Texas A&M's Sydney Becerra named to TopDrawer’s preseason freshman team
Texas A&M midfielder Sydney Becerra was named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com preseason Freshman Best XI recently. Becerra has been active with the U.S. Soccer’s under-18 and U16 teams, while playing for the Solar Soccer Club and helping Flower Mound win the Class 6A state title in 2021 when she was named the Texas Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year.
Fisher: no one in danger of missing the season opener because of an injury
As is the case in fall camp, a stream of Texas A&M football players have exited and re-entered full contact drills while nursing bumps and bruises through three weeks of workouts. Thursday, while speaking to the media, head coach Jimbo Fisher reassured everyone that those who have had absences shouldn’t...
DIRE-FEWS research initiative hosts panel discussion with experts and city leaders
Disaster service experts and city leaders were part of a panel Wednesday discussing the technological, ecological and societal challenges that natural disasters pose to food, energy and water systems. The gathering at the Zachry Engineering Education Complex at Texas A&M University was part of a series of regional workshops hosted...
Rudder volleyball team sweeps Caney Creek on road to reach 11-1
CONROE — Rudder’s Londyn Singleton had nine kills, 11 digs and six aces, and setter Reagan Aponte had five kills and 24 assists to lead the Lady Rangers to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 win over Caney Creek in nondistrict volleyball action Tuesday. Kimora Maxey had eight kills for...
Calendar for Friday, Aug. 19
The Arts Council of Brazos Valley presents Celebrate the Arts, an evening of dinner, dueling pianos and awards for champions of the arts. Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. at Hilton College Station & Conference Center, 801 University Drive in College Station. facebook.com/BVArts. Bottle Cap Alley Trading launch party, 5 p.m.,...
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 12 min ago.
Calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 17
The Dixie Chicken is hosting the Bottle Cap Alley Trading launch party Friday at 5 p.m., featuring performances by Clayton Gardner and Mike Gilbert on the back porch. At around 6:30 p.m., thousands of bottle caps donated by Shiner Beer will be poured throughout Bottle Cap Alley. The event is part of the Dixie Chicken’s launch of bottlecapalleytrading.com. 307 University Drive in College Station.
Brazos Valley sees much-needed rainfall Thursday after months of hot, dry conditions
Thursday brought a sight many in the Brazos Valley have been waiting months to see: rain. The storms accompanying a front moving through the area were some of the first widespread rainmakers since summer began. The amounts ranged from a quarter of an inch at Easterwood Airport to more than...
Law should be same for everyone
I continue to hear the phrase "no one is above the law." Why is it not applied to the thousands of people illegally crossing our southern border?
Brazos County Commissioners call for $100 million bond election and special election for transportation efforts
Brazos County Commissioners approved calling for a $100 million transportation bond election as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents — where funds would go toward transportation projects — during Tuesday’s regular meeting. “This is the chance for the people...
CSISD board approves $1.5 million deficit budget, $1.1781 tax rate, orders TRE election
The College Station school board unanimously approved a deficit budget of $1.5 million, a tax rate of $1.1781 per $100 valuation and ordered a Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election [VATRE] that would allow the district to utilize the approved tax rate. All three votes occurred during the board’s Tuesday evening meeting....
Excitement abounds as BISD students, teachers start a new school year
Excitement filled the halls of Ross Elementary School on Tuesday morning as the Bryan school district began the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers and administrators were pleased to welcome students back to school, while students were thrilled to see their friends again. “I think we’re most excited just to have the...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (14) updates to this series since Updated 5 min ago.
BTU needs a change in disconnect fees
When people do not pay their BTU bill in time, normally because of poverty, and get their electric service cut off, they have to pay $115 in addition to the past-due bill and a late fee of 5% of that bill. Another problem is that cutoffs, even for the elderly,...
UPDATE: 7-year-old girl from Bryan found after Amber Alert issued
A 7-year-old girl from Bryan has been safely located after an Amber Alert was issued earlier Wednesday, according to the Bryan Police Department and Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. Ana Cristina Torres Medina was located in Jim Hogg County near the Mexico border by the Texas Department of Safety, Bryan...
More registration fees are unacceptable
Brazos County Commissioners called for an almost $100 million transportation bond as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents. The additional $10 fee is proposed for all cars in the Regional Mobility Authority boondoggle, which was created by the state and not voted on by taxpayers.
