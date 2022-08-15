Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Ohio House Minority Leader Russo here for legislative update next Thursday
WILMINGTON — Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo will be in Wilmington on Thursday, August 25 to deliver a legislative update, sponsored by the Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.). The event, open to the public, will be at the Wilmington Savings Bank Aging Up Senior Center,...
Trumbull County judgeship nomination questioned
The Trumbull County Board of Elections meets Friday morning to certify candidates for the November ballot.
Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
A federal prosecutor wants to block some investigations into Ohio’s scandalous Statehouse corruption: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal prosecutor asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to freeze its four investigations into FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, arguing it may interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. We’re talking about the separation of government powers, and who answers to whom, on...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine funds more anti-abortion resources, some for adolescent pregnancy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor’s note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Gov. Mike DeWine recently sent funding from a federal program for needy families to benefit state organizations specifically to reduce “out-of-wedlock pregnancies” and to “encourage the formation and maintenance of two-parent families.”
After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts
The dog days of summer are usually the time when political campaigns lay low, biding their time for a post-Labor Day blitz. Tim Ryan didn’t get the message. Ryan poured more than $7.5 million into advertising since winning the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in May. Spending at that clip is a recognition of the challenge […] The post After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wnewsj.com
Ohio jobless rate remains at 3.9%
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s unemployment rate was 3.9% in July 2022, unchanged from June 2022, according to a Friday news release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Survey data. The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in July was 224,000, unchanged from June. The number...
Ohio shows unfairness of government by a gerrymandered GOP supermajority
I can’t help but point out the fatal flaw in Ted Diadiun’s thinking on the issue of abortion (“Vote of support for Roe reversal,” Aug. 14), that “we can at least all agree that resolving it at the ballot box is a fair solution.” It would certainly be fair if all states allowed their citizens to put the question to a vote: It’s already clear that many states (ours included) will not.
Governor to visit Cortland this week
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is taking a trip to Trumbull County Friday.
wnewsj.com
Editorial: ‘Uncharted waters.’ DeWine, state must rescue Ohioans battling hunger, inflation
Mid-Ohio Food Collective President and CEO Matt Habash recently stared into his warehouse and saw a nightmare scenario for any organization tasked with providing food for those in need: empty rack after empty rack. The sight was in stark contrast to the abundance the food bank had available when COVID-19...
Cuyahoga County elections board to consider disqualifying state representative from November ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is expected to consider whether to allow a Garfield Heights state legislator to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, after one of her would-be opponents filed a challenge to her candidacy. At its Monday meeting, the county elections board will decide...
wyso.org
'This is a huge push in the right direction': What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Ohio farmers
A big chunk of the money will go toward conservation programs under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some of those programs managed by departments such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service help restore farming ecosystems and reduce carbon emissions. About $20 billion will go toward climate focused agriculture practices, according...
Cleveland Scene
A Court-Ordered Freeze of Regulator’s HB 6 Cases Could Further Harm Ohio Consumers
This article is provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism, in partnership with the nonprofit Energy News Network. Please join the free mailing lists for Eye on Ohio or the Energy News Network, as this helps provide more public service reporting. On Tuesday,. a federal...
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: More than 1,700 Afghan refugees resettled in Ohio ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 16:. More than 1,700 people evacuated from Afghanistan have resettled in Ohio in the last year. DeWine on nuclear bailouts: 'Everything that was in that bill, that I leave up to the Legislature'. Should you wait to get a COVID-19 booster that...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DeWine awards $3 million to strengthen Ohio food supply chain
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. This is...
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
The fringe conservatives who created the CRT fiction failed; parents still have faith in teachers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new survey shows Ohio parents overwhelmingly trust their children’s teachers, despite all the political furor over critical race theory and curriculum. We’re talking about that support on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, this week...
wksu.org
GOP candidates in Ohio governor's race react to violent attempt to breach Cincinnati FBI office
The Republican team running for re-election as Ohio governor and lieutenant governor have made their first comments about the attempted violent attack on the FBI office in Cincinnati last week. They were asked about last week’s attempted breach of the Cincinnati FBI office by an armed Columbus man a few...
WLWT 5
Ohio Gov. DeWine announces approval of extended health coverage for new mothers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved extended coverage for new moms from 60 days to 12 months after the birth of their child. With this extension, CMS estimates approximately 21,000 Ohio women annually will be eligible...
Ohio attorney pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A Valley attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he inflated claims and raked in close to $800,000.
