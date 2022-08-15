ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Pinellas County non-profit makes over homes for people in need

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - With many families struggling to make ends meet, a Pinellas County non-profit has stepped in to do something no one else is doing - turning houses into homes. The Pineapple Projects collects new and gently used furniture, bedding, tables & decor and transforms the houses of...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

A big boost for troubled schools in Hillsborough County

Tampa, FL. — Almost two dozen Hillsborough County schools with D and F letter grades last school year are celebrating big gains this year. The district’s Transformation Network announced all but 5 of the schools saw jumps of one to two letter grades, leaving only five schools in Hillsborough County that are failing, or near failing, by state standards.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Retired maintenance man now teaching art in Pasco County

Retirement may not be for everyone — at least not until you’re really ready. That’s the lesson we learned from Ray Auclair, a Pasco County man who turned his lifelong hobby into a new career. What You Need To Know. Ray Auclair has tried retirement a couple...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Neptune Flood is St. Pete’s fastest-growing company

Several Tampa Bay businesses recently made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America; leading the way for St. Petersburg was Neptune Flood Insurance at 205. Founded in 2016 and launched in 2018, Neptune Flood merges technology, math algorithms and industry expertise to create an intuitive platform...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay Marco's Pizza location fined $8K for violating child labor laws

After violating child labor laws, a Marco's Pizza franchise in Riverview will have to fork over some cheese. Investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) Wage and Hour Division found that American Pizza Empire LLC of the Riverview location (5918 Providence Rd.) violated the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by allowing three 15-year-olds to work past 7 p.m. or more than three hours during a school day between Labor Day and June 1.
TAMPA, FL
MSNBC

Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling

Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Artemis rocket docks at Kennedy Space Center, Warren fires back at DeSantis with lawsuit and groups aim to block rent cap measure

Good evening, Central Florida. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know, plus your weather outlook. We'll wake up with plenty of sunshine tomorrow morning but watch as scattered showers and storms develop by early afternoon. Activity fires up along the west coast sea breeze near I-75 by early afternoon, with rain pushing to the east. Ahead of any showers, temperatures heat back into the low to mid-90s.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida doctors sign letter urging health care companies to stop donating to anti-abortion lawmakers

The advocacy group Floridians for Reproductive Freedom, says state-based corporations, including health care companies, have donated $1.7 million to anti-abortion lawmakers. Dozens of Florida medical professionals have signed on to a letter the group sent to several health care companies, condemning them for donating money to politicians who supported a ban on abortions after 15 weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

Slavery in Florida Lost Black History

The sad truth of the origin of slavery in the US dates back to 1539 in Florida. This was decades before the common denotation of 1619 as the beginning of slavery in the US colonies. In 1539, slavery arrived in present-day Florida when the slave trader, Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto, attempted to establish a permanent settlement here. His mission was to claim more territory for Spain. The African slaves were brought here as mining and agricultural laborers.
FLORIDA STATE

