Cape Gazette
Carolyn Timmons, Stockley Center retiree
Carolyn Timmons, 85, of Millsboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center in Millsboro. She was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Millsboro, to the late Will and Marie Ellingsworth Layton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Revel, Jeanette Hall and Virginia Mitchell; as well as three brothers, Wallace Layton, Vernon Layton and Louis A. Layton.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Pride joins call for action on monkeypox
Sussex Pride recently joined Centerlink and over 150 LGBTQ community centers around the country calling on the CDC to take additional action to address the recent spread of the hMPXV virus. The hMPXV virus, or monkeypox, was declared a national public health emergency Aug. 4, by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
Cape Gazette
Dogfish helps clear way for homeless village
Dogfish Head Brewery employees probably never imagined they would be mixing a concoction of old paint and kitty litter. That was one of their tasks during a Dogfish Benevolence Day to help clear the site for the new Springboard Collaborative Pallet Shelter Village on a 3-acre lot behind First State Community Action Agency in downtown Georgetown.
Cape Gazette
Commercial fees could be assessed at Lewes parks in 2023
Lewes parks can often be filled with people engaged in different activities during the peak season. Officials say it can run from the first warm weeks of April until the last 70-degree day that may pop up as late as November. Residents and visitors enjoy various forms of yoga, fitness...
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Senior Center forming woodworkers group
At the request of some current members, the Cape Henlopen Senior Center is forming a new group specifically for woodworkers, which will be open to anyone who makes things with wood. The group will meet for two hours each week in an open setting to discuss what they are making,...
talbotspy.org
ShiAnn Steele Joins Mid-Shore Pro Bono
ShiAnn Steele of Smyrna, Del. has recently joined the Salisbury office of the non-profit Mid-Shore Pro Bono as the Lower Shore Intake and Outreach Coordinator. In the position, Steele is responsible for initiating services with clients in Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties, along with outreach activities that cultivate public awareness, charitable donations, and volunteer recruitment for the nonprofit organization. Johannah Cooper previously served in the position and is now off to pursue a graduate degree in social work at Boston University this fall.
Cape Gazette
Virginia W. Sammons, Del Tech retiree
Virginia W. Sammons, 93, of Georgetown, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Virginia was born Jan. 20, 1929, in Chester, Pa., to the late Harper T. and Clara B. Wolfe. Virginia was a longtime resident of Georgetown. She moved to Delaware from Linwood, Pa. She worked...
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in Wolfe Pointe, Lewes Delaware!
Being offered, a beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/19/22
The CIty of Lewes is participating in a local food pantry drive, collecting items to donate due to shortages at local pantries. Donations can be dropped off at Lewes City Hall lobby and will be distributed to the local food pantry. Acceptable items include but are not limited to: canned...
Cape Gazette
Village Center receives preliminary approval
It's been 15 years in the works, but a preliminary site plan for Village Center has been approved by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Rezoning to B-1 neighborhood business district for the shopping complex in front of the Governors subdivision at the Kings Highway-Gills Neck Road intersection just outside Lewes city limits was approved by Sussex County Council in December 2016.
Cape Gazette
Lewes farmers market to celebrate Kids’ Day Aug. 20
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at George H.P. Smith Park. The market will celebrate Kids’ Day with lots of fun and educational activities. Kids and their adults can come to the kids tent next to the raffle tent starting at 9 a.m. to join the Scavenger Hunt and find out about other Kids’ Day fun including a coloring book activity, Evans Farm Frozen Farmer ice cream truck parked by the market entrance, and kids’ bocce instruction nearby at the bocce courts. Volunteer Susan Shue will be at the demo tent at 9:30 a.m. with a demonstration and tips on packing fun and appealing school lunches made with fresh, local products from the market. Children’s Storytime starts at 10 a.m. in the yellow tent near the playground. Children accompanied by an adult with a SNAP card can come to the SNAP tent and receive free $5 in HLFM Red Bonus Bucks tokens to spend at the market.
Cape Gazette
Homeroom Harvest dinner to benefit school nutrition program
The School Nutrition AgriCulture Foundation will host its first Homeroom Harvest, a farm-to-table dinner featuring local food and drinks, from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at Twain and Abel Family Farm in Frankford. Local chefs will create one-of-a-kind dishes with food from different vendors and producers that are all within a 200-mile travel radius.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council has chance to save mature forest
At its July 26 meeting, Sussex County Council voted unanimously to keep the record open to allow the School Lane applicant, J.G. Townsend, to submit a new site plan. The requested site plan would preserve all of the 9.26 acres of mature forest land present on the proposed site of an 84-townhome subdivision next to Love Creek Elementary School in Lewes. Such a plan would be in accordance with the DNREC PLUS Review comments for this site, “to avoid the removal of contiguous tracts of forest,” and that mature forests “should be conserved to the maximum extent practicable.”
WBOC
Preparations Underway for Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Volunteers from Dogfish Head Brewery and the Springboard Collaborative non-profit came together on Tuesday to help prepare a site for the construction of a new pallet shelter village for homeless adults. Tuesday’s preparations were the last of the cleanup before construction begins. Volunteers worked on two...
Cape Gazette
Gosnear sees bright future for Grotto Pizza
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza, is no stranger to the beach. He grew up in southern New Jersey, the youngest of five children, and loved spending his summers at the shore. His father died when he was only 12 years old, and his strong work ethic was influenced by his mother. A single mom, she was also a beauty shop operator, and eventually owned several beauty shops located inside nursing homes. “I learned early on there was an expectation in the family that everyone was expected not just to work, but to work hard,” said Jeff.
Cape Gazette
Developer plans marina, restaurant in Osprey Point
Osprey Point Preserve LLC, the developer of the Osprey Point residential planned community at the end of Old Landing Road near Rehoboth Beach, has filed an application to amend its approved rezoning to include a 1.85-acre restaurant and marina along Arnell Creek. During an Aug. 11 Sussex County Planning &...
Cape Gazette
Russ Huxtable has firm grasp of challenges
I am a neighbor to Russ Huxtable, one of the Democratic candidates running for the 6th District State Senate seat. I’ve known Russ for seven years, and I can say with confidence that he has the experience, temperament, knowledge and desire to address the many long-standing issues we face here in Sussex County.
Cape Gazette
Shirley L. Ramich, enjoyed cooking, traveling
Shirley L. Ramich, 79, of Millsboro, formerly of Fleetwood, Pa., passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Shirley was born in Reading, Pa., Feb. 13, 1943, daughter of the late Clair Kreisher and the late Helen (Wynn) Kreisher. She had worked in quality control for Fleetwood Snacks for 13 years prior to her retirement and moving to Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Sydney’s Restaurant collecting school supplies through Aug. 22
For the second time, Sydney’s Restaurant and Lounge in Milton will serve as a drop-off location for school supplies for the Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation’s Caravan of Caring. Supplies will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 22. CHEF officials want to ensure that students from low-income homes or those...
Cape Gazette
Sussex should rescind Marvel Museum money
The recent awarding of $2,000 by Sussex County Council to the Marvel Museum is something that needs to be rescinded and, in fact, returned, with all further contributions stopped. The councilman from District 5 who introduced the request for this grant and those who support the disbursement of county funds see the contribution to this so-called museum as preserving the history of the state, which during the Confederate insurrection properly named the Civil War is a horrible chapter in our history that continues to linger in the present.
