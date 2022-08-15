Read full article on original website
1 killed in Blvd. crash; driver pulls victim through sunroof, attempts to take license plate: Police
Witnesses told police the driver attempted to pull the license plate off the vehicle but was unsuccessful. He then fled on foot, crossing lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard.
sanatogapost.com
Stowe Woman Arrested Tuesday for Drug Possession
WYOMISSING PA – A 23-year-old Stowe woman, who initially was stopped Tuesday (Aug. 16, 2022) by Pennsylvania State Police for potential vehicle code violations, was later arrested for drug possession as a result of an investigation, according to their report. Troopers from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said...
PA Man Justified In Shooting, Killing Son Who Threatened Him With Knife, DA Says
A Pennsylvania man had no choice but to shoot his son who threatened him with a large knife, authorities in Berks County said. Alexis Martinez, 38, had been drinking when he threw a glass beer bottle at his dad and threatened him with a knife and another weapon inside a North Front Street home in Reading on Saturday, Aug. 13, Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said.
Berks Police continuing DUI enforcement as summer comes to an end
Berks County Police Officers will continue an aggressive driving and DUI enforcement wave through the end of the month. As summer nights begin to shorten, police officers across Berks County will both participate in aggressive driving details and be vigilent to take impaired drivers off local roads. The North Central...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkesburg Borough Woman Arrested After Breaking into Home
PARKESBURG, PA — A Parkesburg Borough woman was arrested on August 13, 2022, after she was found to have unlawfully gained access to a residence by breaking a window. Parkesburg Borough Police state that 44-year-old Kelly Ann Carpenter was charged with Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Public Drunkenness after fleeing the scene. She was later located by police walking in the middle of Parkesburg’s West Bridge Street and bleeding from her hand.
fox29.com
6 injured, person ejected after car racing on Broad Street crashes into SUV, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Chaotic scenes unfolded on Broad Street after a two-car race turned tragic Saturday morning. Police say two cars were racing down Broad Street around 3 a.m. when one car collided with an SUV. Six people were injured, with one person being ejected from a vehicle, according to police....
firststateupdate.com
Two Corrections Officers Reportedly Beaten By Inmate In Smyrna Thursday
The Delaware Department of Correction is investigating an assault on two correctional officers at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, according to multiple sources familiar with the incident. Sources tell FSU that two officers were doing their rounds in the C-Wing of the prison where they encountered a...
phl17.com
Man driving at a high rate of speed crashes into a pole, woman passenger dies
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who was operating a car that struck a pole in the city’s Oxford Circle. The incident happened on the Deveraux Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:51 am Friday. According to police, a man was driving a gray Toyota Scion with...
Gunman Wanted In Reading Homicide Nabbed In Puerto Rico
A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested in Puerto Rico Friday, Aug. 19 in connection with the killing of a Reading man last month, officials said. Luis Cepeda-Morales aka “Oriel" is accused of shooting Edwin Rivera-Valentin on the 400 block of Spring Garden Street on Sunday, July 31, Reading police said.
MyChesCo
Oxford Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2018 Murder
WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft sentenced 48-year-old Daniel Proffitt of Oxford, Pennsylvania to life in prison for the murder of 64-year-old Anna Johnson in 2018 inside the East Nottingham Township home they shared, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. A jury found the defendant guilty but mentally ill of first-degree murder and strangulation in July 2021.
Man killed in Egg Harbor Township shooting
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Egg Harbor Township early Friday morning. Police responded to 6805 Delilah Road just after 4 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The address is a warehouse. The man, whose name...
Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death
Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
Man On Parole Nabbed With Loaded Gun, Drugs During Traffic Stop In Delco: Police
A Philadelphia man on parole is facing new charges after he was busted with a loaded gun and drugs in Delaware County, authorities said. Officers stopped Faheem Wynn, 28, on MacDade Boulevard near Oak Lane around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, because he was driving with a fake registration placard, Darby Township police said.
Gunman in speeding car opens fire for full Philly block, 35-year-old shot in face: Police
Police say a gunman inside a gold-colored sedan that was speeding down Hellerman began shooting a full block before reaching the victim.
Shooting leaves 1 dead in South Jersey
A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Egg Harbor Township, according to officials. Police responded to a 911 call about a person shot shortly after 4 a.m. on Delilah Road, near Margaret Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The victim, whose name was withheld, later died.
Fulton Bank Fraud: Man Charged in Parkesburg
PARKESBURG, PA — The Parkesburg Police Department announced the arrest of 37-year-old Jesse George in connection with a fraud case. According to a press release, on August 12, 2022, Mr. George attempted to commit fraud at the Fulton Bank located at 100 West First Avenue in Parkesburg and other financial institutions in the area. Additional charges and defendants are pending.
Delaware County activists say police, borough not being transparent in death of Fanta Bility
Community activists say the borough isn't being transparent when it comes to the investigation. Activists held a press conference to address their concerns Thursday morning in front of Sharon Hill Borough Hall.
WGAL
Nearly 100 shots fired, five people hit in Philadelphia drive-by, police say
PHILADELPHIA — Five people were shot Tuesday evening in Philadelphia. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the city's Haddington neighborhood. Several men in a white SUV fired nearly 100 gunshots, according to authorities. Two of the victims were shot in the head and are in the hospital listed...
Man Wearing DEA Shirt Crashed into Newark Home, Fled Scene
NEWARK, DE – Police in Newark are searching for a man wearing a blue DEA...
25-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Outstanding Warrants
WEST CHESTER, PA — It was a routine traffic stop that turned into anything but for 25-year-old Taylor Lloyd. On Saturday, August 13th, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department reportedly pulled Lloyd over and discovered that she had several outstanding warrants dating back to July 15th. In addition to...
