fox13news.com
Pinellas County non-profit makes over homes for people in need
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - With many families struggling to make ends meet, a Pinellas County non-profit has stepped in to do something no one else is doing - turning houses into homes. The Pineapple Projects collects new and gently used furniture, bedding, tables & decor and transforms the houses of...
Bay News 9
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay needs applicants for free home repairs
The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs to 20 low-income homeowners with children in Hillsborough County before the program expires in October. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs...
Bay News 9
A big boost for troubled schools in Hillsborough County
Tampa, FL. — Almost two dozen Hillsborough County schools with D and F letter grades last school year are celebrating big gains this year. The district’s Transformation Network announced all but 5 of the schools saw jumps of one to two letter grades, leaving only five schools in Hillsborough County that are failing, or near failing, by state standards.
Bay News 9
Retired maintenance man now teaching art in Pasco County
Retirement may not be for everyone — at least not until you’re really ready. That’s the lesson we learned from Ray Auclair, a Pasco County man who turned his lifelong hobby into a new career. What You Need To Know. Ray Auclair has tried retirement a couple...
Checking in with Dolly: How one Black woman's business is thriving, expanding
TAMPA, Fla. — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to highlight Black-owned businesses and support them in your community. We have an update on a young woman who opened a beauty academy in Tampa four years ago with big goals in mind. When we first met Dolly...
Low-cost programming helps Tampa seniors beat inflation isolation
The president's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act comes as experts warn that inflation is leading to isolation for many seniors.
stpetecatalyst.com
Neptune Flood is St. Pete’s fastest-growing company
Several Tampa Bay businesses recently made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America; leading the way for St. Petersburg was Neptune Flood Insurance at 205. Founded in 2016 and launched in 2018, Neptune Flood merges technology, math algorithms and industry expertise to create an intuitive platform...
cltampa.com
Tampa Bay Marco's Pizza location fined $8K for violating child labor laws
After violating child labor laws, a Marco's Pizza franchise in Riverview will have to fork over some cheese. Investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) Wage and Hour Division found that American Pizza Empire LLC of the Riverview location (5918 Providence Rd.) violated the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by allowing three 15-year-olds to work past 7 p.m. or more than three hours during a school day between Labor Day and June 1.
Lesser known rural loans help get families into homes
A federal grant by the United States Department of Agriculture is helping families build homes for well below market value.
Bay News 9
Treasure Seekers Shell Tours provides insiders look at treasures near the Ten Thousands Islands
GOODLAND, Fla. — Southwest Florida boasts some of the most pristine white sandy beaches, but something else it's also known for is its shells, especially around the Ten Thousand Islands. What You Need To Know. Southwest Florida's beaches are well known for their shells. Treasure Seekers Shell Tours takes...
fox13news.com
‘I am tough’: Meet the newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney replacing ousted Andrew Warren
TAMPA, Fla. - Suzy Lopez says her life has been a whirlwind since she got the epic call on Aug. 1 from Governor Ron DeSantis appointing her as the new Hillsborough County State Attorney. "I'm enjoying it, I’m enjoying the challenge," said Lopez with a smile. During her exclusive...
FireRescue1
Fla. governor wants to create path for retired police, firefighters, EMS providers to be teachers
NEW PORT RICHEY — Describing college education programs as “overtaken by ideology,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he wants to expand a new law that allows military veterans to become classroom teachers to include retired first responders such as police, firefighters and EMTs. “We believe that the...
When’s the last day to vote early in Tampa Bay?
Early voting for the 2022 primary elections will soon end in the Tampa Bay area, and dates differ by county.
Publix Sued Over COVID-19 Vaccination Injury
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against Publix Supermarkets for alleged improper administration or supervision of a COVID-19 vaccination, causing injuries to a man. The Publix located at 1700 34th Street North in St. Petersburg is the location where the vaccination was
Tampa Bay teacher says new curriculum trainings were ‘ultra-conservative’
A Tampa Bay teacher is speaking out about the recent curriculum trainings by the Florida Department of Education.
MSNBC
Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling
Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
Bay News 9
Artemis rocket docks at Kennedy Space Center, Warren fires back at DeSantis with lawsuit and groups aim to block rent cap measure
Good evening, Central Florida. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know, plus your weather outlook. We'll wake up with plenty of sunshine tomorrow morning but watch as scattered showers and storms develop by early afternoon. Activity fires up along the west coast sea breeze near I-75 by early afternoon, with rain pushing to the east. Ahead of any showers, temperatures heat back into the low to mid-90s.
wlrn.org
Florida doctors sign letter urging health care companies to stop donating to anti-abortion lawmakers
The advocacy group Floridians for Reproductive Freedom, says state-based corporations, including health care companies, have donated $1.7 million to anti-abortion lawmakers. Dozens of Florida medical professionals have signed on to a letter the group sent to several health care companies, condemning them for donating money to politicians who supported a ban on abortions after 15 weeks.
Hillsborough NAACP meets with appointed State Attorney Lopez over 'Biking While Black' policy
TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis' newly appointed State Attorney in Hillsborough County Susan Lopez met with the area’s NAACP chapter Tuesday. Lopez had no comment as she entered the meeting which came after leaders in the Black community expressed concern over a memo sent by Lopez to her staff.
thewestsidegazette.com
Slavery in Florida Lost Black History
The sad truth of the origin of slavery in the US dates back to 1539 in Florida. This was decades before the common denotation of 1619 as the beginning of slavery in the US colonies. In 1539, slavery arrived in present-day Florida when the slave trader, Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto, attempted to establish a permanent settlement here. His mission was to claim more territory for Spain. The African slaves were brought here as mining and agricultural laborers.
