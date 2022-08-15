ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Four Mississippi State soccer players make SEC preseason watch list

Four Mississippi State players have been named to the Southeastern Conference soccer coaches’ preseason watch list, announced Wednesday. Goalkeeper Maddy Anderson, defender Andrea Tyrrell and midfielders Macey Hodge and Haley McWhirter all made the list. This is the second time that Anderson (2021) and Tyrrell (2020) have made the...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State soccer draws with Miami in season opener

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Despite recording the most shots and shots on goal in a match since 2019, the Mississippi State soccer program was unable to break the scoreless deadlock, and played Miami to a 0-0 draw in the opening match of the season. The 26 shots and 11...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State women’s basketball unveils SEC schedule for 2022-23

Mississippi State women’s basketball unveiled its full 2022-23 Southeastern Conference schedule on Wednesday, finalizing the dates for their entire season. It will be the Bulldogs’ first campaign under new head coach Sam Purcell, who will face several tough opponents as he tries to make the program contenders in the conference once again.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Sam Purcell gives praise to ambitious and resourceful Mississippi State coaching staff

Speaking at the Starkville Rotary Club and again at a press conference Monday, Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Sam Purcell gave recognition to the support of the university administration and the strengths of his coaching staff, explaining why they’re an important part of his coaching philosophy and approach to taking the big job at Mississippi State.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: Starkville volleyball defeats Choctaw County in four sets

ACKERMAN — Starkville volleyball took down Choctaw County in a four-set victory on the road Thursday evening. Thursday’s set scores were 25-16, 25-19, 24-26 and 25-17. The Yellow Jackets (4-7) commanded the match early, going up two sets before losing a close third set. They were able to comfortably close out the match in set four.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Oak Hill Academy softball defeats Starkville Academy on the road

STARKVILLE — After being down 2-0, Starkville Academy softball rallied against Oak Hill Academy starter Sara Francis Ramsay, scoring three unanswered runs in the bottom of the third. The Volunteers found a burst of energy in front of their home fans, and after Preslee Jackson walked with the bases...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings On with Grant: Southern Billiards reopening in Starkville

I think I might scroll on the internet too much. But if I didn’t do that, I wouldn’t have discovered the pool hall Southern Billiards, located at 103 S. Washington St. in Starkville is reopening Friday night for the first time in 2 1/2 years. The 32-year-old business...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Lula Robinson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lula D. Robinson, 69, died Aug. 6, 2022, at St. Frances Hospital in Memphis. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Second Baptist Church, with Jerry Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Beth-el M.B. Church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus Soccer Organization fall rec league registration ends Friday

Registration for Columbus Soccer Organization’s fall recreational soccer league closes Friday. Recreational soccer is open to any player in the area born in 2019 or before. Registration can be completed online at columbusmssoccer.org or at the Lowndes County Recreation Department office located at 17 Airline Road. No experience is necessary, and new players are encouraged.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Jeannette Diggs

COLUMBUS — Jeannette Whooper Diggs, 56, died Aug. 7, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery in Macon. Visitation is from noon – 5 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Elvis death anniversary increases tourism at his birthplace

TUPELO — The Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum in Tupelo, Mississippi, has welcomed an increasing number of visitors as fans commemorate the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death and a new movie reawakens international interest in the singer. Roy Turner was named executive director of the Birthplace last fall...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Vera VanLandingham

STARKVILLE — Vera VanLandingham, 98, died Aug. 14, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection. Burial will follow at the church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the services. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

School test scores rebound toward pre-pandemic levels

The Mississippi Department of Education officially released test scores for the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program testing. The scores include test results from English-language arts and math scores for grades 3-8. There are also high school and middle school level course scores for Algebra I, English II, U.S. History and Biology.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Richard Beasley

COLUMBUS — Richard “Rickey” Beasley, 69, died Aug. 6, 2022, at Vinyard Court Nursing Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Murrah’s Chapel. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Beasley was born June 7, 1953, in Winfield, Alabama,...
COLUMBUS, MS

