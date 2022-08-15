ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: The 1900 Building, a remarkable place to call home

As you make the scenic drive east on Shawnee Mission Parkway through Fairway and Mission Woods, the tulip columns of the Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty home are sure to grab your attention. Of course, I am speaking of the iconic 1900 Building, a true architectural masterpiece that never ceases to impress us every time we walk through the front doors. In addition to being extraordinary to look at, this building is rich in history. I wanted to take this opportunity share a little bit about this Kansas City gem.
Overland Park Farmers’ Market feedback enters new phase — Here’s how to participate

Overland Park is beginning a new phase of community engagement for the city’s Farmers’ Market improvement project in downtown Overland Park. Driving the news: The city partnered with Copaken Brooks and PGAV Architects to take resident feedback on a concept development plan and hear new ideas for improving the market pavilion site downtown between Overland Park Drive and Marty Street.
