Read full article on original website
Related
goutrgv.com
Season Preview: Women's Soccer
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – As the 2022 season approaches, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team can feel the excitement building. The Vaqueros have a new coaching staff, new players, and even new uniforms. For new head coach Mark Foster, this is the best time of the year.
goutrgv.com
Men's Soccer Picked Tied for Seventh in WAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team learned on Wednesday that they have been picked to finish tied for seventh in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Preseason Coaches' Poll, as voted on by the WAC head coaches. UTRGV finished tied...
goutrgv.com
UTRGV Athletics Unveils 2021-22 Annual Report
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics unveiled on Tuesday its 2021-22 annual report, detailing the successes of the 2021-22 academic year in areas including hosting signature events, rallying the entire Valley, facility enhancements, attendance, revenue generation, academics, community service, competition, and enhancing campus life.
Los Fresnos with a younger cast for the 2022 season
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Los Fresnos returns only three starters from last year’s playoff team, but the expectation is still the same. The Falcons finished 7-4 last season and picked up five district wins to make a run in the playoffs. That run ended in the second round. Despite a near roster turnover heading […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KENS 5
'Border Cowboys' | Soccer players triumph on and off field in new KENS 5 documentary
SAN ANTONIO — A new KENS 5 Original documentary, “Border Cowboys,” is premiering Wednesday, August 17, on the new KENS 5+ video streaming app. The documentary focuses on the soccer team at Gladys Porter Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas. In the shadow of the border, school spirit and a drive to succeed are thriving with the school’s storied soccer program.
Raul Salas to change the direction of Economedes football
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Raul Salas looks to change the culture and direction of the Edinburg Economedes football program this season. The Jaguars finished last season 2-8, and Economedes was only able to pick up one district win. However, the team looks different this season with a younger core in the mix. Fresh faces means […]
Celebrating second chances: STC holds first GED graduation
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College held its first General Educational Development graduation ceremony Wednesday. Ricardo J. Solis, STC President, spoke at the event, noting that the group of graduates had overcome their fair share of obstacles to return and finish school. “Each of you has your own individual reason to want to earn […]
KRGV
Made in the 956: Valley crossfitter with rare genetics disease shows resilience
A Valley cross-fit coach was born with a rare genetic disease that impacts her leg, but that is not stopping her from making strides in the world of cross-fit. Morgan Ramos is a cross-fit coach in San Benito, and at a first glance, you wouldn't be able to tell that she was born with a genetic rare disease.
International artist is unveiling mural in McAllen
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — International Artist Irving Cano will be unveiling his mural at Quinta Mazatlan. Irving Cano is Mexican Artist from Oaxaca, who is known to bring the Zapoteca culture to life. Cano has participated in multiple artistic collaborations and exhibitions, taking his art around the world. The mural is titled “Destino Monarca” and […]
Harlingen PD to hosts 8th annual 5k event
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department will be hosting their 8th annual “5k Walk/Run With The Heroes”. The event is a partnership with the Harlingen Fire Department and South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, Inc. It will take place at 8 a.m., Saturday Oct. 8, in downtown Harlinben. Participants will have the option to […]
Tastes like lobster? 'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas
TEXAS, USA — An "invasive" Australian crawfish has invaded Texas, and according to some, it tastes like lobster, KHOU reports. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in southern Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized mudbugs were collected from...
Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas
Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
$1 million winning scratch ticket claimed by South Texas resident
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve recently claimed a hefty seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery or just have around $1 million to blow, did you know you can the world’s most expensive bathtub for around $850,000?. Susy Alexandre of Slice wrote that a bathtub cut from 20,000...
megadoctornews.com
Student Succeeds in EMS program
HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College student Destiny De La Fuente became interested in the health care field when she saw the career success of a close friend who is a paramedic. “(He) spoke about the rush of patient care through various high-intense situations in an ambulance,” she...
Palmview student accused of bringing toy gun to campus
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Independent School District issued a statement after a social media post showed students allegedly driving onto campus with a weapon on Tuesday. In an email sent to parents of students at Palmview High School, the district stated that they were advised of a social media post showing […]
Free “POP-UP” produce distribution set for today
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the RGV and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will partner for a mobile “pop-up” one-day only produce distribution on Thursday. The food bank’s social post said the distribution will take place at the Catholic War Veterans in Weslaco at 1501 N. International Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 […]
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Opens New Location in McAllen, Texas
Black Bear Diner announced that is has opened the doors to its newest location in McAllen, Texas, at 600 West Expressway 83. McAllen marks the brand’s 11th Texas-based diner and second opening in the state this year, following the Black Bear Diner’s opening in Pasadena this past April, and reflects the next step in the company’s statewide expansion plans.
San Benito to hand out sandbags this week
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As forecasters watch for a new tropical wave in the Caribbean, San Benito is preparing in advance with a drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners. The sandbag distribution will take place on two separate dates. The first distribution will take […]
Sign of hope: gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in parts of Texas
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 20, 2022. A relief at the pump is coming for those in different parts of Texas: in some areas of the state, you can get gas for under $3 a gallon!. In an update to the...
Shots fired on first day at Texas high school
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance from Porter ECHS Administration regarding suspicious activity. According to BISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff […]
Comments / 0