Conn. offers grants to schools to provide free breakfast, lunch. Through funding by the State of Connecticut, all schools will begin the new academic year with school meals for free. Students are entitled to one free breakfast and one free lunch daily. The length of this funding is uncertain, as it depends on demand, and meals will go back to being paid, free or reduced price when the grant runs out. New Milford school officials say that's anticipated to happen before January 1st. The district will provide families with notification prior to this happening. Even though meals will be free to start the school year, parents are being urged to complete and submit a free and reduced-price meal application. This will help avoid unnecessary charges to student accounts when the district transitions back to a paid, free and reduced price meal system. Applications can be found on the New Milford School district website.
COVID-19 cases reported to the Connecticut Department of Public Health dropped by half in Bethel and New Fairfield, but nearly doubled in Brookfield compared to last week. Rates held fairly steady in New Milford and Newtown. The test positivity rates for Greater Danbury area municipalities over the last 7 days...
The deadline for Wharton Equity Partners, LLC to file an appeal of the Newtown Planning & Zoning Commission denial of its application has passed. The developer did not file an appeal with the town by July 1st on their application for a 76 bay door warehouse at 10 Hawleyville Road. Wharton sought a Special Exception to build a 344,880 square foot warehouse, but the application was denied on a vote of 3 to 2. Resident objections concerned traffic, air pollution, and noise pollution. The commission’s split decision stemmed from those reservations, as well as an alternate member asking Wharton to perform a sound study on multiple occasions and the developer refused. An intervenor that opposed the warehouse has filed an application for a six-month moratorium on similar applications to give Newtown an opportunity to “develop restrictions and standards” on such developments.
The Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed Republican Michelle Coelho for State Senate in the 24th District. The seat represents Danbury, New Fairfield, and Ridgefield in the state Senate. Coelho called it a privilege to be endorsed by the Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police. She says the General Assembly should be striving to better equip and protect law enforcement, rather than making it harder and less safe to do their jobs. Coelho currently serves on the Board of Education and is looking to unseat Democratic incumbent Julie Kushner.
