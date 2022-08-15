Read full article on original website
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Goodhue County Board remembers Paul Drotos
Meeting at the Goodhue County Fair on Thursday, the Board of Commissioners held a moment of silence for the late County Commissioner Paul Drotos. County Commissioner Brad Anderson spoke briefly about his time spent with Drotos. “Paul was a people person, a compassionate person and he cared about the people...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A vehicle caused damage to a yard on the 600 block of State Street West on Tuesday, Aug. 9. No value given. Theft. An individual reported on Tuesday, Aug. 9, that numerous household items were stolen from a storage...
KEYC
National Labor Relations Board certifies vote to leave Minnesota Nurses Association
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The National Labor Relations Board has certified the vote by nurses at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato to leave the Minnesota Nurses Association. A statement from the group National Right to Work says the decision also rejected two union objections to the election. Nurses voted...
River Falls Journal
"Stop the River Falls Racetrack" rally planned for Saturday
River Falls residents are planning a rally to show their opposition to the proposed racetrack in the city. The rally is Saturday, Aug. 20, at Veterans Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. At the rally, people can talk with other residents about the track, sign a petition and get a yard sign supporting opposition.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Letter to the Editor: Favoring caucuses
The primary election is over. It is estimated that we only had an 18% turnout. I was not able to confirm if that is 18% of eligible or registered voters, but either way, a poor turnout. If you are not part of the 18%, please do not complain about who is on the ballot this November!
ccxmedia.org
Stretch of Highway 55 in Plymouth Will Receive Upgrades
A stretch of Highway 55 near the Station 73 Transit Center in Plymouth will receive several upgrades in the coming years that will make it better for pedestrians, bikes, buses, and cars. Because it will help several types and facets of transportation, it’s being called a “multimodal effort.”
kymnradio.net
Northfield Deputy Police Chief P.T. Haider
Northfield Deputy Chief P.T. Haider discusses accident investigation, police presence during upcoming events, building relationships with the community, and more.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Vasa News: School starts early this year in Cannon Falls
Buses from Cannon Falls will be on the rural roads early this year, because of the early start. The school district passed a building referendum for improvements and maintenance of district facilities last year. The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 22, to accommodate an early completion of the school year to allow a longer summer construction season in 2023.
22 WSBT
School district will lay off white teachers before minority teachers, per new union contract
MINNEAPOLIS (TND) — An agreement struck between a Minneapolis teachers union and Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) now compels the district – in the case of any layoffs – to get rid of white teachers before any teachers of color. The stipulation comes as part of a recent...
knsiradio.com
Black Advocacy Group Challenges New Teacher Agreement Laying Off White Teachers First
(KNSI) — A Black advocacy group is challenging an agreement in a new contract for Minneapolis teachers that say white teachers will be laid off first, regardless of experience and tenure. Kofi Montzka from Take Charge Minnesota says the policy is terrible because “You cannot solve past discrimination with...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Food Shelf needs help
Nationwide, food shelves are struggling, and the Cannon Falls Food Shelf is as well. Other cities are experiencing the same problem with very little food on hand. Several factors create the tremendous shortage we are seeing now and for the foreseeable future. The USDA program, which provided much of the needed items, ran out in January.
Crosstown Hwy. 62 reopens as footage emerges of truck hitting bridge
Westbound Crosstown Highway 62 has reopened in Edina after being closed for more than 24 hours due to damage caused to a pedestrian bridge. The westbound lanes were reopened by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, after construction crews removed half of the pedestrian bridge that connected Rosland Park to Rose Court.
DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations
The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Donald Ray Pressnall
Donald Ray Pressnall, 73, a life-long resident of Randolph Minnesota, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of August 17, 2022, after many years of failing health. “Don” was born on August 24, 1948, to Ray Pressnall and Charlotte (Cords) Pressnall in Northfield, Minnesota. He grew up in Randolph where he graduated in 1966 with honors and many athletic accolades. Don went on to attend Huron College where he played football for one year and then transferred to Winona State where he finished his degree in Physical Education, Health, and Math and enjoyed a large social life and two more years of football. Don was an active member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. Following his graduation in 1970 Don accepted a position with the Randolph Schools teaching Physical Education and coaching football. In the fall of 1971 Don was drafted into the army. He served his time as a military policeman at White Sands Missile Range. On July 22, 1972, Don and Vanda (Childs) Pressnall were united in marriage in Farmington, Minnesota. This half century long union was blessed with two children, Rebecca Joy and Bryce Donald. With the goal of becoming a high school principal, Don returned to school taking classes at St. Thomas College to earn his master’s degree followed by the Educational Specialist Degree. Don served as principal at Randolph High School for one year. He then accepted the same position at Wanamingo High School where he remained until becoming Superintendent there. In the spring of 1996, he applied for and was awarded, in his eyes, the much-coveted superintendency at his alma mater, District 195. Don happily and with much success served in this position until his retirement in June of 2007. Don was in his glory in these years, he enjoyed the small school never losing touch with the students. Don successfully guided the district through two referendums and oversaw the construction of the new elementary and high school facilities. Don enjoyed all sports either as a participant, spectator, umpire or coach. Retirement found him mowing lawn both at home and the family farmstead, attending many Rocket sports events, “gaming” and enjoying his new found role as “Papa”!
WEAU-TV 13
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
Breakfast spot in Ham Lake closes after decades in business
A Ham Lake breakfast spot is closing its doors after decades in business. The Red Ox Café, located along Hwy. 65, announced its final day serving customers was Wednesday. The building has served breakfast since the late 1950s, according to server Kris Riley, and also served lutefisk during its years of operation.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
New pastor starts Aug. 21 in Cannon Falls
The congregation of St. Ansgar’s welcomes Kira Anderson as its new pastor. Anderson’s first day was Monday with her first service on Sunday, Aug. 21. Anderson has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Wartburg College and worked in financial services for six years before starting her career in ministry as a director of faith formation and congregational life at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Faribault.
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
KAAL-TV
Former Diocese of Winona-Rochester priest faces criminal charges
(ABC 6 News) - Ubaldo Roque Huerta, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been charged with 5th-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct of an adult. According to the Diocese, the alleged offense took place in Winona County in December of 2020. Mr. Roque Huerta was ordained a priest for...
Washington Examiner
Minneapolis teachers union's racism against white people should not be tolerated
White teachers are permitted to be discriminated against in a Minneapolis school district, according to a new contract between Minneapolis’s public schools and teachers union. The contract stipulates that the district’s teachers who are not white will be prioritized in case of layoffs. Previously, such decisions were made based on seniority, but this new contract allows that procedure to be ignored.
