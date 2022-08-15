Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris confirms a lot of people texted him the same thing regarding that crazy playoff hole
Golf fans everywhere gave a collective sigh when Will Zalatoris picked up his golf ball during that third playoff hole last Sunday. The young star had chosen to walk backward towards the drop zone, but it was a heckuva lot better than potentially probably definitely hitting his golf ball backward and into a hazard.
GOLF・
NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage
Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement
On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
Masters Winner Patrick Reed Sues Golf Channel Commentator for $750 Million Over On-Air Criticism
Professional golfer Patrick Reed is taking action. The 2018 Masters champion, 32, has launched a defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee, ESPN reported. According to court documents, which were released via a reporter for Courthouse News Service and obtained by The New York Post, Reed accuses...
Watch: Awesome Catch At Little League World Series Going Viral
The stars of tomorrow are at it again during the 2022 Little League World Series. On Wednesday, Team New England (Middleboro) took on the Southeastern Region (Nolensville, Tennessee) in the opening round of the LLWS. Up 5-3 after a weather delay in the fifth, Tennessee centerfielder Grayson May made an...
Look: Paige Spiranac Teases New Merchandise
Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac teased some of her new merchandise with tweet on Tuesday night. She referenced the ongoing drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in her online message. "Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever...
Golf Channel
Will Zalatoris condemns former mentor's profanity-laced tweets directed at Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon
Will Zalatoris was unwittingly part of a social media controversy in winning his first PGA Tour event last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. As Zalatoris was battling Sepp Straka and Co. in the opening playoff event, Scott Fawcett, who was Zalatoris' mentor in his junior days and caddied for him in winning the 2014 U.S. Junior Am, was railing against perceived critics of Zalatoris’ putting.
GOLF・
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Vacation Video
It's almost football season, as Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports crew will be back in action this upcoming weekend. However, Andrews and her Fox Sports colleagues are trying to soak up the final days of summer, too. Andrews posted an adorable video of a family beach trip on social...
thecomeback.com
LeBron James shuts down Bronny James college rumors
While LeBron James didn’t go to college, instead electing to jump straight to the NBA out of high school, his son Bronny will still have a chance to play college basketball if he chooses. Bronny is currently rated as the No. 7 shooting guard and No. 43 overall high...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to LeBron James contract news
While there’s been plenty of speculation about whether or not LeBron James might play for a team other than the Los Angeles Lakers, a new contract extension implies that his time in Southern California will continue for at least a few more years. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, James...
thecomeback.com
Fan injured in practice brawl between Patriots & Panthers
It appears that there is some bad blood between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers as the teams can’t seem to practice with each other without a massive brawl breaking out. And on Wednesday, the brawl even affected a spectator. During a joint practice between the two...
Dave Flemming Explains Wordle to Jon Miller During Giants Broadcast
San Francisco's radio broadcast turned educational during the Wednesday game.
thecomeback.com
Ben Simmons gets called “Russell Westbrook” by internet comedian
As a famous athlete — criticism is just a part of the job. If you are Ben Simmons, probably one of the most hated players in the NBA, the negative reactions are louder than the positive ones. While shopping at a candy store in what seemed to be a...
NBA・
thecomeback.com
Baseball world reacts to very strange play in minor-league game
The sport of baseball can always produce a moment so odd that even people who have watched thousands of games have never seen anything quite like it. That was the case in Wednesday’s minor-league game between the Toledo Mud Hens and Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliates of the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians, respectively.
thecomeback.com
Yankees fans have hilarious distraction from team’s struggles
It’s no secret across the Major League Baseball world that New York Yankees have not been playing well the past several weeks. The team is riding a three-game losing streak and currently has just a 3-11 record in the month of August. Since the team hasn’t been giving its...
NBC Sports
Watch Marine Johannes with WNBA pass of the year, Liberty upset Sky
Marine Johannes threw a pass that changed the game. Not only was it a brilliant pass by the French international that cut the Sky’s lead to three, but it also changed the momentum of the game — Chicago never scored again, New York closed the game on a 13-0 run, and the Liberty earned the Game 1 upset and put the pressure on the defending champion Sky, now down 0-1 in a best-of-three series.
thecomeback.com
Jake Plummer expects to live into the “100-teens”
You probably know Jake Plummer for his football career that took him from Arizona State to the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos until he retired in 2006. However, Plummer’s post-playing career as a mushroom farmer seems to have changed the script for the rest of his life. Now, the 47-year-old says that thanks in part to mushrooms and clean living, he expects to live well past 100 years.
