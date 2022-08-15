Read full article on original website
Kim Miels
4d ago
I grew up on Hup's pizza. lived a block away. still drive from Hartland area to get. so does my fsmily
Reply(1)
10
Kristine
4d ago
Is this 54th and Hampton? Also, is this an actual review or an advertisement? I am not being sarcastic I really just can't tell. I need a pizza place that is not a chain.
Reply(3)
2
John Brent
3d ago
If it's a great pizza you want go Demarinis at 1211 East Conway in Bayview been in business for forty plus years
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why is Milwaukee the Most Popular City to Visit in the Midwest?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
Related
A Super Sweet Food Trail in Illinois Just Got Called One of America’s Best
I've never been on one of these in my entire life. Maybe it's because I've never heard of something like this before either. I mean sure there's a wine trail and a few years ago I shared a story about a taco trek that you could use to hit up every great taco joint in the 815.
Here’s the Best Place to Eat Illinois’ Most Famous Sandwich
When I think of food in Illinois, I consider pizza, Italian beef, hot dogs, and burgers. Some of the best of each of those categories can be found within The Land of Lincoln. I've got to be honest with you here, when I saw this yesterday from Insider, an article called The Most Famous Local Sandwich From Every State, I fully thought it would be an Italian beef.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Just How Big is the Biggest House in Wisconsin? Take a Look Inside
I've always thought having a big house would be amazing. I was very young back then. I was living in a small two-flat apartment in Chicago sharing a bedroom with my brother. Obviously, anything larger than those living quarters would have been a major upgrade. Now as an adult when...
Did You Know This Is Wisconsin’s Most Popular Junk Food Item?
When you think of junk food, do you think of candy? I know I don't. I think of food items like chips, cookies, and muffins. Well, today that changes!. In a state where a lot of cheese flows through your bloodstream, you'd think Wisconsin's favorite junk food item would be something cheesy or cheese related. Thankfully, it's not. If you are craving a little bit of a crunchy, caramel goodness today and looking for new junk food to give a try, how does a Twix sound?
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan
What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois
Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin
If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
This Wisconsin Beach Hosts a Drone Light Show 3 Times a Week, and It’s AWESOME
In my opinion, summers are meant for spending time at the beach. I don't care if it's a lakeside beach, a tropical beach, or a make-shift beach in your own backyard, if you don't spend a good amount of time with your toes in the sand and behinds in the water, you aren't doing summer correctly.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Watermelon Boba Tea
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Smarty’s Sweets and Treats, 5821 6th Ave. A, is a brand new location filled with baked sweets...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado
Taste of Home has the scoop on the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Strange Amount of Illinois Parents are Using Game of Thrones Baby Names
Once upon a time you were born, and your parents picked out the best name to give you...what inspired it?. When I ask my parents why they named me after my brother, Michael, they want to push me off a cliff, but I ask anyway... I'm only two years younger than him and you know Michael and Michelle are the same name right?
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways In Wisconsin (Hotels, Resorts, & Cabins)
Wisconsin is a place where nature meets the modern world. The state is known for its waterparks, outdoor activities, festivals, and, of course, cheese. It’s also known to have plenty of locations perfect for a romantic getaway, whether you consider yourself the outdoors type or not. It is home...
Door County Pulse
Wisconsin Book Earns National Award
On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community and Culture by Corey A. Geiger was named a finalist in the 16th annual National Indie Excellence Awards competition. The contest recognized three books in the Midwest Regional Nonfiction Category, and Geiger’s was among them. “The book contains colorful,...
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
fox9.com
Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …
Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
One of the World’s Most Super Cool Neighborhoods is in Illinois
For that matter, what makes a neighborhood interesting or unique?. For me, it would be like a place where things are just a bit different from the norm. Don't get me wrong, I love a city or town or in this case, a neighborhood that stands out from the rest. It's got some quality, some charm, that you might not find in other places.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday
OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
Horror Show: Milwaukee Visitor Falls To Death When Drawbridge Opens
After learning of this tragic incident that took place in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, I ran a search to see how often this sort of thing happens. I was surprised to learn that people being killed by a fall from an opening drawbridge happens far more than I had thought.
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 31