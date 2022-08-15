ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Montgomery County Fair

the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, stopped by the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair in Gaithersburg. The candidate met and spoke with voters, toured the exhibits and attractions, and visited the Montgomery County Republican Party tent. One stop of particular interest to the gubernatorial hopeful was the 4-H Sheep & Swine Club booth, where he participated in the 4-H raffle. Cox was a Champion sheep (Shropshire) showman and shepherd in Maryland 4-H from 1986-1991.
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Bidens Will Visit Montgomery County for Rally Next Week

President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will appear at a rally in Montgomery County on August 25. The time and exact location of the event have yet to be announced. Alerts were sent out by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Thursday afternoon announcing the “special grassroots event.”. On Monday,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Aldermen Approve Resolution Supporting Nuclear Disarmament

It was proposed by Mayor Michael O’Connor. Frederick, Md. (KM) – The Frederick Board of Aldermen on Thursday approved a resolution calling on the federal government to move the nation toward nuclear disarmament. The vote was 3-0. Alderwoman Katie Nash and Alderman Ben MacShane were not present at Thursday’s meeting.
FREDERICK, MD
rockvillenights.com

Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville

Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
HARWOOD, MD
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County teachers union protest new hires to fill vacancies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some teachers in Anne Arundel County are upset about how the school board is trying to fill some vacant positions. It is two weeks until the first day of school and Anne Arundel County said it, like many other school systems across the nation, is trying to solve a staffing crisis, but the teacher's union is says not so fast.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Tall Grass on Roadways Frustrates Prince George's County Residents

Residents of the Accokeek area are frustrated with Maryland state officials for not properly maintaining their roadways, such as neglecting to cut grass 3 feet tall and taller in certain areas along Route 210. Many of those living in southern Prince George's County are asking why the state is ignoring...
ACCOKEEK, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Public School Students Return To Classes Wednesday For The First Day

An official with FCPS says most everyone is happy to be back. Frederick, Md. (KM) – It seems that everyone is happy to e back in classes. That’s according to Brandon Oland, Communications Manager for Frederick County Public Schools, who visited schools in the Urbana High feeder area on Wednesday, the first day of classes for the 2022-2023 academic year.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Potential bomb threat causes scare at Frederick County school

BALTIMORE -- A potential bomb threat was the source of a brief scare Thursday morning at a Frederick County high school.Students and staff at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville were ordered to shelter in place after deputies learned of the threat about 7:15 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. A search of the school campus found no sign of a credible threat, deputies said, and normal operations resumed.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Thousands of students return to school in Frederick Co.

About 45,000 students returned to the classroom Wednesday morning in Frederick County, Maryland. Frederick was the first Maryland county to return to school. Several Northern Virginia school districts, including Stafford, Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties, began their 2022-2023 academic year earlier this month. The county entered its first year under new...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Grants Going To Smaller Non-Profits, Some Farmers In Frederick County

The money comes from the County’s share of ARPA money. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Grants have been awarded to 34 Frederick County non-profit organizations. During her public information briefing on Tuesday, County Executive Jan Gardner says the money for these grants come from the County’s share of funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act which totals $50.4-million, and can be used by these organizations to help them deal with funding loses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

