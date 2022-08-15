ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas football not included in AP Top 25 preseason rankings

By Joey Hickey
 4 days ago
The first AP poll was released Monday morning, but Texas did not make the cut. Given the uncertainty surrounding the team, it’s hard to blame voters for not staking their reputation to Texas’ success.

The Longhorns came in just outside the Top 25 with 164 votes. Only Tennessee (180) received more Top 25 votes among teams that did not make the poll.

Injuries could play a role in Texas’ ranking. Losing Isaiah Neyor and Junior Angilau for the season could have significant ramifications for the team. In addition, the lack of proven commodities at quarterback and offensive line could be the reason for the wait-and-see approach.

On a positive note, the lack of attention could allow Texas to work in silence heading into the season. Michigan, Michigan State and Baylor enjoyed great seasons after not making last year’s Top 25 poll in Week 1.

The Longhorns have to prove it on the field, but have enough talent to have a strong season this year.

