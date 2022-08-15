ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on I-10 begged drivers for help, HPD says

 3 days ago

Police are searching for a driver after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the East Freeway.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of I-10, north of downtown, Houston police said.

Officers received calls about a woman begging for help on the side of the freeway, north of downtown.

Investigators said the victim was walking north or southbound on the mainlines when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The driver did not stop to provide medical assistance and fled the scene, police said. Investigators did not have a description of the suspect's vehicle.

The woman was alert when she was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, but later died due to her injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the wanted vehicle or the driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Comments / 27

Tim Graham
3d ago

The second this person chose to keep going, turned he/she into a DEVIL... The longer this person doesn't step forward, the worse its KARMA will become!

Reply(1)
33
Susan Milligan
3d ago

i wonder what the back story is? Who and How was she asking for help? How did she end up on the freeway? Did her car break down? Was she pushed out of a car? Did she jump out of a moving vehicle? Lots of things to investigate, at any rate may she RIP.

Reply(2)
30
Anita Vallier
3d ago

where is these cameras on the freeways Mayor Turner. a lot of these cases can possibly get solved if there were cameras.

Reply(2)
28
 

