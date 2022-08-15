ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crbjbizwire.com

Benjamin Glass Named “Lawyer of the Year”

Ogletree Deakins shareholder Benjamin P. Glass was named as the Best Lawyers® 2023 Charleston-SC Employment Law – Management “Lawyer of the Year”. Best Lawyers® grants this award to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Local optometrist named one of Newsweek’s best

The Vision Center at Seaside Farms is proud to announce that Dr. Savannah Coker was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Optometrists for 2022. This distinguished honor goes to the top 175 doctors from across the entire country. Their rankings are based on survey responses from over 10,000 health care professionals. The survey focused on three main criteria: the quality of care they provide, the continuity of care, and the quality of the technology they use in their practices. Dr. Coker was the only optometrist named to the list from the Charleston area and one of only two who made the list from the entire state of South Carolina.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
crbjbizwire.com

NP Strategy Expands (Again!)

NP Strategy (NPS+), a strategic communications firm providing crisis, media and public relations assistance, welcomes two dynamic members to its South Carolina offices. John Cassibry and Hannah Lackey will both serve as Project Coordinators with Cassibry based in Charleston and Lackey in Columbia. Cassibry is an experienced media strategist with...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Charleston, SC
crbjbizwire.com

The Riviera Announces New Concerts Coming to Downtown Theater

Charleston, S.C. – The Riviera, Charleston’s 1930s Art Deco theater, is excited to announce its new upcoming shows with David Cook on Saturday, October 1st at 8 pm, David Nail with special guest Tyler Braden on Saturday, October 8th at 8 pm, and Amos Lee with special guest slimdan on Monday, October 17th at 8 pm. The concerts are open to ages 18 years and older, and tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.
CHARLESTON, SC
trazeetravel.com

Essential Charleston Passport Provides All-in-One Experience of City’s History

Explore Charleston, South Carolina, and its Atlantic coastal character, homes and colonial architecture with the new Essential Charleston Passport. This all-in-one collection of the city’s 300-year history condenses into a simple and cost-effective transaction by Charleston Heritage Federation, providing visitors with the chance to discover the city’s stories and have a deeper understanding of its complicated history.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

SeamonWhiteside Donates Design Services and Volunteer Efforts for Camp Happy Days

CHARLESTON, S.C. – SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, recently donated services and volunteer efforts to design and build a new landscape at Camp Happy Days’ Corporate Office located at 933 Dupont Rd Suite B, Charleston, SC 29407. Camp Happy Days is a 501(c)(3) charity that supports and encourages children diagnosed with cancer and their families by providing cost-free year-round programs, special events, and access to crisis resources.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wycliffe Gordon
counton2.com

Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Photographer and Photographer’s Assistant Needed on August 23 for The Righteous Gemstones (Charleston, SC)

Experienced preferred. We will have the equipment needed. SUBMISSIONS should be sent to TRG3extras@gmail.com with the heading 8/23 Photographer. 2 Current Photos ( a close-up and a full length) Name. Phone. Age. City/State you reside. Height/Weight. Complete Clothing Sizes, Shoe Size,. Description of visible tattoos and piercings. Your Photographer experience.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Literary Festival#Nuns#Jazz#The New Yorker#The New York Times#Harvard University#Dutch
Garden & Gun

The Fascinating Way Dolphins Dine in Charleston

When Meghan Galipeau was ten, she knew she wanted to be a marine biologist or an aquatic animal trainer. Now, as a dolphin researcher and educator at the South Carolina Aquarium, she gets the best of both worlds. Galipeau devotes her days to studying Charleston’s own resident bottlenose dolphins in the harbor outside of her office window, examining the mammals’ unique behaviors in local waters—including a rarely documented hunting technique called shipside feeding.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

All New Floorplans Coming to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton

Ten new-home designs from Del Webb’s consumer inspired GenYou™ collection are coming to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, along with an all-new model village to showcase what’s fresh and inventive about the open floorplans which celebrate flowing spaces, flexibility and comfort for the way active adults want to live.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston cuts ribbon on new affordable housing complex in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders celebrated the ribbon cutting Tuesday morning for a new affordable housing apartment community. The Bulls Creek Apartments complex stands in the 1800 block of Ashley Crossing Lane. The city provided $2.6 million towards the development of the 62 affordable rental apartments for households...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
WCBD Count on 2

Where to find a bargain on National Thrift Shop Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the price of just about everything going up, many shoppers are turning to bargain hunting to keep up with the latest trends. According to a recent report by online consignment store ThredUp, 80% of consumers say they’re buying the same or more secondhand apparel items as they grapple with inflation. In […]
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Florence’s Launches Back-to-School Special and New Menu Items

Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen has launched a new Back-to-School special and new menu items. The restaurant’s Back-to-School Bucket, complete with nine pieces of crispy fried chicken and a bottle of their housemade hot sauce (right), is now available for $20. Southern sides like collards, pimento cheese grits, and Charleston red rice are available à la carte for an additional cost.
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy