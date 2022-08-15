Read full article on original website
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL JH baseball loses 13-1 to Watseka Glenn Raymond
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 13-1 to Watseka on Thursday. The Panthers produced five hits as Gavin Kief hit 1-for-1 with an RBI and Dierks Klann hit 1-for-1 with a run scored. On the mound, Mason Hazelwood allowed eight runs – three earned –...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS tennis starts season on newly-surfaced home
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School tennis team is enjoying some new digs in its first weeks of fall practice. The tennis courts were renovated with newly-surfaced courts along with some new nets and a new fence. “We’re very thankful to our community for supporting us in...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL JH softball wins 25-15 over Tri-Point
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball team won 25-15 over Tri-Point on Tuesday. Kylie Rust had two hits, five runs and two RBIs while Hallee Johnson had a home run, scored three runs and had four RBIs. Faith Lusk had five hits, three runs and two RBIs while Cora Busby had two hits, two runs and one RBI, Meredith Foster and Taylor Cole each had one hit, three runs and one RBI.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS boys golf wins dual meet over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin
SAYBROOK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won 177-197 over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin on Thursday. Getty Greer finished second individually with a score of 42, followed by teammates Carter Eichelberger (45), Zach Price (46), Ryan Carley (46), Will Baillie (47) and Alex Overman (47). GCMS 177, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 197. At Saybrook.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fordcountychronicle.com
Rantoul/PBL golf competes at Tiger Kick-Off Classic
URBANA – The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda golf team finished with a score of 348 in Monday’s Tiger Kick-Off Classic. Champaign Central finished first with a score of 316, followed by Monticello 319 and Mahomet-Seymour (322). Ehtan Donaldson and Justin Merrill led with scores of 85 each while Mason Uden and...
fordcountychronicle.com
Proposal at PBL: Eliminate show choir, replace it with musicals
PAXTON — As a result of declining participation among students at both Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School and PBL Junior High School, the two schools’ show choir programs could be eliminated and replaced by annual junior high and high school musicals. PBL Superintendent Cliff McClure briefly discussed the proposal with...
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Philip Walker
Colonel Philip A. Walker, Jr (Ret), 84, of Bradenton, Florida formerly of Gibson City passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at 6:45am EST in Bradenton, Florida. Masonic Services will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Gibson City. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life Service officiated by Pastor David Massey-Brown at 11:00 am. A burial with military honors accorded by the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568 will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, Moyer District Library, Masonic Lodge or First Christian Church all in Gibson City. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their services.
fordcountychronicle.com
Annual Team Hope walk to take place Sept. 10
BAYLES LAKE – Samantha Cox and her family are hosting their fourth annual Team Hope walk in the morning and a golf outing in the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 10, at Lakeview Country Club. The event will raise money for Huntington’s Disease awareness and for Cox’s mom, Vicki McCoy,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Larry Vidrine
Larry Gene Vidrine, 78, of Roberts passed away at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at his home. Private services will be held at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements. Larry was born February 7, 1944 in Lecompte, Louisiana the son of...
fordcountychronicle.com
’80s rock band Night Ranger, ZZ Top tribute band to take stage Saturday in downtown Gibson City
GIBSON CITY — Bill Kirby is expecting a big crowd — hopefully as many as 3,000 people — to be in downtown Gibson City on Saturday night to take in some live music, food and perhaps a beer or two. Last year’s inaugural Summer Bash, sponsored by...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL budget includes funds for proposed capital projects, retention/recruitment of staff
PAXTON — Bolstered by federal COVID-19 relief grant dollars and bond and interest money left over from a 2016 tax referendum, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district’s proposed budget for this fiscal year should allow the district to retain and recruit staff and pursue a number of potential construction projects to improve its facilities, the school board learned last week.
fordcountychronicle.com
Wednesday meeting topic: Revitalization of vacant, dilapidated buildings in Paxton
PAXTON — A meeting of the Paxton City Council’s economic development committee will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at City Hall, 145 S. Market St., to discuss developing a plan for the revitalization of vacant and dilapidated buildings in the city’s tax-increment financing (TIF) district.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton alderman: ‘It’s time we take the gloves off and go into the ring’
PAXTON — The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce is asking the city of Paxton to take swift legal action against downtown property owners who continue to neglect their storefronts and use them for noncommercial purposes. Chamber representatives Dawn Stack and Alan Meyer, both downtown business owners, urged aldermen during...
Comments / 0