five sets to put away host Southern Oregon University, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13, 21-25, 15-12. Head Coach Ben Boldt’s squad is in the midst of a three-match stay at the Raider Invitational in Ashland, Ore. With just over a week of practice in the books, Concordia got things going prior to the start of the academic year. This gives the Bulldogs something to work off of as nonconference play continues.

