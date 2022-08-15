Read full article on original website
Season Preview: 2022-23 Concordia Men's Golf
Head Coach: Brett Muller (12th year) 2021-22 GPAC Finish: 6th (298-308-313–919) Key Returners: Drew D’Ercole; Jake Hagerbaumer; Gavin McWhorter; Justin Webert; Jacob Woodmancy; Ivan Yabut. Key Loss: Jack Williams. 2021-22 GPAC All-Conference: Ivan Yabut (5th place); Drew D’Ercole (Honorable Mention). Outlook. The roster shapes up nicely for...
Rodaway, Nordaker sizzle on attack as Bulldogs make quick work of Park-Gilbert
ASHLAND, Ore. – After playing nine sets a day earlier at the Raider Invitational, the 11th-ranked Concordia University Volleyball team showed no signs of fatigue on Friday (Aug. 19). The Bulldogs returned to action in Ashland, Ore., and quickly dispatched of Park University-Gilbert (Ariz.), 25-19, 25-11, 25-16, behind the sparkling attacking efforts of Carly Rodaway and Gabi Nordaker. The Buccaneers also struggled with Concordia’s serve game.
Seven years strong: the Concordia-Max Country partnership
NOTE: A version of this story first appeared in the summer 2022 edition of Concordia’s Broadcaster magazine. On July 24, 2015, Concordia University Nebraska and the Nebraska Rural Radio Association announced a groundbreaking agreement. The partnership between the two entities had been just months in the making after the radio association’s CEO Tim Marshall approached Bulldog athletic administrators Devin Smith and Angela Muller with an idea: let’s get Concordia Athletics on the air.
Season gets underway with pair of wins over Cascade Collegiate Conference foes
ASHLAND, Ore. – Two days after first arriving in the Pacific Northwest, the 11th-ranked Concordia University Volleyball team opened its 2022 season by knocking off a pair of Cascade Collegiate Conference opponents. It was far from a cakewalk on Thursday (Aug. 18). The Bulldogs brushed themselves off after dropping the first set and defeated No. 19 Oregon Tech, 29-31, 26-24, 25-19, 25-17. Then in the night cap, the visitors from Nebraska needed five sets to put away host Southern Oregon University, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13, 21-25, 15-12. Head Coach Ben Boldt’s squad is in the midst of a three-match stay at the Raider Invitational in Ashland, Ore. With just over a week of practice in the books, Concordia got things going prior to the start of the academic year. This gives the Bulldogs something to work off of as nonconference play continues.
Concordia's Impact on the Mission of Christ Network
The Mission of Christ Network (MCN) has been impacted by Concordia University, Nebraska for many years. Graduates who want to pursue mission work after college commonly join MCN. The Executive Director of MCN, Rev. Dr. John Mehl, is also an adjunct professor at Concordia University, Nebraska. He teaches mission classes on campus for the university.
