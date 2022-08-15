Read full article on original website
Missouri health officials raise threat level of monkeypox
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration took another step Wednesday toward fending off the spread of monkeypox in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued an emergency order putting the virus on par with other communicable diseases, such as cholera, polio and measles.
Two clerks indicted for stealing $663,000 from small town in St. Louis County
(The Center Square) – Two former employees of Flordell Hills, a municipality with a population of less than 1,000 in St. Louis County, were indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday for stealing $663,000 over six years. According to a 2021 financial report filed with the Missouri Auditor, Flordell...
Prison nursery in the works at Vandalia corrections facility
Tucked in the 59 pages of a bill relating to child care is a provision only nine other states have. Lawmakers described it as “historic,” “feel good” and a way to help Missouri kids. In a strong bipartisan vote, lawmakers rallied behind a proposal to create...
Bozeman distilling company giving away free beer if you stop by for an interview
BOZEMAN, MT- The unemployment rates sits at a record low in Montana, the last filing showed the unemployment rate sat at 2.6% which is below the national average. With that said, many employers across the state still have a significant number of open positions.
