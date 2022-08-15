ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Lifting Routine COVID-19 Testing Requirements for School Districts, Child Care Settings, and State Contractors

state.nj.us
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
state.nj.us

Governor Murphy, Acting AG Platkin Announce Publication of Division on Civil Rights FAQs to Prevent Discrimination Related to hMPXV (“Monkeypox”)

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy and Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced today that the Division on Civil Rights (DCR) within the Attorney General’s Office has published FAQs for the public about New Jersey residents’ rights and protections against discrimination and bias-based harassment related to the “monkeypox” virus, as well as information about how to file a civil rights complaint with DCR if members of the public are victims of discrimination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
state.nj.us

Governor Murphy Highlights State Investments in Local Communities, Infrastructure with Visit to Paterson

Paterson Will Receive Over $50 Million from FY2023 Budget and an Additional $10 Million Toward Capital Projects. PATERSON – Governor Murphy visited Paterson today to highlight direct investments in local communities and infrastructure alongside state and local officials. As part of the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY2023) budget agreement, Paterson will receive over $50 million, which includes $15 million for the Great Falls Re-Development, the Straight and Narrow program, the Ward Street Parking Garage, and the Paterson Jump Start Youth Program; $2.25 million for the NJ Community Development Corporation Youth Center Project, Paterson; and $2 million for the Anti-violence Out-of-School Youth Program. The $50 million also includes nearly $35 million in municipal aid, of which over $1.7 million comes from the new Municipal Relief Fund.
PATERSON, NJ
state.nj.us

Department of the Treasury

(TRENTON) – With the back-to-school season around the corner, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury is reminding parents, teachers, and students to take advantage of the statewide back-to-school sales tax holiday that begins next weekend. The 10-day sales tax holiday, which runs Saturday, August 27 through Monday, September...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy