College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's Sydney Becerra named to TopDrawer’s preseason freshman team

Texas A&M midfielder Sydney Becerra was named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com preseason Freshman Best XI recently. Becerra has been active with the U.S. Soccer’s under-18 and U16 teams, while playing for the Solar Soccer Club and helping Flower Mound win the Class 6A state title in 2021 when she was named the Texas Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Rudder volleyball team sweeps Caney Creek on road to reach 11-1

CONROE — Rudder’s Londyn Singleton had nine kills, 11 digs and six aces, and setter Reagan Aponte had five kills and 24 assists to lead the Lady Rangers to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 win over Caney Creek in nondistrict volleyball action Tuesday. Kimora Maxey had eight kills for...
CONROE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Friday, Aug. 19

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley presents Celebrate the Arts, an evening of dinner, dueling pianos and awards for champions of the arts. Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. at Hilton College Station & Conference Center, 801 University Drive in College Station. facebook.com/BVArts. Bottle Cap Alley Trading launch party, 5 p.m.,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 17

The Dixie Chicken is hosting the Bottle Cap Alley Trading launch party Friday at 5 p.m., featuring performances by Clayton Gardner and Mike Gilbert on the back porch. At around 6:30 p.m., thousands of bottle caps donated by Shiner Beer will be poured throughout Bottle Cap Alley. The event is part of the Dixie Chicken’s launch of bottlecapalleytrading.com. 307 University Drive in College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Law should be same for everyone

I continue to hear the phrase "no one is above the law." Why is it not applied to the thousands of people illegally crossing our southern border?
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County Commissioners call for $100 million bond election and special election for transportation efforts

Brazos County Commissioners approved calling for a $100 million transportation bond election as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents — where funds would go toward transportation projects — during Tuesday’s regular meeting. “This is the chance for the people...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Excitement abounds as BISD students, teachers start a new school year

Excitement filled the halls of Ross Elementary School on Tuesday morning as the Bryan school district began the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers and administrators were pleased to welcome students back to school, while students were thrilled to see their friends again. “I think we’re most excited just to have the...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

BTU needs a change in disconnect fees

When people do not pay their BTU bill in time, normally because of poverty, and get their electric service cut off, they have to pay $115 in addition to the past-due bill and a late fee of 5% of that bill. Another problem is that cutoffs, even for the elderly,...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

UPDATE: 7-year-old girl from Bryan found after Amber Alert issued

A 7-year-old girl from Bryan has been safely located after an Amber Alert was issued earlier Wednesday, according to the Bryan Police Department and Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. Ana Cristina Torres Medina was located in Jim Hogg County near the Mexico border by the Texas Department of Safety, Bryan...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

More registration fees are unacceptable

Brazos County Commissioners called for an almost $100 million transportation bond as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents. The additional $10 fee is proposed for all cars in the Regional Mobility Authority boondoggle, which was created by the state and not voted on by taxpayers.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

