Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
bluevalleypost.com
Food & Wine names three Kansas City barbecue restaurants with Blue Valley locations as some of Kansas City’s best
Three Kansas City barbecue spots with locations in the Blue Valley area have been named some of the metro area’s best in a top-eight ranking from Food & Wine magazine. Check out the restaurants below. Q39: Q39 made the cut with some of the best barbecue in town. Q39...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Fareway Meat Market Coming to Kansas City
Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc. broke ground on Friday in Kansas City, Mo., on a future 8,700-square-foot Fareway Meat Market, which is set to open spring 2023. The new Meat Market located at 8606 NE 85th Street in Kansas City, will offer customers fresh, high-quality meat, which it touts as “second-to-none”; a full-service butcher counter; farm-fresh produce; low, competitive prices; and to-go barbecue meal options through McGonigle’s Kitchen and Catering, which features traditional, Kansas City barbecue favorites prepared by the grocer onsite, Fareway said in a statement.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best Middle Eastern food in Johnson County 🥙
A warm greeting, friends, to the closeout of another week!. Of course, we’re starting our weekend with another “5 to Try” list. This week, we asked you to bring your recommendations for the best Middle Eastern food in Johnson County. In general, the Middle East encompasses a...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
Wedding DJ allegedly runs off with deposits from KC couple
Planning a wedding can be an expensive process for some couples but imagine paying twice for the same service.
Fareway Meat Market breaks ground on Northland location
Fareway Meat Market breaks ground on a Northland location near Northeast 85th Terrace and Northeast Shoal Creek Parkway, hopes to open in 2023.
nypressnews.com
Kansas City pastor calls congregation ‘broke’ for not buying him luxury watch
He was pocket watching in church. A Kansas City pastor ripped his congregation as “poor, broke, busted and disgusted” for not buying him a luxury watch. Carlton Funderburke at Church of the Well released an apology video on Tuesday. Funderburke’s comments on Aug. 7 were exposed in a...
kcur.org
Store owners say Kansas City’s vintage clothing scene is ‘definitely hoppin’'
Younger generations are bringing back fashion from decades past. Whether people want unique pieces or sustainable shopping, the vintage apparel scene is booming and Kansas City is taking part. Kansas Citians enjoy a wide selection of vintage clothing options. Steve Kraske spoke with the owners of two local vintage stores:...
Kansas City's first airport was not downtown
Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
7 of the Best Castles in Kansas That You Can Visit
You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Kansas is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Kansas castles and where you can find them.
bluevalleypost.com
Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: The 1900 Building, a remarkable place to call home
As you make the scenic drive east on Shawnee Mission Parkway through Fairway and Mission Woods, the tulip columns of the Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty home are sure to grab your attention. Of course, I am speaking of the iconic 1900 Building, a true architectural masterpiece that never ceases to impress us every time we walk through the front doors. In addition to being extraordinary to look at, this building is rich in history. I wanted to take this opportunity share a little bit about this Kansas City gem.
businessobserverfl.com
California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location
Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
KMBC.com
$1 million Scratchers ticket sold in Lone Jack
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Someone ended up winning a $1 million prize on a "Millionaire Blowout" Scratchers ticket, the Missouri Lottery said. "The place I was going to stop at had a lot full of cars, so you couldn't get in," the winner said in a news release from the lottery. "So I just went down the road."
Quality Hill is a historic area and is said to be one of the first neighborhoods in Kansas City
Quality Hill, Kansas City, Missouri ca. 1918.Source unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. There’s a lot of history in the Quality Hill neighborhood close to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s on a bluff where you can look out to see where the Kansas River and Missouri River meet in the West Bottoms that’s also close to the Kansas border.
Overland Park recruiting snow crews with cold hard cash
The city of Overland Park is already thinking ahead to the winter season and is using a new incentive to recruit snow crews.
Sonic closes in Bonner Springs, plans to open new location in a few years
The Sonic Drive-in in Bonner Springs near Edwardsville has closed its doors. But it does plan to open a new location in a couple years.
One Tank Trips: Strawberry Hill Museum & Cultural Center
Strawberry Hill Museum & Cultural Center aims to promote, sponsor and preserve ethnic heritage. In the late 1800s, immigrants came to KC to work in the meat packing industry in the West Bottoms.
