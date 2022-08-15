Read full article on original website
Related
wfmd.com
M.C. Keegan-Ayer Advances To Frederick County Council District 3 General Election
Frederick, Md. (NS) – M.C. Keegan-Ayer will be on the ballot for November’s General Election. On Thursday the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee voted 6-5 to make her the party’s nominee for the District 3 seat in the Frederick County Council race. In July Keegan-Ayer lost to...
WBAL Radio
Frederick County Council president recount may have caused more problems than solutions
A council president recount may or may not have changed anything in Frederick County. A recount was requested in a recent election race, and the recount came up with exactly the same numbers as the original vote count in a county council race, giving challenger Jazmin Di Cola a one-vote win over incumbent M.C. Keegan-Ayer.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Montgomery County Fair
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, stopped by the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair in Gaithersburg. The candidate met and spoke with voters, toured the exhibits and attractions, and visited the Montgomery County Republican Party tent. One stop of particular interest to the gubernatorial hopeful was the 4-H Sheep & Swine Club booth, where he participated in the 4-H raffle. Cox was a Champion sheep (Shropshire) showman and shepherd in Maryland 4-H from 1986-1991.
mymcmedia.org
Bidens Will Visit Montgomery County for Rally Next Week
President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will appear at a rally in Montgomery County on August 25. The time and exact location of the event have yet to be announced. Alerts were sent out by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Thursday afternoon announcing the “special grassroots event.”. On Monday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
President Joe Biden Will Be in MoCo on August 25th For a General Election Rally
A notice was sent out by the Democratic Party of Montgomery County informing residents of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the county on August 25th. The event, which has not yet announced its location, is to rally Democrats to vote in November’s General Election.
wfmd.com
Frederick Aldermen Approve Resolution Supporting Nuclear Disarmament
It was proposed by Mayor Michael O’Connor. Frederick, Md. (KM) – The Frederick Board of Aldermen on Thursday approved a resolution calling on the federal government to move the nation toward nuclear disarmament. The vote was 3-0. Alderwoman Katie Nash and Alderman Ben MacShane were not present at Thursday’s meeting.
rockvillenights.com
Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville
Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
wfmd.com
08_18_22 Keegan-Ayer Requests Nomination and COVID Shift
Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer wants Democratic nod. Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is “resetting” after disastrous COVID response.
RELATED PEOPLE
WGAL
Teachers in Greencastle-Antrim School District vote to authorize strike
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Teachers in the Greencastle-Antrim School District in Franklin County voted Thursday to authorize a strike. The union said it will continue to negotiate but teachers are ready to strike if necessary. The contract expires Aug. 31. The district and the union have three more bargaining...
wfmd.com
Open House On Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan To Be Held Thursday Evening
Residents can view maps & charts, and ask questions. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Maps, charts and other materials about the proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan will be on display Thursday night at Urbana High School. The Frederick County Division of Planning and Permitting will be holding an open house on the plan from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
mocoshow.com
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County teachers union protest new hires to fill vacancies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some teachers in Anne Arundel County are upset about how the school board is trying to fill some vacant positions. It is two weeks until the first day of school and Anne Arundel County said it, like many other school systems across the nation, is trying to solve a staffing crisis, but the teacher's union is says not so fast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
Tall Grass on Roadways Frustrates Prince George's County Residents
Residents of the Accokeek area are frustrated with Maryland state officials for not properly maintaining their roadways, such as neglecting to cut grass 3 feet tall and taller in certain areas along Route 210. Many of those living in southern Prince George's County are asking why the state is ignoring...
Franklin County: Changes in funding for area school districts
As most Franklin County area schools go back into session for the 2022-23 school year, here are the increases each of them will see in basic education dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Increases in Funding. Chambersburg Area School District basic education funding is up 13%. That’s $3,064,396 in dollar...
WJLA
Va. AG Jason Miyares says Democrat Commonwealth attorneys aren't charging gun crimes
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited Fauquier County, Va. where he joined the superintendent, sheriff, school board members, and others to discuss ideas on how to keep kids safe in school. Before that round table discussion, 7News reporter Nick Minock spoke to Miyares one-on-one for a...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Public School Students Return To Classes Wednesday For The First Day
An official with FCPS says most everyone is happy to be back. Frederick, Md. (KM) – It seems that everyone is happy to e back in classes. That’s according to Brandon Oland, Communications Manager for Frederick County Public Schools, who visited schools in the Urbana High feeder area on Wednesday, the first day of classes for the 2022-2023 academic year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Potential bomb threat causes scare at Frederick County school
BALTIMORE -- A potential bomb threat was the source of a brief scare Thursday morning at a Frederick County high school.Students and staff at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville were ordered to shelter in place after deputies learned of the threat about 7:15 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. A search of the school campus found no sign of a credible threat, deputies said, and normal operations resumed.
WTOP
Thousands of students return to school in Frederick Co.
About 45,000 students returned to the classroom Wednesday morning in Frederick County, Maryland. Frederick was the first Maryland county to return to school. Several Northern Virginia school districts, including Stafford, Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties, began their 2022-2023 academic year earlier this month. The county entered its first year under new...
wfmd.com
Grants Going To Smaller Non-Profits, Some Farmers In Frederick County
The money comes from the County’s share of ARPA money. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Grants have been awarded to 34 Frederick County non-profit organizations. During her public information briefing on Tuesday, County Executive Jan Gardner says the money for these grants come from the County’s share of funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act which totals $50.4-million, and can be used by these organizations to help them deal with funding loses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the mask regulations in schools across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Over the last few years, the pandemic has kept us on our toes with ever-changing mask regulations. With schools starting to reopen their doors for the 2022-23 school year, it is time to brush up on mask guidance for the youth in your life. Are masks required...
Comments / 0