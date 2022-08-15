Since ancient times, meals have always been opportunities to socialize and connect with fellow human beings. The dining table evolved from ancient hearths to become a more convenient location for eating, and some families today still make it a point to preserve the sanctity of those meals. The advent of TVs and, later, smartphones sort of diluted the significance of gathering around the dining table, turning it into a boring functional piece of furniture rather than a humanizing experience. It might be difficult to change people’s habits and mindsets, but visual cues and thoughtful designs can help bring back people’s attention and set the right mood. This metal table, for example, looks both like a physics impossibility and a toy, exhibiting the spirit of frivolity inspired by one of the most popular artists of modern times.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO