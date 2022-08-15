Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State WR Caleb Ducking learned from Makai Polk. Now it’s time to replace him.
STARKVILLE — Caleb Ducking couldn’t help but be nervous when he saw his first game action at Mississippi State. Ducking played just two snaps in the Bulldogs’ 2021 season opener against Louisiana Tech, but it was enough to rattle him as he took in the crowd at Davis Wade Stadium.
Commercial Dispatch
For Chris Jans, recruiting at Mississippi State requires ‘a different sell’ than New Mexico State
STARKVILLE — A lot of basketball recruits don’t know much about New Mexico State. Some don’t know what conference the Aggies play in (the Western Athletic Conference, for the record.) Others know it’s the WAC but struggle to name anyone else in the league. And some,...
Commercial Dispatch
Four Mississippi State soccer players make SEC preseason watch list
Four Mississippi State players have been named to the Southeastern Conference soccer coaches’ preseason watch list, announced Wednesday. Goalkeeper Maddy Anderson, defender Andrea Tyrrell and midfielders Macey Hodge and Haley McWhirter all made the list. This is the second time that Anderson (2021) and Tyrrell (2020) have made the...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer draws with Miami in season opener
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Despite recording the most shots and shots on goal in a match since 2019, the Mississippi State soccer program was unable to break the scoreless deadlock, and played Miami to a 0-0 draw in the opening match of the season. The 26 shots and 11...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball unveils SEC schedule for 2022-23
Mississippi State women’s basketball unveiled its full 2022-23 Southeastern Conference schedule on Wednesday, finalizing the dates for their entire season. It will be the Bulldogs’ first campaign under new head coach Sam Purcell, who will face several tough opponents as he tries to make the program contenders in the conference once again.
Commercial Dispatch
Sam Purcell gives praise to ambitious and resourceful Mississippi State coaching staff
Speaking at the Starkville Rotary Club and again at a press conference Monday, Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Sam Purcell gave recognition to the support of the university administration and the strengths of his coaching staff, explaining why they’re an important part of his coaching philosophy and approach to taking the big job at Mississippi State.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville volleyball defeats Choctaw County in four sets
ACKERMAN — Starkville volleyball took down Choctaw County in a four-set victory on the road Thursday evening. Thursday’s set scores were 25-16, 25-19, 24-26 and 25-17. The Yellow Jackets (4-7) commanded the match early, going up two sets before losing a close third set. They were able to comfortably close out the match in set four.
Commercial Dispatch
Oak Hill Academy softball defeats Starkville Academy on the road
STARKVILLE — After being down 2-0, Starkville Academy softball rallied against Oak Hill Academy starter Sara Francis Ramsay, scoring three unanswered runs in the bottom of the third. The Volunteers found a burst of energy in front of their home fans, and after Preslee Jackson walked with the bases...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Southern Billiards reopening in Starkville
I think I might scroll on the internet too much. But if I didn’t do that, I wouldn’t have discovered the pool hall Southern Billiards, located at 103 S. Washington St. in Starkville is reopening Friday night for the first time in 2 1/2 years. The 32-year-old business...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep capsules: Heritage Academy looks to begin 2022 on right foot against Lamar
Heritage Academy football is entering a new era: the Lance Pogue era. The former Jackson Academy head coach has made his way to Columbus, joining a program that went 12-1 last year en route to the MAIS Class 5A state championship. Pogue hopes to build on that, and his first...
Commercial Dispatch
Game of the week: Starkville Academy football hosts Jackson Academy in Friday night showdown
STARKVILLE — History hasn’t been kind to Starkville Academy football when it comes to playing Jackson Academy. The two schools have faced off 17 times, but the Volunteers have won just one of those 17 matchups: a 26-22 win on Halloween in 2014. Jackson Academy is currently riding...
Commercial Dispatch
SHS student missed beginning of senior year to finish Army basic training
Parker Casano missed his first two weeks of his senior year at Starkville High School finishing out a summer not many teenagers would sign up for. The week before his junior year ended, Casano, 17, left Starkville to complete basic training for the Army National Guard in Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Dispatch
Lula Robinson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lula D. Robinson, 69, died Aug. 6, 2022, at St. Frances Hospital in Memphis. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Second Baptist Church, with Jerry Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Beth-el M.B. Church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus Soccer Organization fall rec league registration ends Friday
Registration for Columbus Soccer Organization’s fall recreational soccer league closes Friday. Recreational soccer is open to any player in the area born in 2019 or before. Registration can be completed online at columbusmssoccer.org or at the Lowndes County Recreation Department office located at 17 Airline Road. No experience is necessary, and new players are encouraged.
Commercial Dispatch
Jeannette Diggs
COLUMBUS — Jeannette Whooper Diggs, 56, died Aug. 7, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery in Macon. Visitation is from noon – 5 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Elvis death anniversary increases tourism at his birthplace
TUPELO — The Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum in Tupelo, Mississippi, has welcomed an increasing number of visitors as fans commemorate the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death and a new movie reawakens international interest in the singer. Roy Turner was named executive director of the Birthplace last fall...
Commercial Dispatch
Vera VanLandingham
STARKVILLE — Vera VanLandingham, 98, died Aug. 14, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection. Burial will follow at the church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the services. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Circuit court judge candidates discuss sentencing, violent crime at forum
As the sun began to lower behind the buildings on Commerce Street, seven 16th Circuit Court judge candidates filled West Point City Hall Thursday evening to speak to a crowd of nearly 50 prospective voters. In a forum organized by the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, One Voice and four area...
Commercial Dispatch
School test scores rebound toward pre-pandemic levels
The Mississippi Department of Education officially released test scores for the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program testing. The scores include test results from English-language arts and math scores for grades 3-8. There are also high school and middle school level course scores for Algebra I, English II, U.S. History and Biology.
Commercial Dispatch
Richard Beasley
COLUMBUS — Richard “Rickey” Beasley, 69, died Aug. 6, 2022, at Vinyard Court Nursing Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Murrah’s Chapel. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Beasley was born June 7, 1953, in Winfield, Alabama,...
Comments / 0