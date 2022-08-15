ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri health officials raise threat level of monkeypox

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration took another step Wednesday toward fending off the spread of monkeypox in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued an emergency order putting the virus on par with other communicable diseases, such as cholera, polio and measles.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Prison nursery in the works at Vandalia corrections facility

Tucked in the 59 pages of a bill relating to child care is a provision only nine other states have. Lawmakers described it as “historic,” “feel good” and a way to help Missouri kids. In a strong bipartisan vote, lawmakers rallied behind a proposal to create...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy