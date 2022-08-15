ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leawood, KS

winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway Meat Market Coming to Kansas City

Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc. broke ground on Friday in Kansas City, Mo., on a future 8,700-square-foot Fareway Meat Market, which is set to open spring 2023. The new Meat Market located at 8606 NE 85th Street in Kansas City, will offer customers fresh, high-quality meat, which it touts as “second-to-none”; a full-service butcher counter; farm-fresh produce; low, competitive prices; and to-go barbecue meal options through McGonigle’s Kitchen and Catering, which features traditional, Kansas City barbecue favorites prepared by the grocer onsite, Fareway said in a statement.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas Food & Drinks
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Travel Maven

7 of the Best Castles in Kansas That You Can Visit

You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Kansas is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Kansas castles and where you can find them.
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: The 1900 Building, a remarkable place to call home

As you make the scenic drive east on Shawnee Mission Parkway through Fairway and Mission Woods, the tulip columns of the Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty home are sure to grab your attention. Of course, I am speaking of the iconic 1900 Building, a true architectural masterpiece that never ceases to impress us every time we walk through the front doors. In addition to being extraordinary to look at, this building is rich in history. I wanted to take this opportunity share a little bit about this Kansas City gem.
FAIRWAY, KS
businessobserverfl.com

California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location

Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
CLEARWATER, FL
KMBC.com

$1 million Scratchers ticket sold in Lone Jack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Someone ended up winning a $1 million prize on a "Millionaire Blowout" Scratchers ticket, the Missouri Lottery said. "The place I was going to stop at had a lot full of cars, so you couldn't get in," the winner said in a news release from the lottery. "So I just went down the road."
LONE JACK, MO

