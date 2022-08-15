Dr. Janine Sanders Jones has accepted the role of associate dean of academics at the Dougherty Family College after serving as interim associate dean since October 2020. Sanders Jones became a part of the St. Thomas community in 2007 because of her involvement in the Twin Cities chapter of the National Black MBA Association, which would host its meetings at the Minneapolis campus. During her time in the organization, a faculty position opened at the Opus College of Business at St. Thomas and she was encouraged by then Opus College Dean Christopher Puto to apply. While pursuing her doctorate at the University of Minnesota, she came on board as an assistant professor of operations and supply chain management. She was promoted to associate professor with tenure in 2016.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO