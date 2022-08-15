ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
Trumbull County, OH
Elections
State
Ohio State
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
Ohio Capital Journal

After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts

The dog days of summer are usually the time when political campaigns lay low, biding their time for a post-Labor Day blitz. Tim Ryan didn’t get the message. Ryan poured more than $7.5 million into advertising since winning the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in May. Spending at that clip is a recognition of the challenge […] The post After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Ohio jobless rate remains at 3.9%

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s unemployment rate was 3.9% in July 2022, unchanged from June 2022, according to a Friday news release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Survey data. The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in July was 224,000, unchanged from June. The number...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio shows unfairness of government by a gerrymandered GOP supermajority

I can’t help but point out the fatal flaw in Ted Diadiun’s thinking on the issue of abortion (“Vote of support for Roe reversal,” Aug. 14), that “we can at least all agree that resolving it at the ballot box is a fair solution.” It would certainly be fair if all states allowed their citizens to put the question to a vote: It’s already clear that many states (ours included) will not.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Primary Election#Constitutional Amendment#Election Day#Boards Of Elections#The Ohio Supreme Court#Republicans
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DeWine awards $3 million to strengthen Ohio food supply chain

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. This is...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy