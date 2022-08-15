Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County included in area of U.S. likely to suffer ‘off the charts’ heat in next 30 years
Kansas City is one of the top five metropolitan areas expected to experience heat index temperatures above 125 degrees in the coming decades, according to a new heat risk model. St. Louis is also on the list. The model also includes Johnson County in areas of the country predicted to...
bluevalleypost.com
Eat at this new Overland Park pizzeria on Monday and part of the money will go to teen suicide prevention efforts
Need help? If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. The service is free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential. Rosati’s Pizza, a Chicago-style franchise, will hold its grand opening...
bluevalleypost.com
Food & Wine names three Kansas City barbecue restaurants with Blue Valley locations as some of Kansas City’s best
Three Kansas City barbecue spots with locations in the Blue Valley area have been named some of the metro area’s best in a top-eight ranking from Food & Wine magazine. Check out the restaurants below. Q39: Q39 made the cut with some of the best barbecue in town. Q39...
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood’s pit bull ban is still on the books, but how is it actually enforced?
Leawood’s dangerous animal ordinance banning pit bulls went into effect in 2003 and is the last of its kind in Johnson County. As the Leawood City Council looks into asking for the community’s input on it, here’s where the ordinance stands now and how enforcement looks. What...
bluevalleypost.com
Electrical contractor in critical condition after getting shocked on job in Leawood
An electrical contractor was injured at a work site in Leawood on Thursday afternoon. First responders were called to the area behind a home in the 12700 block of Pawnee Lane just before 2:30 p.m. for a reported electrical shock. Jarrett Hawley, Leawood Deputy Fire Chief, says a workman came...
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County approves $45K to pay stipends for workers doing abortion recount
At its meeting Thursday, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved $45,000 to pay stipends for workers helping with the hand recount of this month’s vote on a constitutional amendment on abortion. Why it matters: The compensation approved Thursday will go toward county employees who have been temporarily...
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best Middle Eastern food in Johnson County 🥙
A warm greeting, friends, to the closeout of another week!. Of course, we’re starting our weekend with another “5 to Try” list. This week, we asked you to bring your recommendations for the best Middle Eastern food in Johnson County. In general, the Middle East encompasses a...
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood considers raising residents’ public art fees — Here’s what it would go towards
An increase in Leawood’s resident fees toward public art could bring in an additional $68,000 in revenue in the upcoming year. What’s going on? The Leawood City Council at a Monday work session discussed the possibility of increasing the annual amount collected from residents to go toward the city’s public art fund from $5 to $7 a year.
bluevalleypost.com
Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: The 1900 Building, a remarkable place to call home
As you make the scenic drive east on Shawnee Mission Parkway through Fairway and Mission Woods, the tulip columns of the Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty home are sure to grab your attention. Of course, I am speaking of the iconic 1900 Building, a true architectural masterpiece that never ceases to impress us every time we walk through the front doors. In addition to being extraordinary to look at, this building is rich in history. I wanted to take this opportunity share a little bit about this Kansas City gem.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park Farmers’ Market feedback enters new phase — Here’s how to participate
Overland Park is beginning a new phase of community engagement for the city’s Farmers’ Market improvement project in downtown Overland Park. Driving the news: The city partnered with Copaken Brooks and PGAV Architects to take resident feedback on a concept development plan and hear new ideas for improving the market pavilion site downtown between Overland Park Drive and Marty Street.
