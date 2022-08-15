Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Copper River Bar & Grill set to open in West Bend, Wi
West Bend, WI – Copper River Bar and Grill, LLC, 111 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI is prepping for its grand opening August 24, 2022. Below is a first look at the new interior. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Tracey Serwatt, owns the building with his wife, Rebecca.
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Fair Meat Animal Sale Draws Large Crowd
(Beaver Dam) Area youth sold off their prize-winning livestock during Thursday night’s 59th Annual Meat Animal Auction at the Dodge County Fair. In the Market Beef Auction, Matthew Roche of Columbus sold his Champion Dairy for $5 a pound to Hupf’s Repair. Gavin Lewke of Juneau had the Champion Beef which went for $5 a pound to Professional Floor Covering. Jacob Roche of Columbus had the Reserve Champion Dairy which went for $5.50 a pound to Pine Hills Trucking. Elijah Zick of Fond du lac got $3.75 a pound from Strieter Farm Truck Services for his Reserve Champion Beef.
milwaukeerecord.com
Mandatory Milwaukee: County Clare greets visitors with “a hundred thousand welcomes”
Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: County Clare Irish Inn & Pub!. Throw...
CBS 58
Natalie's Everyday Heroes: Gerry Zeniecki, owner and bartender at Reggie and Gerry's Bar in Cudahy
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Reggie and Gerry's Bar has been a mainstay on Packard Avenue in Cudahy for 50 years. To this day, you'll find 91-year-old Gerry Zeniecki pouring drinks. She raised her seven children above the bar after her husband, Reggie, died. The bar kept the family afloat and created community on its corner in Cudahy.
Retired racer creates racing apparel business, opens store in South Milwaukee
He aspired to become a race car driver. When he retired, he turned to making racing apparel. His now-thriving operation started in the basement and is now housed in South Milwaukee.
localeben.com
DOG gone good news Wednesday night at the Dodge County fair
Aug. 16, 2022, BEAVER DAM – When Ava Finger, Juneau, Wis., was in an accident that paralyzed her from the waist down, she continued her drive to compete and became involved with the Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association, where she plays tennis and basketball. This year, together with her service dog, Luna, Ava took on an entirely new challenge. She and Luna are enjoying competition as part of the Dodge County 4-H Dog Project.
milwaukeemag.com
Bartolotta Restaurants’ Next Fine Dining Venture Will Be in Lake Country
A little news to get you pumped for summer of 2023. That’s when The Bartolotta Restaurants is projected to open a fine dining restaurant and elevated catering venue called The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant. It will occupy the former Seven Seas on Nagawicka Lake in Hartland (1807 Nagawicka Road), which closed in 2020 after close to 40 years in business.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Harley-Davidson Servi-Cars motorcycle event Thursday, August 18 in Washington County, WI
West Bend, WI – There is a unique event taking off Thursday morning, August 18, 2022 in Washington County, WI and if you’re a motorcycle enthusiast you may want to come see it. Jon Davidson Oeflein and Jim Feyereisen are part of the Badger Chapter of the Antique...
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
Girl hit by rock, gunshot fired during incident near Strathmore and Grantosa
A 7-year-old girl was hit by a rock and someone fired a gunshot during an incident near Strathmore and Grantosa in Milwaukee Thursday evening.
Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints
The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
empowerwisconsin.org
Taxpayers keep giving to Bucks in sweetheart concert venue deal
MADISON — FPC Live is angling to land a sweetheart deal with the Milwaukee Bucks that would allow the Madison-based mega concert promoter to build two concert venues on prime real estate in downtown Milwaukee’s bustling Deer District. The proposed $50 million event center would directly compete with...
Wisconsin Dog Park Takes Trails To Two Pet-Friendly Beaches
And now, for your semi-regular (non-paid) Wisconsin tourism feature. If you're enjoying the beautiful nature that Wisconsin can afford, then I recommend checking out some more sites here, here, and here. But you're most likely here for the dogs and/or the dog parks. But first a confession. I may have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Germantown fire, 1 taken to hospital: chief
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital after a Germantown house fire Thursday, Aug. 18. According to Fire Chief John Delain, the fire happened on Starlite Drive off of Pilgrim around 12:45 p.m. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, one of home was taken to the...
WISN
Driver of coupe identified in deadly dump truck crash on I-43
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Frederick Steffen, 74, of Milwaukee has been identified as the driver who was killed on I-43 on Thursday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into his 1974 Triumph coupe. That's according to the report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also states that...
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Castlecade, family amusement center, opens in Brookfield Square
BROOKFIELD — A new arcade, Castlecade, has opened inside Brookfield Square Mall. All Castle Games (A.C. Games) is a family-owned amusement operator founded in 2010 by Sean and Sarah Mc Dermott. Mc Dermott described the Brookfield location as a traditional amusement space. There are also locations in East Towne Mall and West Towne Mall in Madison.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; contest enters 7th year
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh year to put on the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. A news release says this annual competition is "a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin."
Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’
Last week my sister, Diane, and I met with two officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at their invitation, to discuss the state’s decision to dismiss two citations it had issued against a Milwaukee-area senior care facility that last fall evicted our then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. It was the first time that anyone […] The post Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
