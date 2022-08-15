Conn. offers grants to schools to provide free breakfast, lunch. Through funding by the State of Connecticut, all schools will begin the new academic year with school meals for free. Students are entitled to one free breakfast and one free lunch daily. The length of this funding is uncertain, as it depends on demand, and meals will go back to being paid, free or reduced price when the grant runs out. New Milford school officials say that's anticipated to happen before January 1st. The district will provide families with notification prior to this happening. Even though meals will be free to start the school year, parents are being urged to complete and submit a free and reduced-price meal application. This will help avoid unnecessary charges to student accounts when the district transitions back to a paid, free and reduced price meal system. Applications can be found on the New Milford School district website.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO