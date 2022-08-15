ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Stowe Woman Arrested Tuesday for Drug Possession

WYOMISSING PA – A 23-year-old Stowe woman, who initially was stopped Tuesday (Aug. 16, 2022) by Pennsylvania State Police for potential vehicle code violations, was later arrested for drug possession as a result of an investigation, according to their report. Troopers from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said...
WYOMISSING, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man Justified In Shooting, Killing Son Who Threatened Him With Knife, DA Says

A Pennsylvania man had no choice but to shoot his son who threatened him with a large knife, authorities in Berks County said. Alexis Martinez, 38, had been drinking when he threw a glass beer bottle at his dad and threatened him with a knife and another weapon inside a North Front Street home in Reading on Saturday, Aug. 13, Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

Parkesburg Borough Woman Arrested After Breaking into Home

PARKESBURG, PA — A Parkesburg Borough woman was arrested on August 13, 2022, after she was found to have unlawfully gained access to a residence by breaking a window. Parkesburg Borough Police state that 44-year-old Kelly Ann Carpenter was charged with Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Public Drunkenness after fleeing the scene. She was later located by police walking in the middle of Parkesburg’s West Bridge Street and bleeding from her hand.
PARKESBURG, PA
firststateupdate.com

Two Corrections Officers Reportedly Beaten By Inmate In Smyrna Thursday

The Delaware Department of Correction is investigating an assault on two correctional officers at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, according to multiple sources familiar with the incident. Sources tell FSU that two officers were doing their rounds in the C-Wing of the prison where they encountered a...
SMYRNA, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#B A#A C#State Police#Unclassified Misdemeanor#Minden Court
Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Reading Homicide Nabbed In Puerto Rico

A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested in Puerto Rico Friday, Aug. 19 in connection with the killing of a Reading man last month, officials said. Luis Cepeda-Morales aka “Oriel" is accused of shooting Edwin Rivera-Valentin on the 400 block of Spring Garden Street on Sunday, July 31, Reading police said.
READING, PA
MyChesCo

Oxford Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2018 Murder

WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft sentenced 48-year-old Daniel Proffitt of Oxford, Pennsylvania to life in prison for the murder of 64-year-old Anna Johnson in 2018 inside the East Nottingham Township home they shared, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. A jury found the defendant guilty but mentally ill of first-degree murder and strangulation in July 2021.
OXFORD, PA
BreakingAC

Man killed in Egg Harbor Township shooting

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Egg Harbor Township early Friday morning. Police responded to 6805 Delilah Road just after 4 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The address is a warehouse. The man, whose name...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death

Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Nissan
NJ.com

Shooting leaves 1 dead in South Jersey

A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Egg Harbor Township, according to officials. Police responded to a 911 call about a person shot shortly after 4 a.m. on Delilah Road, near Margaret Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The victim, whose name was withheld, later died.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
MyChesCo

Fulton Bank Fraud: Man Charged in Parkesburg

PARKESBURG, PA — The Parkesburg Police Department announced the arrest of 37-year-old Jesse George in connection with a fraud case. According to a press release, on August 12, 2022, Mr. George attempted to commit fraud at the Fulton Bank located at 100 West First Avenue in Parkesburg and other financial institutions in the area. Additional charges and defendants are pending.
PARKESBURG, PA
MyChesCo

25-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Outstanding Warrants

WEST CHESTER, PA — It was a routine traffic stop that turned into anything but for 25-year-old Taylor Lloyd. On Saturday, August 13th, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department reportedly pulled Lloyd over and discovered that she had several outstanding warrants dating back to July 15th. In addition to...
WEST CHESTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy