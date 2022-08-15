You know you live in the Sunshine State when Florida alligator hunting season is going on!. If you’ve ever wanted to hunt gators, this is your chance. Alligator season runs August 15th through November 1st. This year the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) opened up the hunting hours from 17 hours per day to 24 hours. The thought behind the added hours is that it will let more young and senior hunters get involved.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO