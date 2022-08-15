Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
Koons-inspired dining table adds an element of fun to your meals
Since ancient times, meals have always been opportunities to socialize and connect with fellow human beings. The dining table evolved from ancient hearths to become a more convenient location for eating, and some families today still make it a point to preserve the sanctity of those meals. The advent of TVs and, later, smartphones sort of diluted the significance of gathering around the dining table, turning it into a boring functional piece of furniture rather than a humanizing experience. It might be difficult to change people’s habits and mindsets, but visual cues and thoughtful designs can help bring back people’s attention and set the right mood. This metal table, for example, looks both like a physics impossibility and a toy, exhibiting the spirit of frivolity inspired by one of the most popular artists of modern times.
yankodesign.com
The Winding side table doubles up as a stool and features an interesting ‘nose’
If you’ve ever even remotely spent time in the design world on Instagram, then you’ve for sure come across Deniz Aktay. His simple, minimal, yet genius furniture pieces have slowly but surely taken the IG world by storm. The success of his designs lies in the fact that they’re oh so simple, elegant, and yet packed with massive functionality. The simplicity will almost make you wonder ‘Why didn’t I think of this?’, but unfortunately for us and luckily for Aktay, no one else can conjure these designs up except him. He’s created wonders – from a unique bookshelf that functions as a side table to a coffee table design with intriguing layers. And, we’re currently drooling over the Winding side table.
yankodesign.com
This bureau-style desk comes with a foldout table, a shelf, and even a dock for your laptop
Where was this when I was searching for WFH furniture?!. Designed by Japan-based Taiji Fujimori Atelier, the Writing Bureau creates the perfect nook for your productive work sessions. It sports a small footprint thanks to its folding design, but opens out into a spacious writing surface for your notepads, tablets, phone, charger, and finally your laptop. A slot at the back also lets you dock your laptop and shut the desk when not in use.
Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
11 interior design styles that never date according to experts
You can't go wrong with these iconic interior design styles. Here's everything you need to know
yankodesign.com
This Airbnb Shipping Container Home in Texas has its own Rooftop Deck with a hot tub and hammock
Located on a massive 27-acre patch of private land known as the Desert Rose Ranch, this shipping container Airbnb home finds itself right between Fredericksburg and Austin on the Texas Wine Trail. It comes with its own bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette, and perhaps my favorite part – a rooftop deck complete with patio furniture, a hot tub, and even a hammock! Designed and built by Bob’s Containers, it’s difficult to imagine that this idyllic holiday home was once a 40-foot x 8-foot shipping container.
I’m an organizing pro – a weird home item revolutionized my closet & gave me so much space
SHORT of knocking down walls and tacking an extension onto the house, there's not much you can do to add extra closet space to your home. That's why even the strangest space-saving trick is a favorite of pro organizers, like a clever tool that costs just $19. The clever hack...
How To Make A Statement With Your Dining Room
If you're looking for ways to make your dining room stand out from the rest of your home, these ideas could be just the inspiration you need!
I’m an interior design pro – 7 ‘style sins’ to avoid in your living room and the mistake that makes your home look cheap
HOW you keep your home can say a lot about you, but there might be some small oversights which are making it look cluttered and tacky. Interior design experts have unveiled the top sins which are making your living room look cheaper. The interior design experts at Domain have shared...
hypebeast.com
both Releases FW22 ‘Arte Povera’
Both, a genderless Paris-based label has revealed its Autumn Winter 2022 Collection dubbed ‘Arte Povera’ with a lookbook that captivates the habitual scenes of life. Taking a creative twist on mundane everyday activities like letter opening or even hauling luggage around. The brand’s history consists of creating modern shoe models with a one-of-a-kind rubber technique and cutting-edge technology. Using EVA, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, which is a “rubber-like” material that is both lightweight and durable, both continuously aims to recreate past looks with the EVA material as well as incorporating quality leather and other experimental materials in a carefully thought-out manufacturing process.
yankodesign.com
This restored tiny cabin maintains its midcentury charm while providing modern amenities
Nestled in the redwood forest of the popular and beautiful Sea Ranch community along the Sonoma, California coastline is a 684-square-foot weekend cabin that was originally designed by the acclaimed Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick. Called MiniMod, this cabin was lovingly restored and refurbished by Framestudio after it was purchased by its creative director Chad DeWitt, and his husband James Cook.
pethelpful.com
Little Bird Who Meows Just Like a Cat Is Impossible to Resist
As pet owners, it's our job to make sure our animals are feeling their best. We give them the proper food, exercise and all the love they could ever want. But no matter how much we care for them, sometimes they get sick, just like kids. It happens! That's why it's best to turn to the vet and get them back to feeling 100%, even if they're just pulling our leg. It's better safe than sorry!
How to pole wrap a cabinet for a modern furniture transformation
DIYer Leslie Jarrett shows us how to pole wrap a cabinet and paint it for a modern glow up on a thrifted TV console
yankodesign.com
LEGO creations by masterbuilders to fulfill your childhood LEGO dreams
Remember when we spent our summer vacations and free time after school fiddling around with LEGO blocks, and sometimes painfully stepping on them with our feet? Fun times, right? But, LEGO is no more considered child’s play! Master builders, artists, and LEGO enthusiasts all over the world are creating impressive LEGO builds that’ll blow your minds away. They are a result of their hours of dedication, attention to detail, hard work, and creativity. They can be considered works of art, and I love scrolling through these creations, admiring them, and feeling an intense surge of satisfaction at their perfection. And, we’ve curated the best of the lot for you to drool and go gaga over!
yankodesign.com
Here are 5 reasons why you should ditch your cotton towel for a bamboo one
You know what, cotton’s had a good run. It’s still a great material to make comfortable fabric, but at least as far as towels are concerned, it clearly seems like bamboo fibers offer a distinct set of advantages that pure cotton just can’t match. Bamboo is more absorbent, softer, and lasts longer. It’s also the fastest-growing grass in the world, which makes it an easily renewable raw material. Casacru takes all of these advantages and packages them into a towel that’s designed to be notches above your average cotton or microfiber towel. Casacru’s towels use a blend of bamboo and cotton fibers, relying on their individual properties to create a towel that’s literally the best of both worlds. Here are 5 reasons why Casacru’s bamboo towel offers a distinct advantage over your average towel.
papermag.com
A Frank Conversation About Where Plus-Size Fashion Is Headed Next
Models often serve on the frontlines of fashion’s size-inclusivity movement. They witness and advocate for change in real time, both in front of and behind the camera. And while their efforts have certainly made industry — and worldwide — noise, change is far from over. I began...
yankodesign.com
See-through toaster concept uses graphene-lined sheets of glass to toast your bread slices in plain sight
Working partially like a toaster as well as a panini press, BKID’s Graphene Toaster grills your slices of bread but also lets you watch it in action. The horizontal format of the toaster means you can even use it to make grilled sandwiches, and potentially even use the flat top to heat beverages. If there ever was a clever idea, this would clearly be it!
EXCLUSIVE: & Other Stories and A.W.A.K.E. Mode Collab Brings Avant-garde to the High Street
LONDON — Avant-garde — but for the masses. H&M’s sustainable subsidiary brand & Other Stories has collaborated with London-based brand A.W.A.K.E. Mode on a collection that will launch this fall.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationInside the Launch Party for H&M's Pop-up Hotel: Hotel Hennes A.W.A.K.E. Mode is led by founder Natalia Alaverdian, a former fashion director for Harper’s Bazaar Russia. The 14-piece collection consists of 12 ready-to-wear pieces and two accessories, and is due to drop in late October. Since starting her label in 2012, Alaverdian’s designs put a playful...
pethelpful.com
Video of Tortoise 'Having His Way' With an Old Shoe Is Absolutely Hilarious
We can learn so much from our pets. They're fun-loving, resourceful, and they never take life too seriously--just look at Tommy the tortoise! This silly guy is gaining TikTok fame for a special...encounter he had in the backyard, and social media is living for it. Well--we can see why!. We...
Rust Bucket Farm Will Make You A Little Sad
This bittersweet sight is a very big opportunity for any enthusiast with a passion for wrenching. At first it may seem like little more than a junk or scrap yard for old cars but if you take a closer look you can clearly see something that sets it apart from those factories of automotive death. As you squint your eyes anticipating piles of trash, you start noticing a couple of vintage cars that catch your attention. It starts with a Duster, just one little plymouth duster in a dark green paint color is enough for most to set their attention to the collection. However, this is far from the only cool classic car found within the incredible gathering of vehicles.
