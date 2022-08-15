Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Lifting Routine COVID-19 Testing Requirements for School Districts, Child Care Settings, and State Contractors

Read full article on original website
Governor Murphy, Acting AG Platkin Announce Publication of Division on Civil Rights FAQs to Prevent Discrimination Related to hMPXV (“Monkeypox”)
TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy and Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced today that the Division on Civil Rights (DCR) within the Attorney General’s Office has published FAQs for the public about New Jersey residents’ rights and protections against discrimination and bias-based harassment related to the “monkeypox” virus, as well as information about how to file a civil rights complaint with DCR if members of the public are victims of discrimination.
Governor Murphy Highlights State Investments in Local Communities, Infrastructure with Visit to Paterson
Paterson Will Receive Over $50 Million from FY2023 Budget and an Additional $10 Million Toward Capital Projects. PATERSON – Governor Murphy visited Paterson today to highlight direct investments in local communities and infrastructure alongside state and local officials. As part of the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY2023) budget agreement, Paterson will receive over $50 million, which includes $15 million for the Great Falls Re-Development, the Straight and Narrow program, the Ward Street Parking Garage, and the Paterson Jump Start Youth Program; $2.25 million for the NJ Community Development Corporation Youth Center Project, Paterson; and $2 million for the Anti-violence Out-of-School Youth Program. The $50 million also includes nearly $35 million in municipal aid, of which over $1.7 million comes from the new Municipal Relief Fund.
Governor Murphy Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Assemblywoman Maureen Ogden
TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags fly at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Friday, August 19, 2022, in remembrance and recognition of former Assemblywoman Maureen Ogden, who passed away yesterday at the age of 93. "Assemblywoman Ogden, who dedicated...
Department of the Treasury
(TRENTON) – With the back-to-school season around the corner, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury is reminding parents, teachers, and students to take advantage of the statewide back-to-school sales tax holiday that begins next weekend. The 10-day sales tax holiday, which runs Saturday, August 27 through Monday, September...
