Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Dr. Kim Vrudny Named Associate Dean for the College of Arts and Sciences at St. Thomas
Dr. Kim Vrudny has agreed to serve as the new associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, effective Sept. 1. Professor Vrudny, who has been on faculty since 2001, including serving as chair of the Theology Department, "is an outstanding scholar, teacher and leader whose broad humanistic and interdisciplinary background complements those of our current team," Dean Bill Tolman said in an announcement to the community.
A Beacon of Sustainability: The Stewardship Garden
Tucked away in a sheltered corner of campus, far from the busy happenings of the lower and upper quads or the bright lights of O’Shaughnessy Stadium, you’ll find a unicorn of sorts – a scientific unicorn, bursting with sun-ripened vegetables, curious dogs on their morning walk, and rusty-patched bumblebees looking for their next meal. Joining the ever-evolving scene on a hot and humid Minnesota morning, a handful of student researchers meticulously make their way through the 32 raised beds of the St. Thomas Stewardship Garden.
Playful Learning Lab Named Participant in Coding Education Collaborative
The Playful Learning Lab (PLL) at St. Thomas was recently named a 2022-24 participant in the Scratch Education Collaborative (SEC), an initiative that supports worldwide organizations in teaching and use of creative coding. Scratch is a programming language often used as an introduction to coding and is known for being beginner-friendly. Recently, the Playful Learning Lab has been teaching the language with students and teachers at the Metro Deaf School with American Sign Language Scratch tutorials.
Donor Gift Funds High Bay for Schoenecker Center at St. Thomas
The University of St. Thomas School of Engineering announced it received a generous gift commitment from the Alfred A. Iversen and Family Foundation to support the construction of a state-of-the-art high bay facility within the Schoenecker Center, which is currently under construction on the university’s south campus. Upon completion,...
DFC Appoints Janine Sanders Jones as Associate Dean
Dr. Janine Sanders Jones has accepted the role of associate dean of academics at the Dougherty Family College after serving as interim associate dean since October 2020. Sanders Jones became a part of the St. Thomas community in 2007 because of her involvement in the Twin Cities chapter of the National Black MBA Association, which would host its meetings at the Minneapolis campus. During her time in the organization, a faculty position opened at the Opus College of Business at St. Thomas and she was encouraged by then Opus College Dean Christopher Puto to apply. While pursuing her doctorate at the University of Minnesota, she came on board as an assistant professor of operations and supply chain management. She was promoted to associate professor with tenure in 2016.
