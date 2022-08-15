ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Can TR North Earn Its Place In History?

Jackson Memorial, Middletown South, Manasquan, Wall…they’ve all had football teams in the last 20 years or so which were among the best in New Jersey and finished high up in the state rankings which has become increasingly difficult for public schools. Their place in Shore Conference history can be debated and you will no doubt find a variety of opinions but just to be in the conversation means they were special.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Pro Wrestling To Support A Great Cause

I can count the number of times I’ve talked about wrestling in the 25+ years I have been doing this segment on one hand. As a matter of fact I only need one finger because today is a first. This is not high school or college wrestling which happens to be exceptional in New Jersey. This is the stuff that I admittedly watched when I was young on many Saturdays and has somehow gone mainstream…at least I think so.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk

A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home

BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
BRICK, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

