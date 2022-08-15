Read full article on original website
Benjamin Glass Named “Lawyer of the Year”
Ogletree Deakins shareholder Benjamin P. Glass was named as the Best Lawyers® 2023 Charleston-SC Employment Law – Management “Lawyer of the Year”. Best Lawyers® grants this award to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region.
18 Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd Charleston Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers
CHARLESTON, SC – Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A. is proud to announce that Best Lawyers®, a legal peer-review guide, has selected 18 attorneys for inclusion in The 2023 Best Lawyers in America©, including one attorney as “Lawyer of the Year” and four attorneys as “Ones to Watch.”
Local optometrist named one of Newsweek’s best
The Vision Center at Seaside Farms is proud to announce that Dr. Savannah Coker was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Optometrists for 2022. This distinguished honor goes to the top 175 doctors from across the entire country. Their rankings are based on survey responses from over 10,000 health care professionals. The survey focused on three main criteria: the quality of care they provide, the continuity of care, and the quality of the technology they use in their practices. Dr. Coker was the only optometrist named to the list from the Charleston area and one of only two who made the list from the entire state of South Carolina.
NP Strategy Expands (Again!)
NP Strategy (NPS+), a strategic communications firm providing crisis, media and public relations assistance, welcomes two dynamic members to its South Carolina offices. John Cassibry and Hannah Lackey will both serve as Project Coordinators with Cassibry based in Charleston and Lackey in Columbia. Cassibry is an experienced media strategist with...
The Riviera Announces New Concerts Coming to Downtown Theater
Charleston, S.C. – The Riviera, Charleston’s 1930s Art Deco theater, is excited to announce its new upcoming shows with David Cook on Saturday, October 1st at 8 pm, David Nail with special guest Tyler Braden on Saturday, October 8th at 8 pm, and Amos Lee with special guest slimdan on Monday, October 17th at 8 pm. The concerts are open to ages 18 years and older, and tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.
Essential Charleston Passport Provides All-in-One Experience of City’s History
Explore Charleston, South Carolina, and its Atlantic coastal character, homes and colonial architecture with the new Essential Charleston Passport. This all-in-one collection of the city’s 300-year history condenses into a simple and cost-effective transaction by Charleston Heritage Federation, providing visitors with the chance to discover the city’s stories and have a deeper understanding of its complicated history.
SeamonWhiteside Donates Design Services and Volunteer Efforts for Camp Happy Days
CHARLESTON, S.C. – SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, recently donated services and volunteer efforts to design and build a new landscape at Camp Happy Days’ Corporate Office located at 933 Dupont Rd Suite B, Charleston, SC 29407. Camp Happy Days is a 501(c)(3) charity that supports and encourages children diagnosed with cancer and their families by providing cost-free year-round programs, special events, and access to crisis resources.
This South Carolina city ranks among the trendiest Labor Day destinations. Here’s why
South Carolina is home to one of the nation’s trendiest travel destinations for Labor Day, a new report finds. North Charleston ranks No. 10 on a list of places people can’t wait to visit over the holiday weekend, according to findings published Tuesday, Aug. 16. To create the...
Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than...
Photographer and Photographer’s Assistant Needed on August 23 for The Righteous Gemstones (Charleston, SC)
Experienced preferred. We will have the equipment needed. SUBMISSIONS should be sent to TRG3extras@gmail.com with the heading 8/23 Photographer. 2 Current Photos ( a close-up and a full length) Name. Phone. Age. City/State you reside. Height/Weight. Complete Clothing Sizes, Shoe Size,. Description of visible tattoos and piercings. Your Photographer experience.
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 during South Carolina vacation
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 during her stay on Kiawah Island and is experiencing mild symptoms, officials said. Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady’s communication director, said Biden tested negative for the virus on Monday during regular testing but began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the […]
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this South Carolina restaurant.
The Fascinating Way Dolphins Dine in Charleston
When Meghan Galipeau was ten, she knew she wanted to be a marine biologist or an aquatic animal trainer. Now, as a dolphin researcher and educator at the South Carolina Aquarium, she gets the best of both worlds. Galipeau devotes her days to studying Charleston’s own resident bottlenose dolphins in the harbor outside of her office window, examining the mammals’ unique behaviors in local waters—including a rarely documented hunting technique called shipside feeding.
All New Floorplans Coming to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton
Ten new-home designs from Del Webb’s consumer inspired GenYou™ collection are coming to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, along with an all-new model village to showcase what’s fresh and inventive about the open floorplans which celebrate flowing spaces, flexibility and comfort for the way active adults want to live.
Group urges Charleston Co. Schools to answer for ‘racial intimidation,’ ‘hostile environment’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Racial Justice Network is calling for changes in the Charleston County School District and answers for recent instances of what it calls racial intimidation. Members with the group gathered with Rep. Wendell Gilliard and former employees to talk about what they are calling racial intimidation...
Charleston cuts ribbon on new affordable housing complex in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders celebrated the ribbon cutting Tuesday morning for a new affordable housing apartment community. The Bulls Creek Apartments complex stands in the 1800 block of Ashley Crossing Lane. The city provided $2.6 million towards the development of the 62 affordable rental apartments for households...
Evidence dispute spills into public in Alex Murdaugh case
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Attorneys for disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh say prosecutors are taking too long to share their evidence alleging the disbarred attorney killed his wife and so n, unfairly making it tougher to defend him at his upcoming trial. It’s a technical legal dispute that precedes...
Where to find a bargain on National Thrift Shop Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the price of just about everything going up, many shoppers are turning to bargain hunting to keep up with the latest trends. According to a recent report by online consignment store ThredUp, 80% of consumers say they’re buying the same or more secondhand apparel items as they grapple with inflation. In […]
“I want every kid to feel like they belong here": Tiffany Brown is ready for year two as CBH principal
If a school year lasts 180 days, then that means students are given 720 days total to make their time in high school count. Tiffany Brown wants her students to keep that in mind while they are at Cane Bay High: “What do you do with your 720 days? How will you make a positive difference?”
Florence’s Launches Back-to-School Special and New Menu Items
Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen has launched a new Back-to-School special and new menu items. The restaurant’s Back-to-School Bucket, complete with nine pieces of crispy fried chicken and a bottle of their housemade hot sauce (right), is now available for $20. Southern sides like collards, pimento cheese grits, and Charleston red rice are available à la carte for an additional cost.
