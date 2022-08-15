Read full article on original website
Related
Volume One
WOODN'T YA KNOW? The Carve-In Chippewa Event will be in EC
In Outlander, the historical drama time-traveling novel and television series, the main character Jamie, throughout the years, holds onto a toy snake carved for him out of wood by his older brother William, who tragically died of smallpox at age 11. Today, in the Chippewa Valley, members of the West...
wis.community
Late Night Jazz: Josh Gallagher Trio
Josh Gallagher attended the Berklee College of Music on a full ride scholarship and played in the Brubeck Institute Jazz Sextet. After living in New York City, he returned to Eau Claire. Catch this masterful and swinging pianist in action leading his group. The Lakely opens at 5pm for dinner...
River Falls Journal
"Stop the River Falls Racetrack" rally planned for Saturday
River Falls residents are planning a rally to show their opposition to the proposed racetrack in the city. The rally is Saturday, Aug. 20, at Veterans Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. At the rally, people can talk with other residents about the track, sign a petition and get a yard sign supporting opposition.
WEAU-TV 13
The Reboot Social is ready to open after facing delays
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new arcade bar in downtown Eau Claire is almost ready to open its doors after a few setbacks. The Reboot Social is a new arcade bar that will be opening Labor Day weekend. Co-owner, Ian Prock, said it will be full of entertainment. “It’s three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wis.community
Todd Snider | Pablo Center in Eau Claire, Wi
Todd Snider | Pablo Center in Jamf Theatre | October 31, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Troubadour, meaning an itinerant singer of songs, is a word that dates back centuries, and comes from the French verb “trouver,” which is to find. These musical wandererswould find and invent stories humorous and intellectual, romantic and earthy, performing them as they went from town to town. Troubadour is also the word that acclaimed musician-raconteur Todd Snider leans on to describe himself and his latest release, Live: Return of the Storyteller.
wis.community
Krismas Kookies | Pablo Center in Eau Claire, Wi
Krismas Kookies | Pablo Center in Jamf Theatre | December 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Warren Hermodson: Composer, rhythm guitar and tenorvocals. Bill Simon: Arranger, bass guitar and baritone vocals. Retired Music teacher (South MiddleSchool) and owner of Power of the Winds, a publishingfirm specializing in arrangements of band music. A founding member of Krismas Kookies.
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
WEAU-TV 13
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC7 Chicago
8-year-old Wisconsin boy reaches top 25 of kids USA Mullet Championship
MENOMONIE, Wis. -- An 8-year-old from Wisconsin with a rockstar 'do is advancing in the kids division of the USA Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, also known as "Mullet Boy," got the chance to show off his hairstyle Thursday night when he threw the opening pitch at a local baseball game, WEAU reported.
fox9.com
Stalled storms drop inches of rain on parts of Twin Cities metro
(FOX 9) - Parts of the north and east Twin Cities metro were hit hard on Wednesday by storms that dropped a lot of rain in a short period of time creating flash flooding. The heavy rains stalled over areas like St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights in the east and Cambridge and Isanti in the north, dropping inches of rain in a brief period of time.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine to hold groundbreaking on new site
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and its partner, Surgical Management Professionals, is set to break ground on a new clinic and ambulatory surgery center in Rice Lake, Wis. According to a media release from CVOSM, a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to be held Monday, Aug....
wtmj.com
8-year-old from Menomonie named a top finalist in the USA Mullet Championship
Mullets are making a comeback, and 8-year-old “Mullet Boy” may soon hold the title of best kid mullet in the country. Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie entered the USA Mullet Championship earlier this year. “We had seen the contest last year and just thought it was kind of cute and funny, but we missed the submission deadline,” Erin Bailey, Emmitt’s mom, said “so we were watching for it this year.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
winonahealth.org
Welcome Ophthalmologist Jerald Cundiff, Jr., MD!
Ophthalmologist Jerald Cundiff Jr., is joining optometrists Stephanie LaLiberte and Scott Pastryk in the Winona Health Eye Care Center and will begin seeing patients in September. Dr. Cundiff has been providing ophthalmologic care for nearly 25 years. He said, “I chose ophthalmology because I thought it would be an interesting...
mygateway.news
Elmwood graduate Katie Feuker placed for summer employment
EAU CLAIRE, WI – Summer internships are just one of the high-impact practices available to students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, summer employment that gives ambitious Blugolds across all major’s first-hand industry and organizational experience that will set them apart as graduate school or job applicants. Junior...
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
wis.community
Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt Together On Stage | Pablo Center in Eau Claire, Wi
Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt Together On Stage | Pablo Center in RCU Theatre | October 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. A master lyricist and satirical storyteller, John Hiatt delivers songs filled with tales of redemption, relationships, and surrendering on his own terms. Hiatt's finest album is 1987's Bring the Family; other catalog highlights include the pop and rock of 1983's Riding with the King, the rough-hewn blues-rock of 2008's Same Old Man, and 2021's Leftover Feelings. His lyrics and melodies have graced more than 20 studio albums, have been recorded by Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt and scores of others, and have earned him a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Troubadour award, and a lifetime achievement in songwriting designation from the Americana Music Association.
Police: Man who broke into Wisconsin home wanted a bath
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean. He was getting ready to take a bath when authorities arrived. Authorities say the 29-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota man was filling up the tub when Chippewa Falls police who...
KAAL-TV
Plainview man sentenced to 5 years probation in burglary case
(ABC 6 News) - A Plainview man received 5 years of probation Thursday, after pleading guilty to stealing firearms and electronics from his brother in Rochester. Zachary Koetz was arrested May 17 and accused of taking three guns and an X-Box from his brother’s home in Rochester. Koetz will...
WEAU-TV 13
Evers approves bridge rehabilitation project in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A bridge rehabilitation project is set to soon be underway in Chippewa County. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $686,635 contract with prime contractor Pheifer Bros. Construction Co. of Neenah for a rehabilitation project in Chippewa County on the Wisconsin Highway 27 bridge over Big Drywood Creek between Cadott, Wis. and Cornell, Wis.
KAAL-TV
Former Diocese of Winona-Rochester priest faces criminal charges
(ABC 6 News) - Ubaldo Roque Huerta, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been charged with 5th-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct of an adult. According to the Diocese, the alleged offense took place in Winona County in December of 2020. Mr. Roque Huerta was ordained a priest for...
Comments / 0