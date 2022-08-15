PARKESBURG, PA — A Parkesburg Borough woman was arrested on August 13, 2022, after she was found to have unlawfully gained access to a residence by breaking a window. Parkesburg Borough Police state that 44-year-old Kelly Ann Carpenter was charged with Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Public Drunkenness after fleeing the scene. She was later located by police walking in the middle of Parkesburg’s West Bridge Street and bleeding from her hand.

PARKESBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO