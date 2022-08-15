ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Raising a stink about sewage in our rivers | Letters

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykmSi_0hHxQ1vS00
Pollution on the River Colne. Photograph: Maureen McLean/REX/Shutterstock

Anglian Water keeps discharging raw sewage into the River Colne upstream of Wivenhoe. I know this because I often see and smell it. Apparently, this is not illegal. Meanwhile, the chief executive has received £1.3m in pay , including a £337,651 bonus for keeping shareholders satisfied. I pay Anglian Water to properly dispose of my faeces, but it doesn’t. If I chose to withhold payment for the part of my water bill that relates to sewage disposal, and instead defecate into a bucket and chuck it in the river, am I breaking the law? Legal opinion gratefully received.
Dr Jon Scales
Wivenhoe, Essex

• We’ve been using a compost toilet for more than 10 years. It uses very little water, costs very little, makes excellent compost, and causes no damage to rivers. While I appreciate that most people don’t have a garden big enough to usefully use the resulting compost, surely it’s time for a rethink? We can’t go on wasting so much water, and sending so much plant nutrient into rivers while struggling to afford fertiliser.
John Pedersen
Totnes, Devon

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him

Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
POTUS
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage#Anglian Water#Compost#Uk
The Guardian

Was J Cole’s move from hip-hop to pro basketball a mere marketing stunt?

The Scarborough Shooting Stars came within a single basket of winning the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) title on Sunday, losing to the Hamilton Honey Badgers by just two points after a run of 17 unanswered in the fourth quarter. Despite their heartbreaking loss, Scarborough’s season should still be considered a success – the team made it to the championship game in their first year in the league, and the high-scoring duo of Jalen Harris and Kassius Robertson are a dynamic backcourt around which to build. Harris even once scored 31 points against the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks. Yet, despite his NBA pedigree, Harris is not even the most well-known guard on his team. That distinction falls to Grammy-winning rap artist J Cole. Or, more accurately in this context, 6ft 3in Shooting Stars guard Jermaine Cole.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Freeing of terrorist who killed Australian soldiers shows how the US gave Taliban leverage despite allies’ objections

Many of the Taliban freed under the Doha Agreement took up arms, providing a deadly illustration of how the US-Taliban deal undermined the viability of the Afghan republic. Hekmatullah, a Taliban infiltrator serving as a sergeant in the Afghan National Army, was involved in a so-called “green on blue” turncoat attack that killed three Australian soldiers in Uruzgan in 2012.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Canada zoo finds escaped wolf pups in moment of joy tinged with tragedy

Emotions are bittersweet at a Canadian zoo after a runaway wolf pup was safely located after four days on the loose, but another was found dead along a road. Conservation officers and zoo staff in Canada have spent the last four days searching for a runaway wolf after mysterious break-in freed a pack of the predators from the popular zoo.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

406K+
Followers
94K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy